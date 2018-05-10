Synacor's (SYNC) CEO Himesh Bhise on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018 5:00 PM ET

David Calusdian

Thank you, and good afternoon. Welcome to Synacor's first quarter 2018 financial results conference call. Joining me today to discuss Synacor's results are CEO, Himesh Bhise; and CFO, Bill Stuart.

Before we begin, I'd like to take this opportunity to remind you that during the course of this call, management will make forward-looking statements, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included in its filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the section entitled Risk Factors.

Also, I'd like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, management will discuss non-GAAP measures in talking about the Company's performance. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables in today's press release.

And now I'll turn the call over to Himesh Bhise, Synacor's CEO.

Himesh Bhise

Thank you, David, and welcome, everyone, to today's conference call. Today, we will review our financial performance for the first quarter and describe the initiatives we are executing to profitably grow the business and build Synacor's market value.

We began 2018 with a strong first quarter. We delivered revenue of $32.9 million, a 24% increase from a year ago and exceeding our guidance for the quarter. We delivered adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million, a $3.9 million improvement from the adjusted EBITDA last year ago and achieving our guidance for the quarter. Looking forward, we are executing a three-pronged approach to driving near-term and long-term value. First, we have put in place a cost reduction program that will yield over $4 million in annualized savings over the next 18 months. Second; we are focused on developing and delivering on our sales pipeline to drive software and advertising revenue. And third, we are prudently investing in the next wave of customer-focused product development to secure the longer-term competitiveness of Synacor.

Before I describe the progress we have mad in each of these initiatives it's important to stake stock of Synacor thus far and reiterate our strong financial health and product suite. We began a rather dramatic turnaround with Synacor in August 2014. We stemmed the Company's financial bleeding and executed on the strategy to restore Synacor to profitable growth. We pivoted away from being a declining desktop search monetization business to a growing software and advertising business. Synacor's revenue in 2014 was $107 million with an adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million, compare those results with our guidance for 2018, with revenue in the range of $150 million to $155 million, and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $7 million to $10 million. That equates the compound annual growth of 9% of the top line and 40% of the bottom line at the midpoint of the guidance ranges. That's not to say, our path is always smooth [ph].

As a result of AT&T's current stands regarding AT&T.net portal related initiatives, we've had to reset our growth expectations. What you will hear from us today is our belief in the business fundamentals of Synacor and our continued focus of driving profitable growth and building market value. We believe we are well positioned in the collaboration software and advertising markets. Our 100-plus service provider customers, 4,000 enterprise customers, hundreds of web publisher customers, and 1,900 channel partners, all trust Synacor for important engaging digital experiences.

I'll review our cost reduction program before Bill discusses our financials and then I'll come back to talk about developing and delivering on our sales pipeline and prudently investing in the next wave of customer-focused product development.

We've put in place a cost reduction program that we believe will yield over $4 million in annualized savings over the next 18 months. We are driving several cost efficiency efforts. We have reduced headcount by over 15 positions, we have moved several rows to our Pune, India, office to take advantage of lower costs, we have reduced contractor and office lease related expense, for example, we closed our Toronto office and renegotiated some of our leases, and we have embarked in a program to significantly reduce our data center costs by consolidating our operations to fewer, newer facilities. The work we do on this initiative this year will allow us to realize about $2 million in cost savings in 2019.

At the same time, we are adding capability and streamlining the organization for increased effectiveness and efficiency. We have combined our engineering and technical operations departments into one team under Steve Davy, this will align all of our technical teams and help drive higher efficiency, development velocity and responsiveness. Steve currently leads our engineering team, and prior year to Synacor was CTO of C-Change [ph]; he is a well-known port leader in agile processes and is well versed in high availability infrastructure.

We are moving our professional services team under Srinivas who currently leads our AT&T account and delivery team, and we are formalizing a customer success organization. This will help us better align internally with our customers business needs, enhance the customer experience and importantly, drive additional revenue opportunity. Prior to Synacor, [indiscernible] Fortune500 and high growth tech companies as a management consultant at Waterstone, IBM Global Services and Deloitte Consulting. And we are adding significant depth and capability to our finance department. We have recruited Tim Heasleay as our SVP of Finance. Tim is based in Buffalo and will work closely with our auditors, with Bill and with me to improve our accounting and financial planning processes. Tim is a seasoned financial executive and has been a CFO for public and private companies like Motus Integrated Technologies, Kaydon Corporation, National Log Distributors, and has previously been Corporate Controller for Gibraltar Industries.

Let me turn the call over to Bill to share our financial results.

William Stuart

Thank you, Himesh. As always, I want to remind everyone that our non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expenses. Please refer to our press release and SEC filings for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

For the first quarter of 2018, Synacor delivered revenue of $32.9 million, exceeding the company's financial guidance, an increase of 24% from the first quarter of 2017. Our adjusted EBITDA was $0.6 million, also meeting guidance. Looking more closely at the different components of our revenue; search revenue was $5 million, up 78% from $2.8 million in the prior year first quarter. Advertising revenue was $14.8 million, an increase of 38% from $10.7 million in the first quarter of 2017. Recurring and fee-based revenue grew to $13.1 million from $13 million in the same quarter last year. Cost of revenue was 46.2%, this resulted in an implied gross margin of 53.8% in the first quarter of 2018, a 110 basis points improvement over Q1 last year.

Total operating expenses, excluding stock-based compensation of $553,000 and depreciation and amortization of $2.4 million, were $17.1 million for the first quarter, or 52% of revenue compared with $17.3 million or 65% of revenue in the same quarter of 2017. As a percentage of revenue and excluding stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, technology and development expenses were 20%, sales and marketing expenses were 18% and G&A expenses were 14%.

Synacor's Q1 GAAP net loss narrowed to $2.5 million or $0.06 per share compared with a net loss of $6.7 million or $0.21 per share in the first quarter of 2017. The net loss for the first quarter of 2018 includes $2.4 million in depreciation and amortization versus $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2017, and stock-based compensation expense of $553,000 or $0.01 per share in the first quarter of 2018 compared with $647,000 or $0.02 per share in the first quarter of 2017. The EPS calculation for the first quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2017 is based on 38.8 million and 31 million fully diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, respectively.

As we noted, Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million met our guidance range and was significantly improved from negative adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million a year ago. The reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA is included in our earnings release. We ended the quarter with $16.4 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $22.5 million at December 31, 2017. The decline is due to typically higher use of cash in the first quarter, as well as greater than expected receivables at quarter end. Based on information available as of today, May 9, we are providing financial guidance for the second quarter of 2018.

For the second quarter, we revenue with the range of $33 million to $35 million, net income of a loss of $1.8 million to a loss of $2.9 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million to $1.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense of $500,000 to $600,000; depreciation and amortization of $2.4 million to $2.6 million, and tax, interest expense and other income and expense of approximately $300,000. We expect approximately $39 million weighted average shares outstanding in the second quarter.

For the full year 2018, we are reaffirming our guidance. We expect revenue in the range of $150 million to $155 million; adjusted EBITDA in the range of $7 million to $10 million; and a net loss of $4.4 million to $8.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the year 2018 excludes stock-based compensation expense of $2 million to $2.4 million; depreciation and amortization of $11.2 million to $12 million; and tax, interest expense and other income and expense of approximately $1.2 million.

With that, I'll turn the call back to Himesh. Himesh?

Himesh Bhise

Thank you, Bill. Let me continue with the second and third initiative in our three-pronged approach to driving near-term and long-term value.

We are focused on developing and delivering on our sales pipeline to drive software and advertising revenue. We secured several customer renewals and wins during the first quarter. I'm pleased to announce today that Cheddar, a leading live and on-demand video news network, has chosen Synacor's advanced Cloud ID authentication solution for all it's streaming video apps. I will be on Cheddar TV tomorrow at 10:20 AM ET talking about authentication and our Cloud ID product.

We're also announcing a significant government customer win in Asia for our Zimbra email platform. This continues to demonstrate the credibility of our platform in the government vertical. In Q1, we added over 120 new Zimbra email enterprise and government customers worldwide, with renewal rates that are staying extremely strong. We also hosted the ninth annual Zimbra Forum France, where more than 200 channel, developer and customer participants discussed the Zimbra product roadmap and shared innovative ideas.

I'm pleased to announce today that we have renewed and extended our relationship with Lenovo, a top OEM that covers portal and advertising. And finally, our publisher based advertising business continues to show strong growth. We announced a suite of video display and native ad units with adaptive configurations to optimize performance, and engagement. Our publishers can dynamically target different audiences and can leverage Synacor's demand facilitation services to connect advertisers with their audiences on brand tape sides.

Our third initiative to drive near-term and long-term value is to prudently invest in the next wave of customer focused product development which will secure the long-term competitiveness of Synacor. Our Zimbra email and Cloud ID software platforms continue to drive recovery business at high margins. With our scale and reach, we see an opportunity for an extensible cloud agnostic communication and authentication platform for ISPs, content providers, government and enterprises. We continue to innovate; on our last earnings call I talked about Zimbra X for email and forever log-in for Cloud ID, both exciting developments.

In Q1 our recurring and fee-based business was $13 million in revenue, of which approximately $11 million was recurring revenue. About one-third of Synacor's entire revenue for the quarter was recurring revenue which we believe is a compelling aspect of Synacor's value story, both near-term and long-term. In Q1, our advertising related business was approximately $20 million of revenue. Our advertising distribution is about $200 million monthly uniques which put in the Top 25 ad-focused properties in the U.S. according to ComScore. We will also be leveraging this audience for print and scale to sell additional relevant value-added products and today I'm pleased to announce that we have signed a distribution agreements to offer Next and LifeLock products and solutions.

Our service provider customers have expressed interest in digital security at home automation as their aim to become the digital hub for their subscribers. We would like to help our customers pursue this opportunity, and so we have struck these recent deals to make Next Smart Home Devices and LifeLock Identity Theft Protection Services available via our operator and consumer electronics customers to their consumers. This enables our interested customers to go-to-market in those areas quickly and cheaply by leveraging our existing digital experiences, back office integrations and our advertising platform. The Board, the management team and I, remain excited about the prospects for Synacor.

In summary, we begin 2018 with a good quarter and are executing a three-pronged approach to driving near-term and long-term value. We have put in place a cost reduction program that we believe will yield over $4 million in annualized savings for the next 18 months. We are focused on delivering on our sales pipeline to drive software, advertising revenues and we announced several exciting customers wins and renewals this quarter. And finally, we are prudently investing in the next wave of customer focused product development to secure the longer term competitiveness of Synacor.

Today I was pleased to share with you the agreements we have signed for new value added products such as Next and LifeLock.

We'll now open the call to your questions. Operator?

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Mark Argento from Lake Street Capital Markets.

Unidentified Analyst

This is John on for Mark. I just kind of want to dig into the new reflex platform a little bit, I mean what's kind of your overall strategy there and where are you guys seeing kind of the most opportunity for growth across video display or the native monetization? Thank you.

Himesh Bhise

We're pretty excited about this new suite of advertising products that we've announced. As you know, what makes us really unique is the fact that we are a defactor publisher working on behalf of our various operator customers for whom we manage portals. So when we deploy a new suite of advertising products, we get to deploy it on our own sites first, gets to measure impact, effectiveness and optimize them. So when we now position and pitch these products to the larger publisher community, we can do that with confidence around impact and monetization. What we've been hearing from our publisher customers and what we see in the marketplace is the need for new engaging ad units that optimize and balance both monetization and engagement, and work across devices. And clearly, to do that we are bringing forward a combination of ad units both in the display space in video, as well as in native mobile ad units as well, each of these targets different audiences, different kinds of publishers, different kinds of monetization targets in the team and our advertising team is excited and seems to be getting a good response as they fetch these two of our publisher customers.

Your next question comes from the line of George Sutton from Craig-Hallum.

Jason Kreyer

Himesh, can you talk just a little bit more about to that third component of the strategy, the customer focused development. You gave some details, obviously having the ability to attach to 200 million unique individuals, that's a key component of the story here. Just a little confused on how you get that distribution with -- how you go from those 200 million individuals and how you tap into that with the Nest and LifeLock relationships?

Himesh Bhise

There are several components to this third initiative, right. So let's start with the advertising related ones. As you know, we've got two businesses -- two sources of revenue inside of Synacor; we have an advertising business and then we have a software business and really we are committed to develop the right kinds of products in each of these two businesses because we've seen growth on both sides. On the advertising side, one element of development was all of these new ad units that we have developed and have now deployed, and we're taking them to a broader set of publisher partners and if you aggregate the inventory that we have access to across our own properties, as well as all of our publishers, that aggregates to about 200 million monthly uniques which as I was pleased to say puts us amongst the Top 25 ad-focused top players in the U.S., so we actually have leadership sized scale.

We know that our customers are interested in playing a greater role being a digital hub, and we know that they are interested in home automation and security oriented products because that's what they hear from their consumers and that's what fits into the kind of services and products, telcos, cable companies, OEMs are offering their customers. So we have relationships in place that's going to allow us to resell Nest and LifeLock products. Clearly, we can go to market quicker with our current set of customers with whom we already have digital experiences and back office integration, that's one component of the 200 million monthly uniques, but clearly, we can play a role in using some of this inventory that we have access to amongst the broader publisher audience to also use that to sell Nest and LifeLock products; so that gives us additional distribution opportunities.

The second part of this which I also want to make sure I address as part of our question and I've heard initiative is the software business and I was pleased to share today that we were carving out the recurring revenue aspect of our fee-based revenue line. We've kind of talked about new passage [ph], talked about it being an important component of what Synacor does and that it's a high margin part of the business but what we were able to share today was $11 million but one-third of our overall revenues were straight up recurring revenues; it's an important part of what we believe is the value of Synacor and it's why we feel comfortable making the kinds of investments we're making in product features and extensions like Zimbra X and Cloud ID forever log-in.

Jason Kreyer

Can you give any details on the trajectory of that recurring revenue line item?

Himesh Bhise

Yes, we're -- you will see us reporting it on a go-forward basis as part of the new accounting changes but just to give you a sense I can give you a moment in time; recurring revenue in Q1 for Synacor was about 10% higher this year than it was in the year ago quarter of 2017. So we are seeing good growth in recurring revenue.

William Stuart

Jason, this disclosure relates to the new rules under ASC606 which was the effect of subscription revenue for us but also require us that we breakout the revenue recognized overtime, i.e. recurring revenue.

Jason Kreyer

I wanted to piggyback on the reflex question. Just wondering, if you can give a little bit of detail on what kind of CPM trends that you've seen across the portals or across the advertising business and then what your expectation would be for those CPM trends with the introduction of reflex?

Himesh Bhise

I mean, there are clearly several aspects to CPM trends as you know. It depends on the kinds of sites we're working with, the kind of inventory they have, and then the composition between display and video, and their mix between noble and desktop; so it's hard to kind of straight [ph] CPM style of question because the team on a day-to-day basis optimizes and kind of drives a balance between, call it page views and monetization per 1,000 page views, give or take. I think what I'd say is, we're committed to growth in our publisher advertising business and what you see in our go-forward guidance is growth in advertising.

Jason Kreyer

Can you or are you disclosing the AT&T contribution in Q1?

Himesh Bhise

It will be in our 10-Q tomorrow. For Q1, it was about $8.5 million in revenue.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Michael Graham from Canaccord.

Michael Graham

I just wanted to go back to AT&T for a second and just more qualitatively, was just wondering if you just characterize how that's going, especially relative to some of the monetization versus engagement discussions that you've been going through with AT&T previously. Just wondering if you can give us an update on how all that's shaping up?

Himesh Bhise

As we've said before, the teams keep -- the teams are working well together, they still are -- both sides are very much engaged on the portal, on the content on the portal, engaging one of them [ph] and driving monetization. So I'd say things are going well. In terms of your question on numbers, it's kind of proceeding, and nothing the team is doing would want us to change guidance or what we have shared about our expectations for this year as of now.

There are no further questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to Mr. Himesh Bhise for some closing remarks.

Himesh Bhise

Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for being on the call. We will be meeting with several of you at upcoming conferences including the Needham Emerging Technology Conference on May 15, and the Ladenburg Technology Expo on May 31. I look forward to updating you again on our next quarterly earnings call. Have a good evening.

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

