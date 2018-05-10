Valeritas' (VLRX) CEO John Timberlake on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Thanks for participating in today's call. Joining me from Valeritas is President and Chief Executive Officer, John Timberlake; and Chief Financial Officer, Erick Lucera.

Earlier today, Valeritas released financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities Laws, such as our financial guidance. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated.

For a list and description of those risks and uncertainties, please see the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Valeritas disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any financial projections or forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise and claims the protection of the Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities litigation reform act of 1995. This conference call contains time-sensitive information and is accurate only as of the live broadcast, May 9, 2018.

I will now turn the call over to John Timberlake. John?

John Timberlake

Thank you, Greg. Good afternoon. And I want to thank everyone for joining us today. Erick and I have been looking forward to reviewing the results for the first quarter of 2018, as we are very pleased with the organizational performance. We are also pleased with the continued execution around the three pillars that make up our strategy for sustained growth and expansion, which include number one, growing our sales volume and patient share with our existing sales team; number two, expanding the number of prescribers we can call on and support, both directly and indirectly through partners or distributors; and number three, leveraging our pipeline.

On our call today, I will first review our first quarter performance and the business highlights that support the first of our three pillars to generate sustained growth and expansion. These highlights will include a review of our prescription trends, key initiatives and new V-Go data that was presented and published during the first quarter.

Next, as part of our second pillar to support growth, I will provide an update on our progress and expanding the availability of V-Go outside of United States by partnering with the best distributors in each country or market. That will be followed by my discussion on our third pillar to support growth with an update on our efforts to leverage our pipeline, including our recent partnership agreement we signed with Glooko. Erick Lucera, our CFO will provide some details on our financial results from the first quarter, our recent underwritten public offering, and he will finish by providing some financial guidance. I will return to make some closing remarks and then we’ll open it up for the call for questions.

So, I am pleased to report that for the first quarter of 2018, we generated record total revenue of $6.1 million, up 32% year-over-year and up 5% sequentially. Now, this represents our third consecutive quarter of record revenue and our second consecutive quarter with year-over-year revenue growth in excess of 20%. As we’ve discussed in past earnings call, we changed our strategy to focus the majority of our sales and marketing efforts on a set of targeted physician accounts where our field-based representatives are providing a greater level of service and are calling on them with the greater selling frequency. The majority of these key components of this new strategy were implemented in 2017, which allows our field-based representatives to focus on a smaller number of prescribers or accounts in order to increase that person to person sales call frequency to three to four times per month and very importantly to provide an additional level of service.

Now, separately, we do continue to deploy appropriate and cost effective resources to support prescribers and patients in offices at our direct field sales representatives no longer call on and we refer to these as our non-targeted accounts.

As a result, our strong revenue performance for the quarter can be attributed to the following three areas of focus. Number one, our higher touch and higher service sales and marketing model; number two, our multichannel and targeted direct to patient activation program; and number three, our cost-effective marketing and support of our non-targeted accounts.

During the first quarter and on a year-over-year basis, total prescriptions grew 6% and new prescriptions increased by 8%. Importantly and of note, our targeted physicians accounts, their total prescriptions grew 20% and their new prescriptions grew 17% year-over-year. Now, consistent with past several quarters, the trends in total prescriptions in these non-targeted accounts continue to stabilize and importantly a sequential growth in the new prescriptions for these non-targeted accounts actually increased slightly in the first quarter from the fourth quarter sequentially. And we expect this stabilization to continue for the foreseeable future. When compared to the first quarter of the prior year these non-targeted accounts declined the prescriptions with total prescriptions and new prescription declining 10% and 5%, respectively. However, as previously assessed in prior quarter calls, most of this loss in the volume occurred earlier last year.

Now, given the impact of the seasonality, due to the resetting of many insurance plans, I’m very pleased with the solid performance of our sales representatives in the first quarter and it’s put us in a really good position for the rest of the year.

Our direct to patient program utilizing multiple digital and print channels focused on targeted markets and in offices that we target continues to increase and drive awareness of V-Go among patients with type 2 diabetes who are prescribed multiple daily shots of insulin. Throughout the year, we will be building on our current efforts and we will continue to leverage actual V-Go patients to educate and to motivate other patients on insulin about the V-Go. And I can tell you we have a large number of V-Go users who want to help us spread the word, and they will be utilized across several different media outlets and tools in this coming year.

Now, over the last year, as part of our move to higher touch and higher service sales model, we have continued to enhance our customer care and our reimbursement team services, our inside sales team and services and our non-filed based multi-segment marketing capabilities. By the end of the second quarter, we will be launching a newly integrated CRM system that will provide additional touch points to reach and educate prospective patients for V-Go with information personalized to the patients’ needs and questions. We believe this will further increase the conversion rate of prospective patients in obtaining a V-Go demo kit and proactively asking their healthcare provider for the V-Go. Additionally, we will target current and future patients, on V-Go and we believe we will be able to increase adherence, prescription fill rates, and long-term persistency.

I would like to now talk about some of the positive clinical data that was presented during the first quarter.

In February, the Company presented data from its MOTIV study at The 11th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes meetings in Vienna, Austria. This study demonstrated that V-Go combined with a simplified physician-driven periodic insulin titration approach can reduce blood sugar levels, achieve glycemic or A1C targets while using less insulin and with less reported hypoglycemia or low blood sugar. This data is quite impactful as it provides a very easy and practical way physicians can periodically titrate the insulin dose of V-Go and gain even better clinical results. And our sales team is now already begin to leverage this study with their physicians.

More recently in April, at the AMCP Managed Care and Specialty Pharmacy Annual Meeting in Boston, data from the effectiveness of the V-Go, Wearable Insulin Delivery device for basal-bolus therapy or ENABLE study was presented in poster form. This real-world retrospective multi-center study with 283 patients with type B diabetes demonstrated that patients who switch to V-Go from insulin pens and syringes, experience a greater reduction in A1C or their glucose level and they utilize a significantly less total daily dose of insulin.

Switching to V-Go resulted in nearly twice as many patients on V-Go being able to reduce their A1C glucose below 8% compared to the prior insulin regimens. And a number of patients with an A1C above 9% was reduced by 50% with V-Go, which is very important in patients with A1C above 9 or at higher risk for the progression or development of complications or comorbidities. The results of this study were consistent with all of our other previous studies and it is another strong example, demonstrating the ability of V-Go to be a simple, affordable, all-in-one instant delivery option to not only reduce the blood glucose of patients type 2 diabetes, but to also reduce their total daily dose of insulin. And we’ll continue to generate and publish meaningful clinical and economic data, demonstrating the benefits of V-Go. In fact, additional data has already been accepted for the upcoming American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists; the International Society of Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research; and the American Diabetes Association annual meetings.

So, now moving on to our second pillar to support our sustained growth which is focus on expanding our physician reach or a number of doctors that we can expose the V-Go to. During the first quarter, we’re focused on expanding the availability of V-Go outside the United States by partnering with those we consider to be the best distributors in each country or market. To-date, we have signed agreements with partners to sell and or distribute the V-Go in Puerto Rico, Italy, Australia and New Zealand. We are targeting only highly respected organizations with existing experience and infrastructure in selling or distributing medical devices for diabetes.

As I mentioned in the fourth quarter earnings conference call, we do not expect to see any meaningful revenue from our partnership in Puerto Rico until at least the fourth quarter of this year, due to the significant infrastructure challenges that still remain on the island after the devastating storms of 2017.

Now, our Italian distributor Movi SpA expects to begin marketing V-Go to prescribers in Italy after the European summer vacation. Our most recent distribution agreements were signed with AMSL Diabetes and NZMS Diabetes for the commercialization of V-Go in Australia and in New Zealand. A specific launch date has not yet been finalized in these two markets. But, we do expect that they could launch at some scale before the end of the third quarter. We think these agreements demonstrate the interest in V-Go and the potential for V-Go to be used to serve patients with diabetes globally, and expect to see meaningful revenue starting in 2019. We will continue to look for additional potential international partners that will give us the best opportunity to further expand the sales and marketing of V-Go in more countries. These distribution partnerships will not only provide future sources of revenue but will also provide the opportunity to utilize our excess manufacturing capacity which over time will result in increased gross margins.

Now, finally, with respect to our third pillar to sustain growth and expansion. By leveraging our pipeline, we continue to advance our V-Go SIM, which is a Simple Insulin Management accessory for the V-Go. The V-Go SIM which we previously were calling V-Go Link is a new, durable accessory with a very SIM profile that will snap onto the V-Go and it will provide one-way Bluetooth communication from the V-Go SIM to a patient’s smart device. The V-Go SIM’s onboard electronics will provide information regarding V-Go’s use and its data can be displayed and shared via V-Go SIM application on the mobile device.

Now, it’s important to remind everybody that V-Go was designed for the patients with type 2 diabetes and its simplicity of use is a key benefit of its design and its user interface. The objective of the V-Go SIM is not to micromanage each insulin dose but rather to easily and discreetly capture information on insulin use and provide the patient and their provider with easy to use information to make periodic, behavioral or regimen changes. And for those of you who are football fans, it’s equivalent to watching game film each week versus calling an audible at the line of scrimmage during the game. So, the goal is to help patients and their doctors see patterns and to make periodic beneficial changes. For example, it can see if the patient is not clicking the V-Go at lunch, taking their meal time dose; if the patient is not wearing it on certain days on Saturdays or Sundays for example; if the patient is actually taking the number of clicks the doctor prescribed, maybe they are and they need to adjust the number of clicks the patient is taking insulin during the meals.

Now, just last month, we announced that we entered into an agreement with Glooko, which will give V-Go SIM users the ability to better manage their diabetes using Glooko’s market-leading, cloud-based mobile and web diabetes data management platform. With information derived from Glooko’s platform, V-Go patients and their providers can make even better periodic insulin dosing and behavioral adjustments. We expect to have the V-Go SIM with Glooko’s diabetes data management platform available on a wide-scale basis in United States in the first half of 2019.

So with that, I would now like to turn the call over to Erick Lucera, our CFO, who will summarize our financials. Eric?

Erick Lucera

Thank you, John, and hello, everyone.

My comments today will focus on the drivers underlying our continued gross margin improvement and our expectations on expenses for the rest of the year, and I’ll also provide some guidance for the balance of the year. Our full financials can be found in our 10-K which will be filed shortly with the SEC.

Gross profit in the first quarter of 2018 was a record $2.9 million versus $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2017. Increased gross profit was driven by 1,000 basis-point in gross margin to 47.6%, up from 37.6%. We continue to expect quarterly gross margins to increase on both a year-over-year and sequential basis in 2018. We expect to end the year with a gross margin above 50% in the fourth quarter of 2018. The improvement in gross margin is primarily due to the expected increase in unit sales of V-Go in 2018 as well as slight increase in our net selling price of V-Go for the full year. These expectations are based on, among other things, the assumption that there will be continued growth in our target accounts and no further decline in our non-targeted accounts.

Our total operating expenses for the first quarter were $13.5 million, which is an increase of approximately $1.5 million versus the same period in 2017, driven primarily by our increased investment in the Company’s commercial initiatives including having approximately 15 more direct field based sales representatives in the first quarter versus the same period in 2017.

We ended the quarter with $14.5 million in total cash and cash equivalents compared to $26 million at December 31, 2017. The decrease in cash was due to our cash used for operating activities.

On April 26, 2018, we closed an underwritten public offering in which we sold an aggregate of 13.7 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $1.75 each. On May 1st the underwriter exercised its option to purchase 1.6 million additional shares and this subsequent offering closed on May 2nd to bring the total gross proceeds from the offering to 26.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and estimated offering expenses. We intend to use the net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

As previously disclosed in an 8-K filed on March 7, 2018, we received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market indicating that we no longer comply with the minimum listing requirements for the NASDAQ. We’ve submitted a plan of compliance to the NASDAQ and are waiting to hear back. But based upon the aforementioned financing and current market cap, we expect to be able to maintain listing on NASDAQ.

Turning to guidance, we are reiterating our 2018 revenue expectations of between $26 million and $28 million with gross margins ending 2018 above 50% in the fourth quarter. As part of our public offering, we also provided additional guidance with respect to gross margins whereby at the time we reach cash flow breakeven, we expect 70% gross margin and at scale we expect gross margins to be 80%.

With that I will hand the call back to John.

John Timberlake

Thank you, Erick. So, before we open the line for questions, I wanted to make just a few very brief closing remarks. The first four months of 2018 have been very exciting for all of us here at Valeritas, as we posted our third consecutive quarter of record revenue and our second consecutive year-over-year growth greater than 20% under a high-touch and higher service model including a 32% year-over-year growth in the first quarter. During April, we surpassed 15 million V-Gos being used collectively by patients, life to date. We executed new partnership agreements for the distribution of V-Go at four geographies. We executed an agreement with Glooko to partner with them to offer their market-leading cloud-based mobile and web diabetes data management platform, the future V-Go SIM users. We completed upsized $26.8 million equity raise which was significantly above the $20 million expected raise. And we presented positive data, demonstrating the effectiveness of V-Go at lowering A1C or glucose level people with type 2 diabetes. I am encouraged by the progress that we continue to make in driving our U.S. business and in the execution of our strategy to deliver sustained growth and expansion over time. I remain confident in achieving our 2018 goals, hitting our revenue guidance for the year.

So with that, operator, could you please open up the call for questions?

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Doug Schenkel from Cowen. Your line is open.

Ryan Blicker

Hi. This is Ryan on for Doug. Thanks for taking my questions. Maybe just starting with international, you said you expect meaningful revenue from international distribution deals starting in 2019. Can you provide any more color about how you’re thinking about the current deals you have in place? I mean, how accretive could that be to your underlying U.S. run rate? And then, also relative to your longer term financial goals, which I believe didn’t include the international opportunity. Can you talk about how international launches could -- how accretive international launches could be to those goals?

John Timberlake

Sure. Thanks, Ryan. So, yes, I think, very importantly, I think the agreements that we have been able to execute with these four geographic regions to date, really underline a couple of things. They really underline the credibility of the device and also the interest that we’re getting now from other countries outside the world, or outside the United States. I apologize. So, because of this year -- there still is uncertainty on the exact launch dates of each of these regions, just because of the stuffs that take place, not on a regulatory point of view but more on a registration, packaging and then also bouncing with them and portfolio [ph] their launch.

So, as we’ve mentioned on the call, we expect Italy to be able to launch after the summer season, but we don’t have the exact launch date yet. We’re working with our partner on that. We know that also in New Zealand we think we’ll launch into the third quarter, working with them on that. So, we have not yet built revenue into our forecast for this year in our guidance. We believe that the incremental revenue we will get still falls within our $26 million to $28 million this year. We do think we will start producing more meaningful revenue staring in 2019. I think that’s just the timing of getting up to launch speed, and before you get through the learning curve, we don’t expect significant revenue first three or four months of the launch. So that’s why we really think it’s going to be a meaningful number, relative to our denominator in 2019.

And then, I think if you see the growth of that in 2020 and beyond, so I think as we get into the year, as we get more clarity on launch dates, we’ll be able to provide more transparency and more clarity to you and to the street on that. Ryan, I think you had a couple more questions. Did I miss some of your questions?

Ryan Blicker

I think you got it, very helpful. And then, I think you said that total prescriptions grew 6% year over year in the quarter. Is this correct and is pricing the primary difference between total prescription growth and your 32% year-over-year revenue growth in the quarter?

John Timberlake

Yes. For this quarter, our growth was roughly a little more than 50%, about 55% was due to volume and about 45% was due to price, versus the prior year.

Ryan Blicker

Got it, okay. And then, last one for me, just a clarification on the Glooko arrangement. So, does this agreement allow all of your customers using SIM to get free access to Glooko, I guess similar to what Insulet has done or is it different in any way?

John Timberlake

Yes. So, the agreement will allow any of the patients to be able to -- any V-Go patients, or any patient who is on the V-Go SIM to have access to the Glooko app and the tools that come with that. And on the physician basis, it really depends on the physicians we will also work with to help support them if they don’t already have the Glooko access to their offices. As you know, a lot of offices already do have it. That’s one reason like we really want to partner with Glooko.

[Operator Instructions] And there are no further questions at this time.

John Timberlake

Thank you, operator. I appreciate that. So, I think this concludes our call for our first quarter 2018 earnings release. I want to thank everybody for joining us today. And we look forward to keeping you updated on our next update. Have a great night, everybody. Thank you.

This concludes today's conference call.

