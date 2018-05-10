Craft Brew Alliance:  Of Treasured Memories And Financials

Introduction

Whenever I drink a Redhook IPA or Kona Longboard lager I think about my departed in-laws and my very much alive son-in-law. Let me explain. One year my in-laws bought me a share of a high-flying brewer, Red Hook (“HOOK”) located near their Seattle area home. Within a year or two, it was selling for about $4.00. (Thankfully, their other investments turned out well for them.)

Fast forward to Christmas Day, 2012. While on a family vacation in Hawaii, my future son-in-law asked for my daughter’s hand in marriage. We celebrated afterward with a cold bottle of Kona Brewing Co.’s Longboard Island Lager.

With these memories in mind, I recently delved into the maker of these beverages, Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) - CBA. I’ll keep the beer close to me and my memories even closer. But I’ll keep the stock away from my portfolio.

BREW and the Competitive Landscape

CBA was formed in 2008 through the merger of Redhook and Widmer Brothers, two craft brewers in the Northwest. Kona Brewing Co. joined CBA two years later. CBA today is the sixth-largest craft brewing company in the U.S. Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) owns 31% of the company. BREW distributes its products to retailers through wholesalers that are aligned with the A-B network. The company conducts its sales and marketing independently of BUD.

BREW operates in a brutally competitive and slowing growth market. There are over 6,000 craft breweries in the US ranging from micro-breweries which produce less than 15,000 barrels a year to regional players that produce from 15,000 to up to 6M barrels, and large crafts producing more than 6M. Despite Kona distribution across the 50 states, CBA, which produced 748,000 barrels last year, is a regional brewer with sales concentrated in Washington, Oregon, Hawaii and California. Competition is particularly fierce in these states that boast a combined 1,400 craft breweries. BREW also competes with the big brewing companies like BUD for restaurant tap and retailer shelf space for regular and premium beers (Budweiser and Goose Island craft beer as A-B InBev owns more than 25% of that craft brewer.)

The $26B craft beer market represents 23% of the $111B US annual beer retail sales. Overall, sales of beer were down 1.2% in 2017 compared to the prior year. Craft brew sales, however, were up 5%. But it must be noted that craft growth was 7% in 2016 and 2015 and double-digits in the years before that.

The slowing market is reflected in BREW’s five-year compounded annual revenue growth rate of about 3%. The growth has come from raising prices as the number of barrels produced last year was 10% less than that produced during a recent high-water mark of 830,200 set in 2014. Revenue and volume levels have been bolstered by its Kona brand with a 10% compounded annual growth rate of barrels over the past five years. In contrast, the company produced only 94,000 barrels of Redhook compared to 223,000 in 2014. A similar production drop can be seen in the company’s Widmer Bros. beer. Overall, depletions, or distributor sales to retailers of the company’s products during its fiscal year ending December 30, 2017, decreased approximately 7% from the prior year.

Financials

Comparing BREW with other brewers can be problematic, given the lack of publicly traded peers to its $371M market cap. The closest craft rival by market cap is Boston Beer Co. (SAM) at $2.7B. Differences in ROE as shown below are striking. Last year’s tax cut pushed BREW net margin up about 3.6 percentage points from its long-term, sub 2% margins. (SAM’s was boosted about 2.5%.)

Even more striking is the difference in Return on Capital (ROC) (Formula: Operating Income/ (Current Assets-Cash) – (Current Liabilities – Debt) + Property, Plant & Equipment). ROC measures a company’s profitability from operations relative to the cost of the assets used to produce those profits. BREW earns a little less than 3 cents on each dollar invested in its inventory property, plant and equipment - 10 times less than SAM. The higher the ROC, the greater a company’s ability to expand in order to grow earnings. High profitability and earnings growth typically attract investors who, in turn, bid up the share price. Of note, SAM is up 63% over the past year; BREW is up about 14% as is the Russell 2000 Index.

Valuation

Ticker Ni/Sales Sales/Assets Assets/Equity ROE ROC Gross Margin Operating Margin BREW .048 1.01 1.6 .077 .028 .315 .023 SAM .115 1.45 1.34 .223 .30 .520 .137

Table 1 – BREW & SAM Financial Ratios (Source: Morningstsar.com)

Yet investors are confident about BREW’s future earnings as they are about SAM’s as shown in the stock’s consensus forward earnings valuation below. Forward P/Es for A-B InBev and Molson-Coors (TAP) and selected indexes are also provided for comparison purposes. In reviewing the company’s last earnings call transcript in early March, the only hint of good news was that depletions of Kona were up 10% during the first 8 weeks of 2018 with prices increasing between 1% and 3%.

Ticker Forward P/E BREW 33.6 SAM 33.6 BUD 19.1 TAP 11.92 S&P 500 16.8 Russel 2000 25.7

Table 2 – Relative Valuations (Sources: WSJ Market Watch & Morningstar.com)

The company will hold a Q1/2018 earnings call on May 10th at 11:30 a.m. ET when investors will learn more about Kona and other product shipments. About 500,000 shares are shorted with a short ratio of roughly 5.6 going into the earnings call.

Summary/Recommendation

It will be interesting to see if the earnings call pushes the stock price up. Even if it does, I just don’t see it as a part of my portfolio, given the competitive landscape and slowing growth in the market. Moreover, neither ROE nor ROC is much to write home about. True, their distribution alignment with BUD is a big plus, but to date, the only factor that has seemed to move the needle at all was last year’s tax cut.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.