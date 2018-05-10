The Market Is Discounting Another Bid For Quality Care Properties, Inc.

The market price is above the offer price, which means that new bids are expected.

I will assess the reaction of lawyers and institutional investors in this piece. Many of them believe that the offer is too low.

Introduction

The acquisition of Quality Care Properties, Inc. (NYSE:QCP) by Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) is a deal that has not been sufficiently assessed by the financial media. It is a pity as I believe that the transaction offers a compelling investment symmetry besides an interesting 45 days go-shop provision.

Announced on April 25, 2018, QCP shareholders will receive $20.75 in cash for each share owned plus an additional right to receive a per share cash payment of $0.006 per day during the period from August 25, 2018, till closing of the merger. The merger is expected to close in Q3 2018. Also, it is subject to several conditions that I will review in this piece.

What’s my thesis?

I believe that the offer is a low ball. WELL is buying QCP at a price below the company’s book value per share, which does not seem fair at all. QCP has a large debt of $1.76 billion, but it owns 320 properties with a net book value, as per the last 10-k, of $4.097 billion. With only 10 employees, I believe that the buyer could resell these properties and generate profit. It is quite unfair since the company delivered EBITDA of $289 million in 2017, along with positive levered free cash flow (ttm) of $165 million.

What’s the problem? Is there an investment opportunity?

The company has a massive liquidity issue, and WELL is making a profit out of it. The go-shop provision means that the board did not contact other third parties that could offer a better price for this company. I believe that the retail investors have a great opportunity here. Other remarkable institutional investors have acquired shares as well. I will show their names in this article.

Business and Properties

Quality Care Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It casts itself as one of the nation's largest actively-managed REITs specialised in post-acute/skilled nursing and memory care/assisted living properties. It is based in Maryland and was formed on October 31, 2016, as a result of a spin-off from HCP, Inc.

As per the last 10-k, the list of properties owned by QCP include:

257 post‑acute/skilled nursing properties

61 memory care/assisted living properties

one surgical hospital

one medical office building, including 74 non-core properties.

- Source:10-k

Note that the net book value totals $4.097 billion, and the occupancy is said to be almost always above 70% as shown below:

Source:10-k

How does the company make revenues, and why is it trading below its book value per share?

Quality Care leases these properties to different operators, which conduct healthcare activities. The most relevant was HCR ManorCare, which, as of December 31, 2017, leased 292 of the 320 properties under a Master Lease. Quality Care’s dependency on the performance of HCR ManorCare was the origin of the company’s indebtedness.

HCR ManorCare stopped paying its landlord in June 2017 and finally declared bankruptcy in March 2018. The companies had to sign a Plan Sponsor Agreement, under which Quality Care would buy all the stock of HCR ManorCare in exchange of the discharge of all the claims of Quality Care against HCR ManorCare. Take a look below:

Source:10-k

Quality Care saw how its share price declined in 2017 and 2018 once its main client, HCR ManorCare, stopped paying the rent. From approximately $20, the price declined to as low as $12.5 in just eight months. We needed to wait until March 2, 2018, when the deal with HCR ManorCare was released to see the stock price rebound. When the deal was delivered, the market reacted by pushing up the share price to more than $20 per share. Take a look below:

Source

With a new deal in its hands, the market was still not able to recognize the real valuation of QCP. While the book value per share was equal to more than $27, the share price was still $20.

Welltower will be making great profits on this acquisition, which shows almost no premium as shown in the chart below:

Source

Who is the buyer, Welltower?

Currently trading with a market capitalization of $20 billion, Welltower is sufficiently large to assume the debt of Quality Care. Its business is also very similar to that of Quality Care as shown below:

Welltower Inc. is a real estate investment trust that mostly invests in seniors housing, assisted living and memory care communities, post-acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.” Source

Welltower’s EV/EBITDA is equal to 15.60x, which is higher than that of Quality Care - 11.50x. This is another clear reason to believe that the deal is a bargain for this buyer.

Who could be interested in this target?

I believe that there should be other players, which are interested in Quality Care. The company did not disclose its direct competitors in its 10-k, but noted that it is competing with other REITs as well as healthcare operators, and financial institutions. Another buyer should be large to buy Quality Care, which has an enterprise value of $3.3 billion. Having said so, I believe that the list of potential buyers is still significant:

Source:10-k

How much is Welltower paying? The following is the merger consideration:

Upon consummation of the Merger, the Company’s stockholders will receive $20.75 in cash for each share of Company common stock, plus an additional right to receive a per share cash payment of $0.006 per day during the period beginning on August 25, 2018 through the closing of the Merger (the “Closing”) (such payments, the “Merger Consideration”).” Form 8-k

With those figures in mind and taking into account that the closing is expected in Q3 2018, I believe that the transaction could close on October 1, 2018. As a result, the total merger consideration could be:

$20.75

Plus $0.006 * 35 days = $0.21

Total Merger Consideration = $20.96

Taking into account my assumptions and the total merger consideration, it seems that the market is expecting new bids. That’s in theory what analysts say when the market price is above the offer price. As of today, traders are buying shares at the $21.43 mark.

The conditions

The most important conditions included in the merger agreement are the following:

- Approval of the Merger by holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of Company common stock.

- Delivery of a legal opinion to the Company addressing the Company’s qualification as a REIT.

- Material compliance with covenants

- The closing of the HCR Acquisition.” Form 8-k

I believe that these conditions are standard. Bear in mind that it needs a buyer to pay its debt, so I do not expect that the employees from HCR or QCP will oppose the merger. In my view, if another player does not launch a better bid for the company, the closing is quite likely.

The Go-Shop

The merger agreement contains a “go-shop” provision, under which QCP has the right to solicit or negotiate with other potential buyers until 45 days after the execution of the Merger Agreement.

I believe that this is an interesting opportunity for retail and institutional investors. The investment symmetry is quite interesting. Think about it. If another player launches a bid, we will be making 7-15% stock returns. Otherwise, we will have the offer of HCR, so we will lose very little.

Termination Fees

If another bidder offers a better offer, the termination fees to be paid to Welltower are small; $19.8 million, 0.6% of the company’s enterprise value. After the go-shop period is over, the termination fee is $59.5.

The termination fees to be received by QCP are more significant, which is quite beneficial for QCP stockholders; $250 million as shown in the following text from the merger agreement:

Upon termination of the Merger Agreement under certain other specified circumstances—including, subject to certain exceptions, the failure of the HCR Acquisition to close prior to October 12, 2018 or the failure of the court in the HCR bankruptcy proceeding to issue a revised confirmation order prior to June 29, 2018—the Company will be entitled to receive a reverse termination fee equal to $250 million.” Form 8-k

The fact that the reverse termination fees are so significant means that Welltower will think over it twice before breaking the deal.

Law firms are also claiming that the deal is not fair

Law firms usually investigate transactions while looking for breaches of fiduciary duties of care by the Board of Directors. I usually don’t pay much attention to their claims. However, in this case, some of them are making fair points. Take a look below:

Source

Institutional Investors who also bought shares of QCP

For those readers who appreciate checking what the big boys are doing, please review the institutions, which recently claimed to own shares of QCP:

BlackRock Inc.

Abrams Capital Management

Vanguard Group

Vanguard Specialized Funds

State Street Corp.

Long Pond Capital, LP

Cohen & Steers Inc.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC

Additionally, it is worth mentioning that Seeking Alpha Stats notes that the percentage held by institutions is more than 99%. The smart money is with us. It is a great news.

Conclusion

Currently trading with a market capitalization of $2 billion, QCP is being acquired at an unfair price. It is true that we need another buyer, who will have to assume the company’s debt. I believe that the chances of finding another third party are about 15-20%. Having said that, we are talking here about the investment symmetry that I like the most: “Heads, I win; tails, I don't lose much!” To sum up, be sure to follow this transaction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.