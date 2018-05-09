Mid-Con Energy Partners: Bought More On The Dip

There are few E&P firms out there as exciting as Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP). With modest debt relative to the rest of its capital structure, positive free cash flow, and a cheap share price, the business has significant upside potential and the market has finally been catching on. New data, fresh from management, seems to have solidified this case and should act as a catalyst for the firm for the next leg higher.

Great developments are leading the way

In its latest press release, the management team at Mid-Con revealed what I’ve been suspecting for some time: that the company’s financial condition is improving and should end up positive for this year if all goes according to plan. According to management, operating cash flow for the E&P firm came in at $4.44 million, down slightly from the $4.82 million seen in the first quarter of 2017. While this decrease is disheartening, investors should consider that the 8% drop in operating cash flow came on the back of production plummeting 22.7% which, itself, was driven in large part by divestitures.

Using cash flow, but also tapping into a preferred share offering that closed earlier this year and proceeds from divestitures, management has done well to lower Mid-Con’s debt. At the end of 2017, total debt stood at $99 million. This had fallen to $89.24 million by the end of the company’s first quarter of this year, and is down yet again to just $88 million as of early May. Considering that its credit facility lender previously raised its borrowing capacity to $125 million from $115 million and extended the facility into 2020, the $36 million, post letters of credit, in remaining wiggle room feels comfortable.

It’s impossible to know what the rest of this year will look like, but according to my own figures, Mid-Con’s free cash flow for 2018 should total $21.19 million if oil averages $70 per barrel for the year while natural gas prices average $3 per Mcf (both only marginally higher than where prices are today). Adjusting for first quarter performance, the E&P firm’s free cash flow for the remainder of 2018 will likely be around $15.89 million which, if allocated toward debt reduction, would place debt at the end of this year at $72.11 million. That said, as an investor with Mid-Con as my second-largest holding, I would prefer to see management allocate the capital toward growth at this point, whether through drilling or through M&A.

Shares are incredibly cheap

2018 has been a miraculous year for Mid-Con and its investors. After shares closed last year at $1.18 apiece, the company’s stock price soared to $2.48 as of the time of this writing, a gain of 110.2% in just over four months. At this point, some investors may be wondering if now’s the time to get out, but I believe that might be a mistake. Using the same metric, EV/EBITDA, and the average of that ratio of 10.56 for E&P firms that was provided by NYU Stern and looked at by yours truly in a prior article on Mid-Con, I believe that upside potential from here is still material.

While Mid-Con’s management team does not provide an estimate of where EBITDA will be for the year, a proxy estimate of that can be estimated by taking the $21.19 million in free cash flow I believe the firm will generate if oil averages $70 per barrel and if natural gas averages $3 per Mcf for this year, and add in interest expense and planned capex. In all, this brings us to $36.99 million. As a note, it should be said that I have deducted preferred distributions of $3.20 million from the company’s cash flow figure, because management is intent on paying those distributions in cash as opposed to in-kind shares.

Taking debt, and assuming that preferred units are worth what common are on a per-share basis, you arrive at an EV (enterprise value) for the firm of $179.76 million. This places a multiple on the business today of just over 4.9. At 7 times EBITDA, shares should be worth $3.32 apiece, roughly 86.5% above where they are today. At 8 times EBITDA, this figure rises to $4.03, or 126.4% higher than today. At 9 times, this grows to $4.75, while at 10 times the implied price is $5.47. Given Mid-Con’s relatively low debt, I do not believe it’s a stretch to say shares could be worth even more than 10 times EBITDA though.

*Created by Author

This is due to the fact that the company’s strong free cash flow this year (and in subsequent years if nothing changes) creates significant opportunities. The best outcome, if possible, would be if management bought back some of its preferred units, but that might be hoping for too much. If, instead, the company were to just pay down debt in 2019 and 2020, its EV would fall to $119.92 million, with just $28.16 million in debt remaining and 2021 projected proxy EBITDA of $39.41 million. With a multiple on shares of just 10, this implies a value on the business of $7.10 per share.

*Created by Author

Ignoring the hypothetical, though, shares are cheap even today if you substitute in free cash flow for EBITDA. At 7 times EBITDA, shares would be trading for just 8.1 times free cash flow. At 8 times EBITDA, this translates to a price/free cash flow ratio of 9.8, while a rate as high as 12 times EBITDA (not shown in the table above) starts to approach a rather pricey 16.8 times free cash flow. It’s because of these dynamics, combined with management’s ability to materially reduce debt moving forward (and without using outside capital) that my own personal target selling price on Mid-Con is around $8 per share.

The only negative I noticed during the quarter related to hedging. At prices no higher than $56.24, management hedged in excess of half (using current levels) of its expected oil production using swaps. In a call with the company, I was told this was due to its credit facility lenders being inflexible but no matter how you stack it, this development does cap upside in an environment where prices continue to rise. This is painful but it doesn't impact my view of the company all that much because the cash flow it should generate each year is high no matter how you look at it. However, many investors in this space prefer growth because it can lead to growing distributions, so I believe irrational shareholders fleeing the stock caused the decline.

Takeaway

No matter how you stack it, things are getting better for Mid-Con. Sure, I would have liked some major development aimed at growing shareholder value like a potential C-Corp conversion or a sizable acquisition, but even without these things the business should be worth materially more than where it’s trading today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.