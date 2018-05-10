AMD: Turning Point For Shorts?

A couple of weeks ago, I detailed how short interest in chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had surged to a new high into the company's earnings report. With shares having trended lower over the past few months, I didn't get why so many were bearish on this company as its turnaround continued with much better results. I thought a good report could mark a turning point for the name, and so far, that seems to be the case.

AMD definitely reported a strong Q1, with revenues up 40% over the prior-year period, handily beating Street estimates. Gross margins jumped four whole percentage points, and the company reported an $81 million GAAP profit after losing $33 million in the year-ago period. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS of $0.11 beat by two cents and was up from being flat ($2 million non-GAAP profit) in Q1 2017.

While the headline numbers were certainly impressive, it was even better to see Q2 2018 guidance be well ahead of expectations. As a result, analysts have considerably hiked their numbers on the top and bottom lines for both this year and the next. This continues a trend, as I've detailed in the table below, of the Street vastly underestimating the progress AMD has made in recent years. While some of this is due to an accounting change that I've previously discussed, management has done an exceptional job.

(Source: Yahoo Finance AMD analyst estimates page)

That gets me to the update on short interest we received after the bell on Wednesday. As you can see in the chart below, we did see a nice decline of nearly 13.2 million shares, or a 6.84% decrease. Now, we are only at the third-highest point since I began tracking short interest for the name. Short interest is still up more than 48% in the past 12 months, however.

(Source: Nasdaq AMD short interest page)

We will certainly need more than one or two updates to see if a trend is starting, but a good earnings report can definitely scare away shorts. This earnings report from AMD was at least good, if not great, and shares jumped as a result. They have continued moving higher since, breaking above both their 50- and 200-day moving averages, as seen in the chart below. These key trend lines are finally starting to level off, meaning they could be levels of support for AMD moving forward, and they could both turn higher, as opposed to resistance when they were falling.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Only time will tell if the Q1 report was a turning point for AMD shorts, but those that are long have to like what they've seen. The company beat on both the top and bottom lines and issued better-than-expected guidance. Shares of AMD are up more than 32% from their early April lows, and have broken above key trend lines. Short interest recently backed off its highs, and with a number of these shorts under water at this point, more short covering could help this rally continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.