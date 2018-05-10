Under Armour: Brighter Days Ahead

Nevertheless, I believe that beyond the next one or two quarters, the company should be able to get its act together and impress the market.

Lackluster Market Reaction To Under Armour's Earnings Beat

Under Armour (UAA)(UA) reported Q1 2018 results on May 1, 2018, that beat on both revenue and EPS. Having surpassed consensus expectations, the stock initially popped in pre-market trading. However, it opened lower and remained so until noon when the price began to pick up and eventually ended the session higher than the previous day's close. In subsequent trading sessions, the stock was unable to establish a clear trend and it has been trading within 3 percent of the $17.76 closing price on April 30, 2018, the day before the Q1 result announcement.

Running through the operating metrics and the earnings call, I can appreciate why the market was unable to get enthusiastic about Under Armour yet. Nevertheless, I believe that beyond the next one or two quarters, the company should be able to get its act together and impress the market.

Under Armour's Inventory Burden Remains Unabated

One of the key gripes about Under Armour is its fast-rising inventories which have reached $1.148 billion in value by the end of the first quarter of 2018. The ugly truth about its inventory burden can be seen from its high days-inventory-outstanding ("DIO") at 159 days. Historically, Under Armour's quarterly DIO only exceeded 150 days in the second quarter of the calendar year as the company builds stocks in preparation for the holiday season. Given that it is not going to be any different this year, we should be expecting the DIO to climb above 170 days (and potentially above 180 days) in Q2, something that has not happened since the 2008-2009 recessionary period.

UAA Days Inventory Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Under Armour's Cash Conversion Cycle Looks Better

Thus far, Under Armour has been able to keep its cash conversion cycle ("CCC") in better control. Despite the high DIO and days-sales-outstanding ("DSO") at 54 days, Under Armour managed to stretch its days-payable-outstanding ("DPO") to 72 days, more than double that in Q1 2016. As such, its CCC at 141 was not much higher than last year.

While I generally regard delaying payment to suppliers not the best way to improve CCC, it is the prerogative of the company to do so if it has the bargaining power. Suppliers, in this case, might not want to see Under Armour in trouble as well since it could make the remaining few competitors stronger and suppliers could end up being squeezed harder in the future.

UAA Cash Conversion Cycle (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Under Armour's financial debt on a net basis showed a rise from the previous quarter to $637 million. Nevertheless, the quarter-on-quarter percentage increase was the lowest in recent years for the first quarters. This was achieved on the back of the higher cash flow from operations.

UAA Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Key Takeaway From The Q1 2018 Earnings Call

Kevin Plank, the CEO and founder of Under Armour, spoke at length and multiple times during the earnings call about amplifying the story of the Under Armour brand but up till the end of the call, I felt there was a lack of specifics. Generally, Kevin Plank went along the line that Under Armour is becoming more focused on “becoming a really good business,” rather than being fixated on the top line numbers. That would be achieved by “delivering the best products... at a fair and reasonable price for the consumer.”

It is easy to dismiss what Kevin Plank said as excuses for his failure to lift the revenue growth back to the double-digits the company enjoyed prior to 2017. However, after having read his February 15 post on LinkedIn, I can sense his genuineness for Under Armour to be driven by passion and purpose. In the post coinciding with Valentine's Day, he detailed at length the early days when he and a few pioneers started Under Armour. It reminded me of the adage "if you take care of the customers, the rest will follow."

What got me from there to here? PASSION and PURPOSE. Both are the driving forces behind our team at Under Armour, and both are essential in fueling our brand for the next defining chapter in our history. ... I like to think that our passion to make all athletes that much better, and our unwavering purpose was the reason our early customers took a chance on us and bought the shirts."

- Kevin Plank, CEO and founder, Under Armour (February 15, 2018)

(Source: Kevin Plank's LinkedIn post)

Conclusion

Under Armour has performed very well internationally even as its core North American market remained stagnant. I detailed my bullish stance on Under Armour's opportunity in China in an article published in October last year. Unfortunately, that was not enough to excite the market as concerns over its high inventories prevailed.

In addition, analysts were largely unmoved despite the positive developments, as seen from the stagnant price target revisions. The current trading price of Under Armour is already above the consensus price target. The share price has been on an uptrend since bottoming in November last year, apparently without the support of the analysts. Once the sell-side narrative turns favorable, the share price of Under Armour could be further boosted.

UAA data by YCharts

While Dave Bergman, the chief financial officer at Under Armour, guided that Under Armour would still register an operating loss in the second quarter, with the adjusted diluted EPS expected to be a loss of $0.09 to $0.10, the inventory picture would improve. The second half of 2018 would also suffer less from restructuring charges. With the fundamentals continuing to turn brighter, Under Armour share price has further room to appreciate.

With respect to inventory, on our last call, we indicated that we thought our first half ending inventory would be consistent with our prior year end inventory growth of 26%. Given our accelerated actions, we're now expecting inventory growth at the end of our second quarter to be up less than 20%, so better than our previous expectation and then should move more in line with revenue growth by the end of the year. And as a reminder, we anticipate the majority of our restructuring charges to be recorded in the first half of 2018."

- Dave Bergman, Chief Financial Officer, Under Armour, Inc. (1Q 2018 earnings conference call)

What's your take? Do you believe Under Armour would be able to bring down its inventories to healthy levels, and without resorting to extreme discounting? Please freely share your thoughts, let me know if you found this article useful or provide your feedback in the comments section.

