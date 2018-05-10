Rosetta Stone's (RST) CEO John Hass on Q1 2018 - Earnings Call Transcript

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Rosetta Stone first quarter 2018 earnings conference call. We have posted to the Investor Relations section of our website at www.rosettastone.come, the earnings release that went out after the market closed and the slide presentation that accompanies today's call. We've also posted supplemental information in analysis on our website. This supplemental information will not be read on today's call.

In keeping with Slide 2, today's presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities laws. These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements related to our business strategy, financial guidance or projections related to our business and other plans, objectives and related estimates and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our present expectations or projections. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law. You are encouraged to read our cautionary statements, risks and uncertainties more fully described in the company's filings with the SEC, including those described under the sections entitled Risk Factors in the company's most recent periodic filings.

Today's presentation and discussion also contain references to non-GAAP financial measures. The full definition, GAAP comparisons and reconciliation of those measures are available in the presentation or in our press release, which is posted on our website at www.rosettastone.com.

Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to those used by other companies, and we encourage you to review and understand all of our financial reporting before making any investment decision.

I will now turn the call over to John.

John Hass

Thank you, Frank, and welcome everyone. I am pleased to say that we interact for the goals we discussed in the March call, returning growth and positive cash flow in 2018. If accomplished, 2018 would be the first year of sales growth and positive organic cash flow since 2013.

Turning the Slide 3. In the fourth quarter, I would highlight two milestones that are indicative of our focus and our progress. Demonstrating its increasing importance to the K12 marketplace and to us, our literacy business represented almost 30% of revenues in Q1. A testament to the decision we made three years ago to accelerate our investment in this business, the opportunity we see before us in 12.

Next, we have now officially stopped selling CDs. As a result, essentially the entire product line across the company is now sold as software-as-a-service. This provides customers more frequent access to improve features and functionality and provides us the benefits of recurring sales and revenue.

To understand how much progress we have made, I would remind everyone that in the first quarter last year, 58% of our consumer language sales were still up potential products. And to demonstrate how that progress was flowing through the business, we grew short term subscribers in Q1 at 17% on a sequential basis. In total, subscribers to a record 395,000. I am proud of what the team has done across the business and even more excited to show you what we can do going forward.

After the quarter, the first quarter is seasonally by far the smallest across all of our businesses totaling only about 15% of expected sales for the year. That said, our top line results were in line with our expectations, while earnings exceeded guidance, we're to lower than planned expenses, largely due to timing within the year. I will walk through the results in a few minutes but let me start by highlighting a few of the key developments in the quarter.

Turning the Slide 4. In our literacy business, we launched PowerUp, an adaptive personalized literacy program for non-professional readers in sixth grade and above. PowerUp takes advantage of the best of what we have learned about independent student drive learning providing ongoing data to monitor progress in leveraging independent and teacher led materials to bring a unique approach to an important market.

On Slide 5, PowerUp focuses on three instructional strengths, word study, grammar and reading comprehension and promotes student autonomy to drive progress. The program was developed using contemporary game designed features to engage motivate and build confidence in adolescents who have typically experience years of reading difficulties. For gaining acceptance for new products and school district takes time, we are pleased with the demand for meetings about in demonstrations of PowerUp where we're able to leverage elective strength in K-5. There is clear recognition in schools that the literacy needs of older, struggling readers are not being adequately addressed by other vendors' current offerings and approaches.

We believe PowerUp can play a key role in leading its needs and helping students be successful, improving their chances of graduating and better prepared them for college or work and it's not just us that believe us. In a recent review by Tech & Learning magazine, PowerUp received a very strong rating, it's an excellent comprehensive program for helping nonprofessional readers in grade six and up to develop literacy fundamentals in higher order thinking skills.

Moving to Slide 6. PowerUp along with Core5, our curriculum program for kindergarten through 5th grade, RAPID, our universal screener assessment for kindergarten through 12th and the myLexia platform that supports these products completes a core literacy portfolio. This portfolio along with our service and training offerings represents the best of adaptive personalized learning for K-12 classrooms and it's expected to drive to continued growth of our literacy business.

Moving to Slide 7. We were excited the Core5 was one of only of 11 apps and the only literacy product selected by Apple to be part of the initial launch of their new school work app for the iPad this summer. Core5 was featured in March during Apple's going out of field trip event with their unveiled school work. This was Apple's first major education focus media event in six years, I'm very proud the Core5 was one of the very few selective out of thousands of education apps by arguably the most discerning technology company in the world.

The primary reason a company like Apple are thousands of school partners select Lexia, is because our products remarkably improve student outcomes.

On Slide 8, in March, LEAP Innovations internationally renowned nonprofit and leader in implementing education technology and personalized learning programs, released a report that sounds Lexia reading Core5 that driven significant gains in reading proficiency.

Specifically, the LEAP research team reported an 11% point gain in the second report for Lexia Core5 users and their standard reading assessment. Up from and already significant 5% point gain in the first record. 11 point gain represents an extremely large increase in performance, but it is particularly significant given that the schools and the study are populated by students from low socio economic status families in many are English language learners.

As shown on Slide 9, success is likely to driven the literacy segment annual recurring revenue or ARR to approximately $44 million at the end of Q1. But small increase in Q4 in a seasonally like sales quarter. But with retention rates that have been nicely above 90% for over a year and a half now, we are set up for strong growth during the peak selling quarters this year and in the years that follow.

Turning to Slide 10. As Nick Gaehde, the President of our Literacy business discussed on our last call, our objective is to be the K-12 literacy expert. That is the biggest and most important curriculum area in K-12 and one where we have proven repeatedly that we can make a difference in learners' lives. We have a world class portfolio of products and services to meet the needs of this marketplace. We have successfully made the difficult jump to a direct sales force and implementation team to reach more customers and help them succeed. All of which, we believe or drive sales momentum and improve profitability.

Our outlook is especially positive and we see companies being rewarded both the public and private sectors for success in K-12 education technology. Investors are beginning to realize that the performance overhang from the historical providers of educational content in the United States coupled with the increasing digitization of classrooms is an opportunity for companies like us. Including language, our K-12 business is constituted approximately 44% of total company revenues in Q1 and we look forward to their increasing recognition of the driving force within Rosetta Stone.

In language, our objectives as shown on Slide 11 is to be the global leader in digital language sales. After a number of years of transition and change, we have the best product value proposition in our history. We have completed the transition to a 100% S-a-a-S business model, across our language businesses, we expect sales to accelerate and already seen improved customer acquisition economics. Throughout, we will continue to leverage the iconic Rosetta Stone brand name.

On Slide 12, our Enterprise & Education segment had a good start to the year under new leadership. But sequential growth in customer accounts and ARR and improved during the rates, the indicators are looking better. Now we have to begin to compound sales growth after three years of focusing in right choice in the business. We are specially placed to see improved momentum in catalyst sales within our enterprise business.

We will look to accelerate this growth by focusing on larger clients with more critical and sustainable language needs, while we still have work to do I believe we are in the right places with the right distribution strategy and a strong enterprise product and catalyst, now it's up to us to execute and drive growth again.

Q1 was very dynamic in our consumer language segment. We made strong progress in a number of areas most notably in mobile sales, we expect which we expect to be one of the primary drivers of our future growth.

On Slide 13. During the first quarter, we introduced for the first time, subscription pricing in the Apple App Store and more recently in the Google Play Store. Our language learners have moved decidedly, to mobile platforms for both purchasing and learning. In fact in Q1, half of our learners used Rosetta Stone only on mobile device. And now, we are well positioned with more compelling pricing plans and almost five star rated iOS App to help them succeed. Mobile was a strong area for us in Q1.

Turning to Slide 14. During Q1, total consumer language subscribers grew from approximately 370,000 to a new high of 395,000, despite one-off from high levels of two and three year subscriptions originally sold in 2015 and 2016. This runoff will continue to impact us throughout 2018 and we still expect modest growth in long term subscribers throughout the year. The newest part of our business short term subscription sales reached a new high of 148,000 subscribers at the end of Q1, an increase of 21,000 subscribers or 17% in a single quarter. We expect growth in short term subscribers and subsequently total subscribers to remain strong throughout 2018.

The substantial increase in short term subscribers driven by mobile did have the anticipated effect of lowering our forecasted LTV per unit. As we expected, mobile customers will have generally lower overall LTVs. This is driven in part by their tendency to purchase shorter initial subscription terms which have somewhat lower LTVs. You can see the big increase in lower terms amounted short term subscribers in Q1 versus all of 2017 on the right hand side of the Slide. But short term subscriptions constituting 52% of unit sales in Q1 relative to only 31% in all of 2017. But the spike in shorter term subscriptions behind us, we currently expect LTV per unit to be relatively stable over the rest of the year.

More subscription sales relative to our prior dependent and higher initial price perpetual product did produce lower dollar sales in revenue within Q1. Sales were lower because the initial unit prices lower as we sell more short term subscriptions. This is offset overtime as we realize renewals from the subscribers. This temporary impact is compounded in revenue recognition where not only as a portion of expected revenue pushed out to future renewal sales, the recognition of in-period sales has also differed over the subscription life. This is relative to our prior focus on the sale of perpetual product were revenues recognized at the time of sale.

To give you a sense of how dramatic this was in Q1, only 6% of our initial unit sales were for perpetual products versus 58% in Q1 last year. This effect will dissipate and then reverse as we build the book of renewable subscription and as a growing consumer language deferred revenue balance is recognized.

Moving to Slide 15. Subscription growth with attractive LTVs and acquisition economics led to an estimated $7.1 million of net long term value been added in the quarter. Net LTV added is amounted to total value we estimate was that in the quarter from initial sales and expected future renewals, less the cost to acquire that value. Most of which is in period sales and marketing plus the cost of App Store commissions and initial and assume future renewal status.

Looked at as other way, we added almost as much value through the consumer language business in Q1 as we did in Q4 of 2017, historically our biggest quarter. Net LTV Added is become a critical metric as we have moved our consumer business to a subscription from perpetual products and within subscription to shorter initial term subscriptions as it captures value created regardless of the type of product sold.

One consumer channel that has lagged for us in which someone map the strong performance of our direct-to-consumer business for the past several quarters is retail. But the transition to subscription has not gone as well today as we would like. Retail is the last channel to move from selling physical products to selling subscriptions and it is the channel we have the lease direct control of them. Retail which is expected to be 10% of total consumer sales this year will continue to require attention as we optimize and improve sales through our partners.

We should also know that we've recently reached an agreement with Univision to terminate our marketing partnership. While disappointing, their partnership constituted negligible sales in Q1 and our outlook for the consumer segment is not dependent on sales through this partnership.

Finally, turning to Slide 16. We were pleased that once again we are satisfied that we're recognized by the Tabby awards. The only global competition for the best tablet optimized apps and games for representing the best mobile apps for consumers worldwide. Rosetta Stone repeats two award in the education category, one for the best of iOS Phone app and one for the best Android phone app.

Moving to our first quarter financial results on Slide 17. We generally matter exceeded guidance in all areas for the quarter. Revenues, net income and adjusted EBITDA all exceeded guidance in Q1, the reach of our business line to perform in line with our expectations.

Cash also exceeded guidance by approximately $2 million, as we received the entire $4.5 million expected from SOURCENEXT for the year in Q1, which was approximately $2 million more than we had expected to receive in the first quarter.

The SOURCENEXT payment was in return for additional services we provide to our partners and constituted a pull forward from future years of certain guaranteed revenue sharing payments.

I would also remind you that our cash flow is highly seasonal with a low point generally around the end of Q2 and then growing through the end of the year, largely driven by collections from K-12 sales, which peak in the June through September period. Our [indiscernible] will also be exacerbated this year by the move in 2017 to shorter term subscription sales in consumer language with more details are collected overtime rather than upfront as they are with perpetual or long term subscriptions sales. There's our subscriber base growth that will serve to dampen sales and cash seasonality during the transition they are somewhat heightened.

As shown on Slide 18, our guidance for the year is largely unchanged and constitutes organic sales growth in the business for the first time since 2014. This is best represented by the second row entitled revenue plus change in deferred revenue, which is expected to grow from $182 million in 2017 to $194 million to $198 million this year. This growth will primarily be driven by strong expected growth in Lexia, which should approach $60 million in sales in 2018.

Remember however the GAAP revenue, GAAP net income adjusted EBITDA was discussed unlike in on March calls will be significantly negatively affected this year by the move to subscription in our consumer business. We saw this in the first quarter driven primarily by the large year-over-year shipped from selling perpetual products to the sale of subscriptions, I mentioned earlier.

We finished the quarter well positioned to deliver on our commitments for 2018. The literacy as we continue to demonstrate improved our learners and have this impact we recognized by companies like Apple.

In language, I am pleased with the progress we're beginning to see in E&E, where expected us in 2018 to be a year of growth. And consumer languages showing strength in mobile sales and overall subscriber growth with significant net LTV value added in Q1 much of which will be recognized in quarters to come. So what does all of this mean for creating shareholder value?

Turning to Slide 19. We are building value in 4 key ways. First, we have a powerful literacy franchise with leading products that make a real difference for learners like those in LEAP schools. And importantly, investors are starting to understand the K-12 companies that clearly demonstrate improved outcomes for learners have stay in power and value in the marketplace.

In language, we have a high margin predictable business that is once again an opportunity for growth as we show progress in E&E and build consumer mobile sales, subscribers and net LTV. But the final transition of consumer language, all of our products are now sold as subscriptions. The progress allow to get ready but when it changed to 100% subscription happens and happen quickly and showing good results.

Most importantly, we expect all of this to result in predictable growth for the company as a whole which through operating leverage will drive cash flow.

One final word, many of you have apps to plan and holding and invest again this year. We do and we're planning an event in November following the peak K-12 selling season, more details will follow.

With that operator, we would be happy to take any questions.

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Bruce Goldfarb of Lake Street Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Bruce Goldfarb

Hi, guys. Congratulations, Tom. John, Tom, Frank, congratulations on that great quarter on the progress. Just a couple of questions. In regard to the literacy business, how are the - how the deal is shaping up for new deals and then also for renewals?

John Hass

Hey, Bruce. It's John. Thank you for the question. Before I address that, let me just note which some of you guys probably notice, we going on a field trip slide was corrupted, it seems like our provider will make sure, we get that, reposted it, it actually pretty cool to see the core of the Core5 app on the stage at an Apple event. And so I want to make sure you see that. It is universe, we are in the middle of the peak selling season right now as we move through the end of this school year and the beginning of next school year. We feel really good actually right now about the outlook for the business. The reception we're seeing for PowerUp isn't very good, leading to a lot of conversations not just for PowerUp but for the Core5 in the portfolio as a whole.

Yeah, we were with you as recently as a couple of months ago when we had the year-end call, we have two months more information than we did then and I feel just as good if not better today than I did just a couple of months ago.

Bruce Goldfarb

Got it. Thank you. And then how was the international sales pipeline. How do you feel about that?

John Hass

So the primary, so that 10% of our literacy business is sold outside the U.S. We were seeing pretty strong and consistent demand in that business, it's praying primarily to be in English speaking countries principally in the U.K. The other part of our business that has a large international component is or E&E language business and we've seen really good and we've seen really good strength in Europe over the course of the year. So far feeling very good about that. And of course we continue to look for opportunities to deepen relationships with retailers in resale territories and to look for partnerships in territories that were not in or where we think we could be much bigger than we are today.

I'd like to believe overtime, our consumer language business could also grow pretty significantly outside the U.S. and that is a real to do for us, but I think one of the biggest opportunities we have as a company.

Bruce Goldfarb

Great. Congrats again and thanks for taking my call.

John Hass

Thank you, Bruce.

[Operator Instructions] There are no more questions in the queue. This concludes the question-and-answer session. Now, let's turn the conference back over to management for any closing remarks.

John Hass

Thank you, operator. We were with you as I said just a couple of months ago in March. We had a pretty good feel for other quarter was going to shape up than we have performed our own expectations at that time. And I think that really sets us up for a very good year. I feel good about the start we're up to, I feel good about the momentum that's building across the business and look forward to sharing more of our progress with all of you on our future calls.

With that, I'd like to thank you all for joining and we'll speak to you again soon.

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.

