Baytex Energy: Go, Eagle Ford, Go!

Heavy oil losses should decrease in the future. But the opportunity lost from those heavy oil losses during the rising oil price environment could prove decisive in the future.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) would be just another Canadian heavy oil producer with transportation headwinds without the Eagle Ford. The company often receives premium oil pricing. In the current rising oil price environment, that is practically a license to mint money. All that rising cash flow has finally allowed the company management to discuss "closet issues".

(Source: Baytex Energy first-quarter conference call on Seeking Alpha)

This is a company that has spent the last few years more dead than alive. But now company management clearly sees room to finally do something about the balance sheet. Should management successfully make the proper transition, Baytex Energy could be a whole lot more viable during the next inevitable commodity price downturn.

This is the first time that the company has publicly acknowledged the debt-to-cash flow ratio situation. Once a company's management team talks about a challenge, it often gets resolved. Before the latest price rise, this was one of many managements praying for higher prices to help resolve the situation. Discussing the problem publicly was evidently off the table.

Management mentions share dilution as a possibility, and potential investors need to note that mention. The issuance of those shares may not necessarily decrease future appreciation possibilities. About a 20% Eagle Ford well production improvement is also helping immensely. A reverse merger or a series of small mergers would be a help.

The conference call mentioned the possibility of selling the Eagle Ford to reduce debt. However, the heavy oil has yet to produce anything close to a profit for several years. Highly publicized transportation issues decreased the price received for heavy oil despite worldwide rising oil prices. In fact management reported a decreased netback on heavy oil in the first quarter. The Eagle Ford has kept this company viable. Selling that light oil production to reduce long-term debt could be a huge strategic mistake until the company stabilizes its heavy oil production firmly in the profit and gushing cash flow zone.

(Source: Baytex Energy, First quarter 2018 management discussion and analysis)

(Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified)

As shown above, the heavy oil business is clearly in worse shape than in 2017. Supposedly, that netback is now improving. But the netback is far too low to provide decent cash flow, let alone suitable profits. Management may have started the company in the heavy oil business, but that heavy oil business is incredibly unprofitable at the current time. Until the history of unprofitability convincingly reverses itself, management should think about disposing this money-losing dog.

The Canadian business is mostly heavy oil, along with some gas production and a trace of light oil and natural gas liquids. That is one of the most unfavorable production mixes around currently. As shown above, the heavy oil has higher production costs and some significant transportation expenses. The selling price is discounted from WTI even during the best of times. That is one extremely unfavorable combination for a commodity product.

Competitors like Suncor (NYSE:SU) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) either have onsite capability to upgrade the product to more profitable sales items or they own refinery capacity to make more profitable products. Baytex has none of those possibilities to go with its relatively high costs. In the current industry environment, that business struggles with very little hope of a long-term solution. The 1990s and their perennially high oil pricing are long gone. It is now high time that this management adjusted to the new realities of the oil industry. The current round of oil price rises may be just the opportunity that management needed for that adjustment.

(Source: Baytex Energy first quarter 2018 financial statements)

(Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified)

As shown above, losses increased in the first quarter for the Canadian operations that are mostly heavy oil losses. That rare accomplishment during rising oil prices needs to be avoided in the future. Cash flow appears to be in the C$20 million range for the Canadian operations, even though they represent about half of the company production. Note that cash flow would be before an allocation of corporate expenses.

In contrast, cash flow for the United States operations, which represent about half of the company's production, appears to be far more. Cash flow can be estimated by adding depreciation back into the net income. The United States operations do not require nearly as much corporate expense either, because the company does not operate its Eagle Ford properties. Much of the corporate expense is related to the Canadian operations.

If the company decides to expand its operations at all, that expansion should clearly be where the company has lower costs and higher pricing. That expansion should, therefore, be directed towards the United States Eagle Ford properties. Cash flow and profits are clearly far greater.

Any expansion involving the Canadian operations needs to be directed towards increasing the profitability of those operations. Those considerations would be the acquisition of some refinery capability or onsite upgrading capability of production similar to the Suncor strategy.

(Source: Baytex Energy May 2018 corporate presentation)

(Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified)

The result of some Canadian headwinds meant that the free cash flow envisioned above never occurred in the first quarter. The discount between WCS and WTI increased to the point where the Peace River and Lloydminster losses grew. Overall, cash flow limped forward a whopping $3 million compared to the year before. Profits need to be made when oil prices are rising. This company has already lost one quarter of opportunity to make heavy oil prices.

Supposedly, company management is dealing with those headwinds causing the heavy oil losses. Transportation of heavy oil to the Gulf Coast by rail is increasing. But that will raise high costs production costs still higher in the future.

Some pricing relief appears on the way, as WCS pricing for heavy oil is finally increasing. Management needs to establish a track record that proves the above two slides are actually possible. Long-term shareholders are beginning to believe otherwise.

Long-term debt increased as the weakening Canadian dollar forced the company to revalue its debt upward on the balance sheet. Many of the problems discussed above will be alleviated going forward. But this experience should warn shareholders about the many potential pitfalls to profitability in the future.

This first quarter experience emphasizes the importance of decreasing that debt pile ASAP. Oil prices have risen far too much for this company to still be reporting losses, no matter what the reason. Commodity industries can be very unforgiving to companies that continue to report losses this far into a price recovery. There have been good reasons for those losses. But the inevitable oil price downturn will happen, and this company needs to be ready for that.

Management appears to recognize the situation, and shareholders should expect a fair amount of share dilution in the future. The increasing production that lowers new well breakeven points will help cash flow tremendously in the future. But so far, the operational improvements have not been enough to significantly grow production. More importantly, management does not control the growth rate of its most profitable asset. That non-control emphasizes the need to decrease debt.

The stock price has benefited from rising oil prices to hit a multi-year high. However, the need for management to strengthen the balance sheet clouds the appreciation potential in the future. This stock remains a trading opportunity for extremely disciplined speculators. Buy and hold investors should probably use the latest price rally to sell and find something far safer than Baytex Energy.

The latest price rally has given management a rare opportunity to "right the ship". Long-term investors can probably wait to see what that new financial structure looks like before investing. Company management deserves a lot of credit for finally stating the obvious financial challenge. Now that the problem has been stated, let us see what management does about the problem.

