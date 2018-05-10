Can Advance Auto Parts Turn Itself Around?

We have been invested in Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) since 2016, shortly after new management took over. We believe that there was (and is) ample opportunity for the new management picked by Starboard Value to improve the company’s performance and bring it more in line with competitor O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) (which we also own). Both companies cater to roughly the same breakdown of commercial (usually referred to a Do It For Me or “DIFM”) and consumer (“DIY”) customers so there is every reason to believe that Advance can eventually reach Starboard’s goal and enjoy similar margins to those of O’Reilly.

What Advance Needs to Improve

For the trailing twelve months, O’Reilly reported operating margins of 19.7%. By contrast, Advance’s operating margin was only 6.08%. There is tremendous opportunity for Advance to expand its margins, even when adjusting for real estate differences between the two companies.

Advance maintains 54 distribution centers with a total of 12M square feet. This logistics network supports a store base of 5,183 retail locations that generated $9,373M in sales in FY2017. O’Reilly maintains 27 distribution centers with 10.8M square feet but it also has 331 larger so-called hub stores that maintain roughly double the inventory (48k SKUs versus 23k SKUs) of a normal store. This logistics network supports a store base of 4,829 stores that generated $8,977M in sales in FY2017.

Despite a similar square foot of distribution center per dollar of retail sales ratio (.0012 for both), Advance’s gross margins were only 43.58% versus 52.57% for O’Reilly. Part of the discrepancy is due to how costs are allocated. In Advance’s 10-K, it explains what costs are allocated to costs of goods sold.

Cost of sales includes actual product cost, warranty costs, vendor incentives, cash discounts on payments to vendors, costs associated with operating our distribution network, including payroll and benefits costs, occupancy costs and depreciation, in-bound freight-related costs from our vendors and costs associated with moving merchandise inventories from our distribution centers to stores, branch locations and customers.

Note that it includes costs of operating their distribution centers, of which the company owns 4.6M square feet and leases the remaining 7.4M square feet.

Now compare this to O’Reilly, which owns the majority of its distribution centers.

As of December 31, 2017, we operated 27 regional distribution centers (“DC”s), of which eight were leased (2.8 million operating square footage) and 19 were owned (8.0 million operating square footage) for total DC operating square footage of 10.8 million square feet.

O’Reilly does include warehousing costs (both occupancy and depreciation) in its cost of goods sold. However, note that store costs are included in SG&A and O’Reilly operates 331 hub stores that serve as mini distribution centers.

O’Reilly also owns approximately 40% of its stores. From its 10-K:

Of the 5,019 stores that we operated at December 31, 2017, 2,014 stores were owned, 2,930 stores were leased from unaffiliated parties and 75 stores were leased from entities, in which certain of our affiliated directors, or members of our affiliated director’s immediate family, are affiliated.

Advance leases the vast bulk of its store locations.

Because of these differences, it’s impossible to do an apples-to-apples comparison of GAAP gross and operating margins between the two companies without first adjusting for their different business models (own versus leasing).

We’ve attempted to do just that by comparing the costs associated with owning versus leasing. Both companies disclose the exact square footage they own versus lease for distribution centers and corporate assets. Advance discloses the exact owned versus leased square footage for stores. O’Reilly discloses the total square footage of its stores and the number owned versus leased but not the exact square footage. We assumed the average square footage of the owned locations was the same as the leased locations and simply used the percentage of locations owned versus leased to estimate the square footage totals. The table below shows the differences in GAAP costs associated with owning versus leasing.

(Source: company filings, author’s calculations)

It’s important to note that the depreciation figure will include not just depreciation of the building itself but also the fixtures and equipment inside. Also, both companies lease a small amount of equipment and those costs are included in the lease and rental payments figure. So, while the totals are not exact it should be close enough.

We can see that Advance is “paying” about $1 more per square foot in GAAP costs compared to O’Reilly. With Advance having approximately 55M square feet of space we would expect that all other things being equal, Advance margins will always lag O’Reilly by about $55M. However, the current operating margin differential implies about a $1.2B differential (19.2% versus 6.08%), although it’s worth noting that there are some inventory issues at Advance that have likely skewed operating margins a bit for FY2017. In any case, every one percentage point improvement in operating margins is worth about $94M in operating income to Advance; so a $55M GAAP difference associated with owning versus leasing is minor in the grand scheme of things. There are some other minor differences between the two companies that may affect margins.

Other Differences

Advance serves 1,218 independently owned and operated Carquest stores while O’Reilly only serves 180 independent “jobber” parts shops. I think it would be safe to assume supplying your own stores (O’Reilly) will always be more cost-efficient than supplying a large group of disparate stores. So this might be another headwind in Advance achieving margins exactly on par with O’Reilly.

There are also geographic differences in where the companies do business. While each has stores in most areas of the country, O’Reilly’s store network is denser in the West but Advance is concentrated in the East. The map below (please excuse my elementary school level coloring skills) shows which company has the most stores in each state. (Advance is red and O’Reilly is green.)

(Source: Company filings, author’s calculations)

Leasing costs will vary from state to state, so it is also important to allow for some variation due to regional differences.

Finally, the difference in costs we cited in owning versus leasing were the GAAP costs. The actual cash costs may not match up precisely with GAAP costs. For example, O’Reilly adding new owned store locations would likely see cash costs rise (via capital expenditures) while GAAP operating margins remained higher as the new stores were depreciated over several years. Advance opening new leased locations would immediately begin expensing lease payments. Therefore, it’s prudent to expect some variation in margins due to timing differences between the recognition of costs.

Summary

Can Advance reach operating margins exactly in line with O’Reilly? Well, probably not, unless it changes its business model to own versus lease more location. Can it get margins close to O’Reilly’s? Yes, we think Starboard and other shareholders will be rewarded as the company improves its distribution system and fully integrates its Carquest acquisition.

Indeed, on the company's last earnings conference call, management repeatedly touched on the opportunities in its supply chain.

In terms of distribution centers, we currently have 54 across North America. In many cases, we ship parts from multiple DCs to the same city, demonstrating there's a significant productivity opportunity. Our plans to optimize the AAP DC network includes some initiatives that are relatively easy to implement. Others are more difficult, requiring technology unlocks currently in progress. We begin this journey in 2018, capturing some early wins while testing a more comprehensive solution with the potential to significantly improve in-market availability and substantially reduce costs. When we say streamlining our supply chain from end to end, we'll bring each of these 3 initiatives together. First, a market expansion strategy that puts the customer first and considers the future shape of demand and our existing asset base market by market; second, an in-market network that optimizes stores to drive ROIC and free cash flow; and third, a DC network that is integrated and better leveraged at end state.

Management also touched on the opportunity with its distribution centers.

…in terms of distribution centers, we mentioned in prepared remarks, we've got 54 DCs. There is an opportunity for optimization there. These DC plans are very sensitive, as you can appreciate, for both competitive and internal reasons. So we're not prepared to share specifics on what we're doing there at this time. And at the appropriate time, we'll share more details on the DCs themselves.

It’s very difficult and time-consuming to optimize an enormous distribution network while simultaneously trying to integrate an acquisition. Advance’s new management has stated the plan will take five years and given the complexity of the situation we see no reason to doubt that. While we don’t think the company will match O’Reilly’s margins exactly just due to the differences in their business model, we do think there is ample room for improvement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAP, ORLY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.