Tableau Software: Buy The Innovation

Tableau Software (DATA) is breaking out higher on stronger fundamental growth. Its share price recently broke above key resistance levels, with investor sentiment remaining strong. Management is improving the company's operations by innovating its data analytics offerings, while also focusing on recurring revenue streams. I am buying stock in the name following the recent breakout due to the continued trend of its fundamental operations leading its share price higher.

Price Action

Tableau's share price is breaking out higher following strong earnings results. The company has attempted to transition its revenue stream towards more recurring payments and subscriptions over the last year. This gets customers into its ecosystem, and makes revenues stickier over the long-term. Additionally, management continues to innovate its product offerings in data analytics, which is further driving investor optimism.

The $88 price level had acted as strong resistance in recent months, but investors pushed its share price above this level following the strong earnings results. Upward momentum looks to be on the company's side as it remains in a strong trend higher. With investor optimism being fueled by strengthening fundamental operations, DATA's share price should continue higher in coming quarters.

Fundamental Narrative

Tableau looks like an interesting investment at current time due to its continued product innovations, as well as its focus on recurring streams of revenue. The company provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows various users, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites.

Over the last quarter, total revenue came in at $224 million, up 12% year-over-year, and above management's guided range of $212 million to $222 million. This was due to strong demand across all major geographies, as well as across both its commercial and enterprise teams. Additionally, the company's recurring revenue streams are expanding rapidly. Total annual recurring revenue consists of the annualized value of all active maintenance and subscription contracts at the end of a reporting period, according to management. At the end of Q1 2018, total ARR was $641.9 million, up 46% year-over-year, with subscription ARR coming in at $237.5 million, up 230% year-over-year, a truly unbelievable growth trajectory. The overall combined renewal rate continues to exceed 90%, which includes both its maintenance on perpetual licenses as well as subscription renewals. Its international operations are also seeing expansion with international revenues coming in at at $78.4 million, representing 32% of total revenue.

Its fundamental expansion is being fueled by healthy customer growth, higher than expected demand for subscriptions, as well as continued traction in building a recurring revenue base. Its subscription transition is coming along faster than previously expected, as was demonstrated by the previous quarters ratable mix, according to the earnings call. Its annual revenue guidance assumes that the mix of ratable license bookings will increase each quarter in 2018, reaching a full-year mix of roughly 64% to 69%. This compares to the fiscal year 2017 ratable license booking mix of 41%.

Tableau Prep is gaining traction due to the widespread need for data storage, as well as the need to clean and prepare such data for analysis. Customers are increasingly viewing data prep as a mandatory component of the analytics workflow, according to management. Considering this, cleaning dirty data stands as one of the biggest challenges facing its customers, with a recent Harvard Business Review study reporting that people spent 80% of their time cleaning and shaping data, with only 20% of their time actually analyzing it, according to the earnings call. This creates the need for reducing the time it takes to process data, taking into account the need for highly specialized skills and training.

Its Tableau Prep platform is a new data preparation product, allowing its customers to get to analysis faster by offering an easy, visual and direct approach to data prep. For example, Charles Schwab (SCHW), one of the largest publicly traded financial services firms based on client assets, used to spend hours and hours making sure that their data sources were clean and organized in order to ensure that their analysis was accurate and effective, according to management. Tableau Prep has allowed the company to save time and reinvent the way they look at data, dramatically shortening the time between data collection and actionable insights, a signal that the platform is effective and scalable to large operations.

Management is seeing demand for analytics across its entire base, especially within its enterprise customers. Over the last few quarters, large organizations around the world have been looking to expand their Tableau footprints significantly from thousands to tens of thousands of employees, benefiting Tableau's subscription licensing model, according to its earnings call. During the most recent quarter, a leading global travel company chose to standardize with Tableau as their analytics platform of choice. This led to the company licensing Tableau for their entire workforce, which was in the range of tens of thousands of employees. Tableau will help both its frontline employees and executives process data quicker leading to actionable insights.

Below is a chart of the company's revenue and earnings per share. Over the last five years, its top-line growth has been impressive, at the expense of earnings per share. Tableau's new initiatives should further drive revenue growth in coming quarters, with EPS continuing to be a question-mark. Investors however, have generally focused on continued demand for the company's services, which should lead to further share price gains in coming quarters.

Conclusion

DATA is breaking out higher on stronger fundamental growth. Its share price recently broke above key resistance levels, with investor sentiment remaining strong. Management is improving the company's operations by innovating its data analytics offerings, while also focusing on recurring revenue streams. I am buying stock in the name following the recent breakout due to the continued trend of its fundamental operations leading its share price higher.

Markets move quickly. To take advantage of the highs and lows - especially in today’s volatile environment - you need a strategy that’s nimble and flexible. My approach is both, and it enables me to move in and out of assets and sectors while continually generating double-digit annualized returns. Sign up for Absolute Returns today to see how I manage my portfolio in the continuously changing market environment. Many believe absolute returns and beating the market are mere fiction, but I assure you they’re not. See for yourself how you can benefit from my approach, and how your portfolio can profit, regardless of market conditions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DATA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.