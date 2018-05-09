Depomed Earnings Preview

It has an unproven business model and more than $600MM in debt at junk levels.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) reports quarterly earnings tomorrow. Analysts expect revenue of $65.7 million and EPS of $0.17. The revenue estimate implies a 30% decline Q/Q. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Will The New Business Model Work?

A 30% sequential decline in revenue would appear alarming for most companies, but not Depomed. Like many drug makers who marketed opioids over recent years, the company's opioid-related revenue has been in free fall. While Mallinkrodt (MNK) has been unsuccessful in hiving off its pain-related drugs, Depomed recently sold the commercial rights to its pain drug Nucynta to Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) for a $10 million up-front payment and future royalties. Nucynta is considered one of the strongest pain-related drugs on the market, second only to Fentanyl.

In Q4 2017 Nucynta represented 64% of the company's $94 million in total revenue, up from 60% in the year earlier period. The company's total revenue was off 24% Y/Y. The decline was led by Lazanda, a nasal spray containing fentanyl and used for breakthrough cancer pain.

The company expects a $135 million minimum royalty payment from Collegium, or about $34 million quarterly. This is much less than the $60 million in revenue Depomed received from Nucynta last quarter. However, management could cut the sales staff and potentially reduce overhead related to Nucynta. This would allow Depomed to distance itself from the opioid crisis and still generate recurring income from its former opioid franchise.

The company now wants to focus on its neurology and pain franchise. This seems like a sea change from its previous strategy and requires DEPO bulls to take a leap of faith. The plan is to relaunch a 90 representative sales force and increase promotion for Zipsor (migraine and arthritis treatment) and Gralise (nerve pain). The company wants to be EBITDA positive by the second half of this year. This quarter should give an indication as to whether management's plan is working.

Credit Metrics Could Deteriorate

Depomed's $627 million debt load is currently at a 5.8x run-rate EBITDA. Its $109 million in run-rate EBITDA was only attained after substantially reducing its R&D costs. R&D spending equated an annual run-rate of about $5 million; such costs are likely to rise going forward. Moody's rates Depomed's debt at B3 which is highly-speculative non-investment grade. If the company is not EBITDA positive for the first half of the year then the rating agencies could be forced to downgrade its debt again. This could hurt sentiment for the stock.

The company's high debt load amid an uncertain business model makes its future even more perilous. Its paltry $128 million in cash does not provide much of a buffer in case things turn south.

Conclusion

A high debt load amid an unproven business model makes DEPO a sell into earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.