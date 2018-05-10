Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) CEO Michael Pehl on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Michael Pehl - President, Chief Executive Officer

Robert Iannone - Head of Research & Development, Chief Medical Officer

Mike Garone - Vice President Finance, Chief Financial Officer

Chau Cheng - Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Secretary

Analysts

Phil Nadeau - Cowen and Company

Nick Abbott - Wells Fargo

Chau Cheng

Thank you, Catherine. Before we begin, I’d like to remind everyone that during this call we will be making forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied on this call.

For factors that could cause such differences, please refer to our regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, most recently our Quarterly Report for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2018. The earnings report is available on our website at immunomedics.com.

With us on the call today are Michael Pehl, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dr. Robert Iannone, Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer and Mike Garone, Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

Following the prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions.

At this time, I’d like to turn the call over to Michael.

Michael Pehl

Thank you, Chau. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us.

During the last question we have made tremendous progress in achieving our regulatory, clinical and organizational goals. We remain on schedule to file our first BLA by the end of this month for the accelerated approval of sacituzumab govitecan our breakthrough therapy products candidate for the treatment of patients with triple-negative breast cancer who have received at least two prior therapies for metastatic disease.

We are optimistic that metastatic triple-negative breast cancer will become the first of a number of indications that sacituzumab govitecan will be approved in. To lead our continued development efforts, I’m extremely excited that we were able to being Rob Iannone on board as our new head of R&D and CMO.

Rob brings more than 13 years of experience in clinical drug development, including several approved targeted and immuno-oncology drugs at Merck and AstraZeneca, such as pembrolizumab and durvalumab. Rob will be instrumental in aggressively advancing our development plans for sacituzumab govitecan and other ADC assets of our unique platform in multiple indications in patients segments, both as monotherapy and in combination with I-O and targeted drugs. Later on this call Rob will provide you with you a brief update on our development programs, including the Phase III ASCENT confirmatory study.

Last week we announced that our abstract on sacituzumab govitecan in the home unreceptive positive metastatic breast cancer has been accepted for oral presentation at this year’s ASCO annual meeting. The data will be presented on Sunday morning June 3 with an Immunomedics investor event to follow that evening. We look forward to seeing many of you who might be attending in Chicago.

With that, I will now turn the call over to our CFO, Mike Garone to discuss our financial results.

Mike Garone

Thank you, Michael. I would like to begin with an update on our liquidity position. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $358.8 million as of March 31, 2018. Cash position includes the $250 million investment from Royalty Pharma in January 2018. We believe our current financial resources are sufficient to support our next phase of growth and to fund operations into 2020.

Now for the results. Revenue were $500,000 for the quarter and $1.8 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 compared to $1.3 million in the third quarter and $2.4 million for the nine months for the prior fiscal year. The decreases were due primarily to lower sales volume of LeukoScan in Europe.

The company discontinued to sell LeukoScan during the third quarter of fiscal 2018 to focus on its ADC business. Total cost and expenses were $38.1 million for the quarter and $90.4 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018, compared to $23.4 million in the third quarter and $54.9 million for the nine months for the prior fiscal year.

The higher costs and expenses in the third quarter and nine months of fiscal 2018 were due primarily to increases in research and development expenses, as well as in sales and marketing expenses. The increases in third quarter costs and expenses in fiscal 2018 were offset partially by a $3.6 million decrease in general and administrative expenses in the third quarter, due primarily to higher legal and advisory fees incurred in fiscal 2017 during the company’s proxy contest.

The increases in research and development expenses were due primarily to increases in clinical trial costs, as well as increases in labor related costs in connection with preparations for the regulatory submission and launch of sacituzumab govitecan in the United States for patients with metastatic TNBC. The increases in sales and marketing expenses were due primarily to commercial launch preparation activities.

The company recognized $9.8 million in non-cash income for the quarter and $49.8 million in non-cash expense for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 compared to $28.3 million in non-cash expense in the third quarter and $35.6 million for the nine months for the prior fiscal year. The changes in non-cash cost were due to the change in the fair value of warrant liabilities.

Net loss attributable to stockholders was $35.5 million or $0.21 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to $59.3 million or $0.55 per share for the same quarter in fiscal 2017. Net loss attributable to stockholders was $156.8 million or $1.08 per share for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 compared to $99.9 million or $0.97 per share for the same period in fiscal 2017.

As of March 31, 2018 there were approximately 167 million share of common stock outstanding. On a fully diluted basis the number of shares outstanding is approximately 191 million. That summarizes our third quarter fiscal 2018 financial results.

I’ll now turn the call back to Robert.

Robert Iannone

Thank you, Mike. Before I begin, let me say that I am very excited to be part of the Immunomedics team. The company has a unique and highly differentiated pipeline and ADC platform, and we believe the lead product candidate sacituzumab govitecan is showing a very promising efficacy and safety profile in patients with a number of different hard to treat metastatic cancers.

I look forward to applying my experience in R&D, immunotherapy and small molecule development to accelerate bringing this new therapy to patents with a high on-met need in a wide variety of solid cancer indications, both as monotherapy and in combination. So let me begin with an update on the ASCENT trail, our Phase 3 confirmatory trail of sacituzumab govitecan in patients with triple-negative breast cancer who received two or more prior therapies for metastatic disease.

Patient enrolment is progressing extremely well in the U.S. In Europe we have dosed our first patient and continue to activate sites and screen additional patients. A key area of work since the end of last year was to optimize the ASCENT study after receiving recommendations from EU National Health authorities and input from key breast cancer experts.

We are thankful for the constructive dialog with the FDA, which in the form of a SPA amendment has allowed us to implement the respective changes while keeping study endpoints and principals intact.

The protocol changes are as follows: First, a capping of the proportion of patients with stable brain metastases to no more than 15% of the total enrolment. An increase of the sample size from 328 to 488 patients, which will allow for PFS to be analyzed in patients without brain metastases, while maintaining statistical power to analyze PFS in the overall population as well. Lastly, there’s increase power for key secondary end points such as overall survival.

The trial has been open for less than six months, but it is already clear that accrual is faster than previously anticipated. As a result, despite the increase in target patient number, our study timelines remain unchanged versus our previous expectations.

We will have the opportunity to discuss our development plans in both triple-negative and ER positive breast cancers, as well as in other key tumor types such as urothelial cancer in more detail at our upcoming ASCO Investor Event. I look forward to meeting you in person and answering your questions.

With that, I’ll turn it back over to Michael.

Michael Pehl

Thank you, Rob. Thank you, Mike. It’s a true pleasure to have Rob onboard and his insights have already proven invaluable as we have begun preparing for the next phase of corporate growth.

Finally, we continue to build out our commercial infrastructure in order to ensure full launch readiness for the last quarter of this year.

Brendan Delaney, our Chief Commercial Officer has been successful in filling out the commercial leadership team with top oncology talent. We recently hired our VP of Sales and Marketing, our National Sales Director, announcing a Director of Marketing. All of these critical hires have years of experience in this sort of tumor space and in launching multiple oncology products.

With that operator, please open the call up to questions. Thank you

Phil Nadeau

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions and congratulations on the progress. First Rob, a clarifying question on the modifications to central that you just talked about. In terms of the PFS end point, how is the two different sub groups that you talked about being contemplated in the primary end point. Is the overall patient population the primary endpoint or is it the primary analysis to patients without brain mets?

Robert Iannone

The primary analysis will be in the patients without brain mets and that was really the reason to increase the sample size, so with adequate power in that subset which we think will be no smaller than 85%, because we are capping at 50% or those with brain mets. And then that allows us to subsequently look at additional hypothesis in a broader population, in the overall population.

Phil Nadeau

So is the overall population secondary to the brain mets, to the no-brain met population?

Robert Iannone

Yes, it is.

Phil Nadeau

And sorry, I should know this better, the primary end point previously, did that include or exclude patients with brain mets?

Robert Iannone

Included.

Phil Nadeau

Okay. So there is a bit of a change to the primary end point.

Robert Iannone

Yeah, well the primary end point continues to be PFS, which we know from multiple interactions with health authorities and experts who will be sufficient for registration globally. What we are doing in the increased sample size is to insure that the proportion without brain mets is large enough to be, I would say robustly powered while still having an opportunity to look at the overall group if that in fact hits.

Phil Nadeau

Got it, and would you be willing to disclose the powering in that primary analysis population?

Robert Iannone

We tend not to and I think its pretty standard for the industry not to get into too much detail around the statistical analysis plan. In part because it’s very complicated, but in part because it’s an ongoing trail and these are things that we ultimately, you know it could be considered at some point.

Phil Nadeau

Got it, okay. The second question is just on 132 in urothelial cancer. Any update on the discussions with the FDA over the appropriate patient population and perhaps breakthrough stats?

Robert Iannone

Sure. So one of the things that I was really interested in as I was looking at this job is the breadth of activity of sacituzumab govitecan. Clearly the triple-negative breast cancer data stands for themselves, but it’s also clearly active in many other tumor types and the urothelial data that were published at ESMO is particularly strong in a very high unmet need population, including those patients with Liver Met.

So the data are very, very strong. We’ve been of course discussing with key health authorities and experts to understand what the best approach will be to most rapidly bring that therapeutic patients with urothelial cancer, and I think as the landscape has evolved, it’s pretty clear how to define the highest up-met need population. So, we have a clear path to doing that.

Michael Pehl

Yeah and I think – this is Michael. We will have a chance to talk about our pivotal plans in more detail at our investor event in ASCO.

Phil Nadeau

Got it, okay. And then last question, it’s just about the ASCO abstract that's going to come out next week on ER-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer. I’m not asking about what’s in the abstract, but could you frame for us what the opportunity is in that condition. So what is current standard of care due in women who have failed CDK 4/6 inhibitors and how larger of a patient population is that?

Michael Pehl

Yeah, hi Phil. This is Michael and it is certainly substantial and the standard of care is for the patient population that is usually several lines of hormonal therapy to start with, and that can be given either with or without CKI, so CDK 4/6 inhibitors and as you know anti [ph] inhibitors are also part of the armamentarium.

Once patients went through those treatment lines, and by the way they all relapsing after this treatment lines, the only option that they are having is chemotherapy. The efficacy of chemotherapy after one line of chemotherapy is very poor and is exactly what we see also in the triple-negative breast cancer population.

So there is a huge unmet medical need out there. They are certainly very happy about the fact that we were selected as oral presentation and the patient population is substantial and again, we are looking forward to have much more discussion about the abstract when its disclosed by next week and then at our investor meeting at ASCO.

Phil Nadeau

Great. Thanks for talking my questions and congratulations again on the progress.

Michael Pehl

Thank you, Phil.

Nick Abbott

Good afternoon. Its Nick here for Jim this afternoon. Much easier to pronounce.

Robert Iannone

Hey Nick, how are you.

Nick Abbott

Good thanks. In terms of the stable brain mets, was that driven by concern that in patients with stable brain mets 132 would not cross the blood brain barrier.

Robert Iannone

Not out of a concern, out of limited data set, and so we had good input from health authorizes around the global where they clearly was interested in evaluating IMMU-132 in this population, so hypothetically it certainly could work. At the same time given the limited data that we have in that difficult to treat population, it only made sense to insure that we had adequate power in the patients without brain meds as a primary before extending the evaluation to the overall population.

Nick Abbott

Okay, and then not that I'm criticizing the original design, but this is close to a 50% increase in study size. Do you feel like some of the assumptions made in the initial design, perhaps some of the scrutiny felt to be a little optimistic.

Michael Pehl

Yeah, this is Michael and I think as Rob said, we looked at actually really at the time point when I stated and its exactly what Rob said. After the interaction with authorities, but those are with key opinion leaders, it was very clear that this is a population where we have very limited data on the one hand, but on the other hand we certainly want to make sure that we start to evaluate safety and efficacy. So that has actually driven us to talk to the FDA and we were very actually very happy that we got the golden pass from them as they were telling us you can cap the number of patients with brain mets, than through increase in the size of the study you can also enhance the power of the sub analysis that Rob has been talking about.

So that was really the main reason and it’s not saying that we don’t expect efficacy, but as you and me have been discussing a couple of times, we have only very limited data in this patient population at this moment of time.

Robert Iannone

Yeah and I would just reiterate the primary driver again was to insure robust power in the brain met negative population. With the increased same size, it does give you a little bit more latitude. Of course with PFS as the primary end points, it’s an event driven study. So with the larger sample size you have a little bit more latitude around when you can bring in that initial analysis and even a little more power for key secondary objectives such as overall survival, which we know is not required for approval around the global, but maybe very helpful in terms in terms of putting the value of this drug into context when considered by payers and prescribers.

Nick Abbott

Okay thank you, and then just sort of following up on Phil’s question, not with any of your comments, is there an overall response rate or PFS to your ability of response that you can give us as we can consider the data is going to be in the abstract for the control I mean, for what you would expect with salvage chemotherapy.

Michael Pehl

Yeah, so that’s – as I was saying, after hormonal therapy and one line of chemotherapy the efficacy of chemotherapy is actually very similar to triple-negative breast cancer. There are many physicians who are calling this population the delay triple-negative breast cancer population. So when you are looking to the literature its really in the low teens and that is certainly absolutely unsatisfactory.

Nick Abbott

Okay, and then just the last one, can you comment on TROP-2 expression in this population. Is it going to be universal as its considered in triple-negative.

Michael Pehl

Yeah, it’s an area of active research for us to really understand I think in greater detail TROP-2 expression across differ tumor types and then the ramifications of that, and that may help us plan better subsequent indications as well.

At the moment irrespective of the TROP-2 expression we are seeing very, very strong clinical activity as you know. In triple-negative you will see the positive data published in urothelial and I would say even in the very, very challenging lung cancer population such as non-small cell and small cell. So we may learn, certainly will learn more about the relevance of TROP-2 expression as we develop science there, but at the moment it’s not a guidance to which patients to treat.

Nick Abbott

Okay, great, thank you very much.

Michael Pehl

And the Nick also to your question, the indication I think where we have a broad expression of TROP-2 throughout is breast cancer. So that’s as indication where we see higher or very higher expression of TROP-2. Basically throughout and maybe different the future, when we look into other indications as we talked about such as head and neck cancer, but in breast cancer its very uniform.

Nick Abbott

Great! Thanks Michael. I look forward to seeing you at ASCO.

Michael Pehl

Thank you.

Chau Cheng

Thank you all very much for joining us this afternoon. On behalf of the entire management team, I would like to thank you for your continued support and interest in Immunomedics.

