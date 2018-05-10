EPR Properties: Surprises Can Be Good

Since August of last year, EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has been hit by negative surprise after negative surprise. It started with a bad earnings report from AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) - bears started pushing the story that the end of movie theaters was near. A fear that I quickly dismissed and took the resulting drop to be a buying opportunity.

Early in 2018, EPR remained under siege with significant downward pressure among REITs in general as interest rate fears ran amok. Then, Children's Learning Adventure, one of its education tenants, filed for bankruptcy. EPR responded by lowering 2018 guidance, and the stock price stayed in the $50s.



Over the past 6 months, EPR has become one of the best deals among REITs. I have been buying every chance I get, and EPR has become my largest REIT investment, even as I watched my principal bleed away.

With its Q1 report, the company has finally had some good news. There are still some problems, but they are controlled and should resolve themselves.

Entertainment

I have frequently commented on the strength of megaplex tenants, which make up the vast majority of EPR's entertainment portfolio. While bears worry about the revenue variations experienced by the movie business, movie theaters seem like perfect tenants to me. They pay rent on time, rent is a small portion of their total cash flow, they are utterly dependent on paying rent for their revenue, they have 100% occupancy over a significant period of time and the industry is dominated by a handful of big players. What more could a REIT possibly want in a tenant?

These are locations that went through the US recession without even a thought of reducing rent. They have survived good years and bad years. Additionally, EPR has been teaming up with its tenants to modernize the locations, in order to ensure they will continue to outperform the average.

For the first time, EPR is providing us with information on rent coverage. The entertainment division measures in at 1.62x EBITDARM as of December 2017. This new level of transparency will be a useful tool for investors to track the relative financial health of the tenants.

Year over year, annualized GAAP NOI rose from $261.7 million to $278.7 million. The entertainment portfolio continues to be the backbone of EPR, providing near-perfect occupancy and steady growth. In my opinion, there is very little real risk to EPR from this section of the portfolio.

Recreation

In previous articles, I have pointed out a few areas of elevated risk in the recreation portfolio. In my first article on EPR, I commented that its exposure to Topgolf was potentially risky given that it is a relatively new company. I said:

With Topgolf currently making up approximately 8% of EPR's NOI, it offers intriguing upside if growth continues and is sustainable. It also offers downside risk as the buildings are specially constructed and would not be easily converted to alternative uses should Topgolf close.

Also in that article, I identified mortgages as an area of elevated risk for EPR, noting that it was a defaulted mortgage for a recreational development which led to the substantial write-downs during the recession.

Topgolf remains a potential risk, although so far the company appears to be successful and is still expanding. I would love to see it sell a couple of these facilities to reduce exposure.

I was delighted to hear that Och-Ziff will be making a substantial payment on the mortgage issued last year. It is EPR's single largest loan. That loan and the loan to Schlitterbahn, which I discussed in my most recent article, are the only remaining loans that are in the hundreds of millions. The company's remaining loans are all $51 million and under.

Management had little to say about the Schlitterbahn loan. Schlitterbahn has been indicted on second-degree murder charges. The big question is whether or not Kansas will approve the STAR bonds which were intended to be used to pay off the EPR mortgage when it matures in May of 2019. In the conference call, Greg Silvers said:

However, we can say that our mortgage notes are secured by two very successful Texas water-parks, along with the Park in Kansas City, Kansas and that the annual debt service obligation has historically been covered by the EBITDA from the two Texas parks.

It is likely that the loan will continue being serviced, and if it comes down to an inability to pay the balloon payment at maturity, it is reasonable to believe that EPR will work with Schlitterbahn to extend the loan.

From a cash flow perspective, it is a non-issue as long as they can continue to service the debt. It is simply a question of when the capital will be freed up to be redeployed. The most extreme possibility would be foreclosure of all three waterparks, which both Schlitterbahn and EPR would rather avoid.

Aside from the issues mentioned above, the recreation segment has a healthy rent coverage of 2.08x EBITDARM.

Education

The education segment is a unique one and a difficult segment to get outside data on. While EPR prepared investors for the worst by completely removing CLA from guidance, the company did negotiate an agreement that would keep some rent coming in through July. By then, it is expected that the bankruptcy proceedings will be complete and CLA will either resume its previous lease or be evicted.

It was EPR taking steps to evict that spurred the bankruptcy filing. Given that, I think it is very likely that CLA will seek to resume the lease if it can restructure in a way that makes it feasible. In the prepared remarks on the conference call, Greg Silvers said:

We believe this agreement allows CLA and their prospective partners, ample time to execute a restructuring in advance of the July 31st termination date of our leases. Please note that the midpoint of our earnings guidance does not reflect rents on these properties after July. If CLA is not able to execute on a restructuring, we will have the ability to regain possession and lease our properties to an alternative operator as several parties have expressed interest in our diversified portfolio of 21 open schools.

Management continues to be confident that they can get new tenants into these spaces. That is a positive indication for demand within the segment.

EPR is a pioneer in this space, and there is not a lot of history to rely on. That said, occupancy remains high and revenues have remained consistent from most of its tenants. CLA is the first issue the company has ran into, and it is being handled swiftly.

At 1.51x EBITDARM coverage, it is the lowest of the three sectors. It will be interesting to see how that number holds up in the future.

Guidance

The best news from the quarter is the increased guidance. Not only did EPR raise guidance, the company raised it beyond initial guidance before the cut announced in the Q4 conference call.

In a large part, the guidance increase is due to the prepayment of the OZRE loan. Additionally, there is the revenue from CLA, where management was conservative and guiding for $0. The midpoint of new guidance will put FFO and FFO as adjusted growth at 14% and 15% respectively over 2017. EPR went from a modest growth year to very good growth.

I also believe that it is likely actual results will trend toward the top of guidance. Potentially, guidance could be raised again after Q2. It is very likely that EPR is going to get some revenue out of the CLA properties after July. Whether CLA continues leasing them or the properties are transitioned to a new operator, there is plenty of time, and EPR has been proactive at pushing the pace.

Conclusion

EPR is in great shape. The company has a solid dividend that is easily covered by cash flow, with the additional perk of being paid monthly. It has an occupancy rate that is routinely 98-99%. The management team has been proactive at dealing with potential problems. EPR does not have any significant debt maturing until 2022, and the company remains proactive in refinancing its significant debt well in advance. The company has significant growth potential within its various segments, and it has consistently raised the dividend.

There are some areas of potential risk, as noted above. However, the prices that the market has pushed EPR down to over the past 6 months provides the potential for a very attractive return.

For the past few months, EPR has been the best deal in REIT-dom. Even after the run-up this past week, there is still plenty of room to go. The company is guiding for a good year, and I believe it is likely the stock will hit the top end or better.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.