Dialog Semiconductor's (DLGNF) CEO Jalal Bagherli on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCPK:DLGNF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018 4:30 AM ET

Executives

Jose Cano – Head of Investor Relations

Jalal Bagherli – Chief Executive Officer

Wissam Jabre – Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President Finance

Analysts

Adithya Metuku – Bank of America

Andrew Gardiner – Barclays

Veysel Taze – ODDO

Robert Sanders – Deutsche Bank

Achal Sultania – Credit Suisse

Guenther Hollfelder – Baader-Helvea

Sébastien Sztabowicz – Kepler Cheuvreux

Jose Cano

Thank you, Josh. Good morning, and thanks to everyone for joining us today. Our call is being hosted by Dr. Jalal Bagherli, Dialog’s CEO; and Wissam Jabre, our CFO. In a moment, I will hand you over to Jalal to talk through the company’s first quarter performance. But first of all, I must remind everyone that today’s briefing and some of the answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current views and there are risks associated with them. You can find a full explanation of these risks on Page 2 of the investor presentation in the Investor Relations section of the Dialog website. The interim report and press release can also be found on our website. Please note as well that this quarter, we have published some additional slides in the business appendix of the investor presentation. If you have any questions on those slides, please follow up with me.

I would now like to introduce Jalal, who will run through the main highlights from the first quarter of the year. Jalal, over to you, please.

Jalal Bagherli

Thank you, Jose, and good morning to everyone. This quarter, we’re going to run the call a little differently. So Wissam will take you through our financial results for the quarter and I’m going to take you through some key aspects of our business.

But first, I’d like to update you on what’s happening with the 2019 design cycle of our custom PMICs. Our price and volume negotiation on the 2019 primary mobile PMICs have not finished yet. However, we have completed the design in collaboration with our customer and we will be ready to sample this product in due course.

Additionally, since February, we have been awarded a number of new custom PMIC designs targeting 2019 and later production ramps. With that said, let me run through some key assets of the business starting with our R&D capability on Slide 4.

Over the last decade, we have built a global R&D capability spread across 33 locations in 16 countries. There are now approximately 1,300 colleagues working in R&D organization across the globe. Building this pool of talent is not an easy feat. It takes time and focus. We are careful to ensure the right approach to our recruitment and development, combine the recruitment of graduates and experienced engineers to create a diverse pool of talent, with a strong mix of fresh thinking and deep expertise. In the consumer electronics markets, product development times are short. To meet the needs of new and existing customers operating in these markets, our R&D organization is focused on delivering technical excellence at high level of integration through short design cycles.

We continue to invest in R&D to generate IP and design innovative differentiated mixed-signal products, which will contribute to driving long-term revenue growth. Our investment in R&D has resulted in the expansion of our product portfolio and a strong competitive position.

Let’s take a closer look on Slide 5. Mobile computing is our main end market and we have established a leadership position in highly integrated power management for mobile computing and RapidCharge for smartphones. In IoT and peripherals, the number of feature-rich always on connected devices and peripherals continued to increase. For this market, we have built a product portfolio, including PMICs, nanopower ICs, wireless charging, Bluetooth low energy and the new wireless audio solution.

With the acquisition of Silego, we expanded our product offering with the configurable mixed-signal IC. This help to expand our addressable markets, solidify Dialog’s position in mobile computing and IoT and expand our product offering for the Automotive and Industrial markets.

In Q1 2018, we made good progress with first design wins for the CMIC with a smartphone customer in China. Although our primary focus is mobile computing and IoT, over time, we have expanded our range of products addressing the automotive market. In addition to the legacy ASICs, we have automotive certified products in power management for infotainment systems, Bluetooth low energy and CMICs.

Finally, we continue to support our long-standing ASIC customers in the industrial market and seek opportunities for product such as the CMICs. Turning to Slide 6, let’s look at the value our product portfolio adds to customers. Our technical competencies are aligned with secular trends in mobile and IoT for efficient power management and power efficient technologies. Within mobile computing and IoT, power efficiency requirements and increasing data processing and transmission rates keep rising.

Our products enhance consumer experience and enable our customers to differentiate and move fast to market. Our technologies contribute, for example, in extending battery life, in portable devices, charging batteries faster and safely and providing efficient connectivity in IoT applications. Within IoT, the complexity of power management in connected devices like wearables and smartwatches is gradually gathering pace. There has been an increase in the number of always-on applications and feature-rich wireless audio applications. These trends demands low-power technologies, low-latency wireless audio and high-performance, but cost-effective solutions.

Finally, we’re also seeing an increase in the rate of data processing and transmission in the automotive and industrial markets for which standard low-power technologies are gradually being adopted. Our technology portfolio brings added value for our customers by enabling them to differentiate and meet the requirements of the market in which they operate.

Let me briefly run through our routes to markets on Slide 7. We haven’t discussed our strategy with you for a while, but with an increasing number of engagements across a variety of channels, it seems appropriate to touch on this again. Over the years, we have established a broad range of sales channels to accelerate market adoption of our innovative products and build close relationship with most of the leading consumer electronic companies. To increase our reach in certain segments and end markets, we have collaborated with other semiconductor companies through the reference platform programs and develop a close collaboration with a variety of module makers and distributors.

Some highlights and examples, we have a global distribution agreement in place with Avnet, the worldwide leader in semiconductor distribution. Our opportunity in automotive is built on the outcome of the reference platform program with Renesas and Xilinx. Alongside this, we are working with Spreadtrum to increase our market share in the mid-to low-end segment of the smartphone market.

And let me take you through the positioning and financial performance of our business in the next 2 slides. Turning to Slide 8, let me cover Mobile Systems first. The majority of our mobile system business was built on a broad R&D engagement with our largest customer. Over time, we have simultaneously increased the number of platforms and the content per device. This has resulted in a significant revenue stream with solid profitability. As I said earlier, during the quarter, we have been awarded a number of new custom PMIC designs targeting 2019 and later production ramps.

Additionally, we are now also working on new opportunities with our largest customer outside of power management and on expanding our power management offering into other customers and end markets. At the end of 2017, we had approximately 15% market share in power management for mobile computing, and we are well positioned to continue working with new and existing customers in mobile and IoT.

Finally, let me cover on Slide 9, the opportunity outside of Mobile Systems. Through a combination of acquisitions and organic developments, we have built a portfolio of innovative technologies with strong market share in growing markets. In the last quarter of 2017, we continued with the expansion of our product portfolio with the acquisition of Silego and the LED backlighting portfolio from AMS. With Silego, we acquired an exciting innovative technology, which can be sold into multiple end markets. This combination of organic development and acquisition has enabled us to generate diversified revenue stream, which will reach or exceed $400 million in 2018, representing a 19% CAGR over the last four years.

As this part of our business have grown in scale, we have been able to increase profitability faster. Over the period 2015 to 2017, underlying operating profit has grown at a 64% compound annual growth rate. I am really excited about the opportunities in this part of the business and its contribution to our prospects of a good year of growth in 2018.

Before I hand over to Wissam, I’d like to make a few comments on the integration of Silego. I’m very excited about the opportunity of this business, now part of advanced Mixed Signal business segments. The main thrust of the sales force integration has already taken place and we are beginning to see early signs of excellent progress.

During the quarter, we entered the mobile end market in Asia with our first customer win in China. We have seen an increase in the number of design wins in three geographical regions, Americas, Taiwan and China. As I told you when we announced the acquisition of Silego, one of our objectives was to increase the value of the platform by introducing our own IP. This program has now started.

During the quarter, we launched the first product post acquisition, the first CMIC, that can be programmed in system. This is an exciting step, and over the next couple of weeks, we’re making a strong marketing effort in the China region. In Q1 2018, Silego contributed $22 million of revenue, and yesterday, we announced a remarkable milestone for the CMIC, which has now shipped over 3.5 billion units to date.

With that, I’d like to hand over to Wissam to take you through the financial performance of the business in quarter 1 2018.

Wissam Jabre

Thanks, Jalal. Good morning, everyone. First, let’s take a closer look at revenue performance on Slide 12. Q1 2018 revenue of $332 million was up 23% year-on-year and in line with our February guidance. The year-on-year increase was driven by growth across all business segments. Mobile Systems during Q1 was up 17%, mainly on increased content per device.

Silego contributed $22 million of revenue in the quarter, which drove growth in Advanced Mixed Signal. Connectivity was up 21%, driven by 45% year-on-year revenue growth in Bluetooth low energy and a healthy level of growth in the DECT-based products.

Finally, Automotive and Industrial was up 18% due to the solid performance of the automotive products. Excluding the contribution from Silego, year-on-year revenue growth for the group in Q1 2018 was 14%. We adopted the IFRS 15 from the 1 of January 2018 and this had no impact on the revenue recognition of the majority of our revenue.

Turning to Slide 13 to cover gross margin. From 1st of January, we changed the classification of certain product development costs. This change was made to improve the comparability with our industry peers. These costs were previously reported as cost of sales and they are now reported within R&D expenses. On the top right of this slide, you can see a table showing underlying gross margin as reported and after the reclassification.

In the press release, we included a table where you will find the impact of the reclassification of cost and gross margin and R&D expenses. Q1 2018 underlying gross margin was 47.2%, 10 basis points above Q4 2017, in line with our February guidance. The adverse impact of the revenue seasonality was offset by product mix. Compared to Q1 2017, gross margin was down 60 basis points. This was mainly the result of product mix.

Let’s now turn to Slide 14 to cover operating expenses. Q1 2018 underlying operating expenses were $104.7 million, up 21% from Q1 2017. This includes the impact from the consolidation of Silego into the group. As a percentage of revenue, underlying operating expenses were down 30 basis points year-on-year. Underlying R&D expenses in Q1 2018 were up 21% year-on-year. This increase was the result of the consolidation of Silego into the group, alongside the ongoing investment in application-specific customer opportunities, supporting the growth and diversification of the business.

As a percentage of revenue, underlying R&D expenses were down 30 basis points year-on-year at 22.1%. Underlying SG&A expenses increased by 23% over Q1 2017. This increase was mainly due to the consolidation of Silego. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A was in line with Q1 2017 at 9.4%. During 2018, we will continue to carefully manage SG&A expenses and invest in R&D projects to enhance our technical leadership and expand our technology portfolio.

Moving on to Slide 15 to take a look at the operating profits and EPS. In Q1 2018, underlying operating profit was 21% higher than Q1 2017. This was mostly due to the higher revenue in the quarter. Two of our operating segments maintained a similar level of underlying operating margin to Q1 2017. Mobile Systems at approximately 23% and Automotive and Industrial at 40%. The Advanced Mixed Signal segment improved the underlying operating margin significantly from 5.5% in Q1 2017 to 9.1% in Q1 2018.

In Q1 2018, the combined operating profit of Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity and Automotive and Industrial was $8.7 million, up 58% year-on-year. This represents approximately 70% of the Group’s total underlying operating profit. The combined underlying operating margin of the three business segments was 9.5%, 80 basis points above Q1 2017. The underlying effective tax rate in Q1 2018 was 21%, 170 basis points below Q1 2017. As a result of the higher revenue growth, underlying diluted EPS for the quarter was up 23% to $0.53.

From earnings, let’s now turn to Slide 16 to take a closer look at inventory and cash. As we indicated in February, the value of inventory decreased 18% from Q4 2017 levels and days of inventory increased to 70 days. At the end of Q2 2018, we expect inventory levels and days of inventory to increase from Q1 2018 ahead of the ramp in the second half of the year. At the end of Q1 2018, cash and cash equivalents balance was $501 million.

The decrease year-on-year was primarily due to the cash payment related to the acquisition of Silego Technology. The lower year-on-year cash flow from operating activities and free cash flow reflect working capital movements and timing of tax payments. In summary, we have made an encouraging start to 2018, delivering a solid set of financial results. We remain focused on delivering value to our customers and extending our product portfolio through a combination of R&D programs, strategic investments and M&A.

We remain a cash-generative business, our financial position continues to strengthen and I’m confident about our prospects for 2018. Before we open the call to questions, I would like to talk about the Q2 outlook. Based on our current visibility and typical seasonal trends, we expect revenue for Q2 2018 to be in the range of $275 million to $305 million. And at the midpoint, this will result in 13% year-on-year revenue growth. We expect gross margin to be slightly above Q1 2018. Finally, we reiterate the expectation for 2018 to be a year of good revenue growth.

With that, I will now ask the operator to open the call to questions. Josh, over to you, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you very much [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Adithya Metuku from Bank of America. Please go ahead your line is now unmated.

Adithya Metuku

So two questions, if I could. Firstly, Jalal, could you talk a bit about the assets you have that will help you address the backlighting market. I saw some slides to the back of the slide pack. Any color on what exactly you’re supplying here? Who your key competitors are? And in what your strategy is to gain share from them? And secondly, my question is on the viability you have with Apple. It looks like your visibility has gone up a little bit for an additional year. But has anything changed in the quarter that impacts your visibility in the medium term, so let’s say, three to five years out? Or do you still think Apple can in-source or design in PMICs? Thank you.

Jalal Bagherli

Good morning Adi. So the first question. So we, as part of our Silego acquisition – sorry, as part of our iWatt acquisition, I guess, three years ago now, we had a solid-state lighting business so – which we normally talk about the lightbulbs, LED-based lightbulbs. So part of that technology also we had products for backlight. And these backlighting technologies that is – are for LEDs, for multiple channels in a TV screen. So they tend to go into high-end TVs like 8K, 4K. They have with HDR-type technologies for TV screens.

In November, December, we announced the acquisition of assets and products and IP from AMS. So they had – AMS had a range of products similar to ours in a different broader market and they’re different customers as they tend out quite complementary sort of customers. So the businesses ramp big because the size of the advanced TV at that time, last two, three years has been small, but growing. So we kind of felt that combining the two would be useful for one other players and not both spending R&D.

So essentially, we bought those assets and they are out of that market and this strengthen our position. We believe we’re Number one now in the markets for backlighting for TV screens. But now we see expansion into monitors, other kind of screens. And down the road, we think, this technology is a very advanced technology. It’s also applicable to other kind of displays, where you want to manipulate with accuracy sections of the screen, which are LED based.

For example, in automotive, if you think about driving between sunny area and shady area, the areas of shade and sunshine, you can increase or decrease the light in that part of the screen, not in the whole of the screen. So things like that which are very clever stuff that you need for future larger screens. And also, some of the technologies are also applicable to the up-and-coming MicroLED, meaning LED that is being spoken about for some of the display technologies.

So we’re very positive on this. We are now Number one in this market. We see – we are actually across every single brand name of TV, pretty much to my knowledge. And the shipments on some of those have started and we see strength of this going forward and to expand into other markets. We don’t believe there is a competitor of significant size. You can always round up big guys with some technology in displays. I’m sure they can – must have some product or technology to compete.

But in the market, actually playing, there is going to be a large name playing in the backlighting for this type of screen. So we believe you’ll have a runoff the market for a few years. So does that answer your first question?

Adithya Satyanarayana

Yes, indeed. And just on the second one .

Jalal Bagherli

Right, the second question was to do with visibility at Apple. I think it remains very similar to this part of the year for every year. I think in the Q1, the – I guess, you’re talking about the future years as opposed to this year. I guess, you can read into our guidance for the year to be a good growth to infer that there is obviously shipments and new products in the second half. That’s why we believe is heavily – our revenue is heavily weighted towards the second half.

If you’re asking, I think, about the future and what we’ve said this quarter is – sorry, in prior quarter, we said that we have development of IP blocks ongoing to address the 2019 type product. That was evaluated successfully completed. And during this quarter, we actually, together with our customer, we have completed the chip that will end up in smartphones of 2019.

When I say completed, the design is completed, the chip is taped out to wafer fabs. We will await for the chip to come back, we will evaluate and then we sample on track, on time for the second half to customers to second half of this year for them to validate with the rest of the system for 2019, September 2019 or whenever the right date is in late 2019 for those generation of phones to be launched.

So that’s as much visibility I can give you on that specific question. We do have a broader range of sub-PMICs and other PMICs for other products also awarded in the last three, four months, which we started work on. And the range of – their launch date ranges from late 2019 to 2020.

Adithya Metuku

Okay, understood. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Andrew Gardiner from Barclays. Andrew please go ahead. Your line now unmuted.

Andrew Gardiner

Good morning, gentlemen. Thanks for taking my question. So another one in a similar vein to that last one, just specifically, Jalal, to the, I suppose contrasting the potential internalization of certain power management functionality with the fact that you are winning what seems like an increased number of – so quite sub-PMIC win. We first saw the sub-PMIC introduced into the architecture of the phone last year.

It sounds as though we’re moving from a perhaps a single sub-PMIC to multiple sub-PMICs. Is there a general sort of comment you can talk about sort of power management componentry in general in the phone and perhaps we tend to be moving away from a increasingly monolithic structure as we’d had over the last decade to perhaps a return to more fragmentation within the device, I’d just be interested sort of conceptually on your view there?

And then secondly, in terms of the new revenue guidance you’re giving for the ex-Mobile Systems piece, the $400 million this year or at least, you generated $92 million in the first quarter, so to get to $400 million for the year doesn’t require much sequential growth as we move through the next three quarters. Yet you sound particularly bullish on some of these areas, Bluetooth low energy, RapidCharge, Silego. Is it fair to think of that $400 million is a pretty prudent base case with likely upside to it? Thank you.

Jalal Bagherli

Good morning, Andrew. So on the first question, so the PMIC saw just general trends based on our interaction with more than one customer. I mean, specifically, your early part of the question was to do with the $400 million with the core PMIC and sub-PMICs. So you’re right, the – so for the first time we had the opportunity to do a custom PMIC and a custom sub-PMIC for 1 phone. We see now going forward the number of sub-PMICs increasing.

And there are multiple reasons for this. Some of it is – I guess, a lot of it comes from saving power point of view and I’ll explain in a second, but also there’s practicalities of the large size of the main PMICs and closeness or relative physical proximity of those core PMICs to the processor, the main processor.

So we see the main PMIC, although, evolves as we go, it might maintain similar set of content or similar size, if you like, going forward. But the additional features, peripherals, expansion into different areas, that requires additional physical hardware to the phone or tablet whatever, will be supported by a smaller PMIC, which we call sub-PMIC closely placed next to those features and next to those components.

So again – and just hypothetically, if you’re adding a 3D camera to a otherwise regular smartphone, rather than trying to get your PMIC for the processor to root across the board – PCB board to get to the camera to power it up and know when to power up, power down and when to produce enough energy for them to transfer data, et cetera, you take advantage of A localized PMIC for that function.

And one thing if you just declutter the board by not rooting around so many power lines because otherwise everything has to come from one PMIC across all the board. The main PMICs still covers quite a bit, but you want to reduce that, so you have actually have a smaller meter board and you can place more components. And secondly, perhaps more importantly, it may be that you can have your main processor in sleep mode or hibernation mode to save energy.

And some of the peripherals when they operate, they don’t necessarily need the main processor to be operating. If you’re relying on the main processor and the main PMIC, it means it has to be on, and that just consumes power. So there are modes of operation, where peripherals can be independently gathering data or responding to data without requiring the processor to be up and running all the time.

And when they need to communicate, then the processor comes back online and receives or transmits data or commands or instruction. So for those reasons, we see physical – physically multiple sub-PMICs and we’ve seen this in other customers as well, particularly for the sort of high-end smartphone design, complex smartphone design, this seems to be a trend.

Andrew Gardiner

That’s fine, helpful. Thank you.

Jalal Bagherli

Thanks. On the second question, I think, I said reaching $400 million or exceeding actually, so to give us as a leeway. We don’t typically guide segment-by-segment and that’s the reason. You’re right, we are bullish on our, for example, low-energy Bluetooth had a fantastic phenomenal growth last year. And we have massive design wins this year, that will mean that we’re confident that it will again show very large growth this year. Silego, we guided when we acquired it, that would grow for about 15% top line a year. I think if anything we see in Q1, it actually grow 22%.

And if that’s a sign of rest of the year, so you can sort of model that between 15% to 20%, 21% is probably not too long. But our target growth for that business is about 15% per year. But, obviously, we’ll do everything to ensure we’ll exceed that. And certainly, the uptake of the product is very good and we’re very encouraged with our first breakthrough at mobile phone market in Asia. We actually before we finished the press release, we heard there are others in the pipeline, but they are not confirmed design wins yet.

So I’m hoping to be able to announce them in the next quarter. We have added about 40 more customer to their existing roster of customers and application they have when we acquired them just during the last three, four months. So we think that, that progress is good. By the way, as we speak, we’re also running a, what we call, go-configure data like your hands-on training on with the actual product with customers, and we did one yesterday in Shenzhen in China and we’re doing one in Taiwan.

And each one has attracted in the order of 400 hands-on engineering people from different companies to join. And we show them during the seminar how to use it. So we think this has got a lot of legs. It was a small company, had no visibility in Asia. We are enabling that visibility. We’re enabling credibility for signing volume contracts with major customers in Asia, which helps to progress this products.

As said, we are now started to add IP blocks, a lot of technology we have developed over the years for power management. The combination of those with the configurability, flexibility that Silego offers gives us a platform to release a lot of products with much higher content, and hopefully, the much higher ASP to report in six or nine months time. Long answer, hopefully, it answer your question.

Andrew Gardiner

I appreciate the additional details. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Veysel Taze from ODDO. Veysel please go ahead. Your line is now unmuted.

Veysel Taze

Hi Veysel Taze, ODDO. Several question. The first one would be, in your press release or your report, you highlighted that you secured some new design wins with your largest customers. So I understand it’s not a smartphone space, but – so beyond phone. Can you just give a little bit of rough indication, the new design activities, if successful, what content could that be possible in 2019 and beyond? So are we talking about USD 1 or beyond?

Jalal Bagherli

Hi, good morning Verysel. So the – I think, what we said there is essentially a continuation of what we do every quarter. We get every quarter a number of RFQs. We win some. Mostly, if they’re PMIC, we win them all. If they’re not PMIC, we have a good chance to win them, but we have to compete against other players. And that typically happens, for example, in audio display, other areas where we are not the dominant player, but we’re gaining share.

So the ones we reported is a result of what’s happened in the first quarter. We have won a number of projects, some are sub-PMICs to your point, some are full form and some are for other products like tablets, watches and Mac. And I think the dollar content ranges differently because some are complete PMICs that could be $3, $4, some are sub-PMICs that could be $0.20, $0.30, $0.50, so there a whole variety of things.

The point of it was to also explain to you guys that we have a continuing business relationship. It’s not like actually we’re sitting doing nothing on these gaming, we are finishing off 2019 and 2018 parts, and these would be new.

So its been new for, as I said, late ‘19 and into 2020. So it’s a continuing and growing business relationship on a number of areas and beginning more visibility of non-power products as well, which we’re very pleased with. And we hope to land the number of significant opportunities in those areas that we can report on in the future. So that’s the background to that program.

Veysel Taze

Okay. And then one question on the Advanced Mixed Signal segment. Silego was doing better than expected, but the rest of the business was down. And so I was wondering, particularly on the RapidCharge, do you need – do you expect to see in the second half of the year, volume ramps with some of the major OEMs or high-end smartphones?

Jalal Bagherli

Yes, we do. So we had – it is actually a good point. So we had a sluggish Q4, I will say, also, on the RapidCharge, AC/DC in Q1. And that’s – Q4 was driven mostly because of Samsung holding back on new designs on the charging.

They’re still sort of recovering from their charging issues in the past. They’re very cautious. But that’s going away and is coming back to the market with new innovation. In Q1, a lot of that was because of slowness in China in smartphones, and that’s continued to, I would say, first part of Q2, but we see a change.

Right now, we see demand increasing in that area for AC/DC. And we have also secured and won many new RapidCharge designs. So absolutely, my expectation is that second half quarter-by-quarter will be stronger than what we’ve seen in Q1 for, specifically AC/DC products.

Veysel Taze

If I may, really a very brief one on other – on financial result. There was a roughly $5 million other expenses in the financial result, if I’m correct, what was the background there?

Wissam Jabre

Sorry, Veysel, are you referring to the $5 million – oh, the – this is – so on the IFRS side, this is related to the fair valuation at the end of every quarter of the derivatives we own on the Energous share. So this is our warrant, the reevaluation and with the movement of the share price in Q1, we saw a loss within that quarter. This is – however, it is excluded from our underlying results for the quarter

Veysel Taze

Thank you very much.

Wissam Jabre

Your welcome.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Robert Sanders from Deutsche Bank. Robert, please go ahead. Your line is now unmuted.

Robert Duncan

Yes, hi, it’s Rob here from Deutsche Bank. My first question is just a follow-up to previous question, I think, from Andrew about the potential PMIC content per device as you move to a kind of distributed architecture. The reason I ask is, if you look at the presentation on Page 19, IDC, at least, seems to think that the PMIC market is basically kind of ex-growth.

So I’m sort of trying to reconcile that view point out to 2020 with the idea that if you move to a distributed PMIC architecture with things like specialized PMICs 3 sensing or AI or whatever it is, that, that would lead to an overall aggregate PMIC content per device increase. And then I have a follow-up.

Jalal Bagherli

Okay. I think there are 2 answers to that question. One is research companies have their own view of the market. It’s typically based on existing architectures. So it’s harder for them to have access to advanced architectures, which are under development. Secondly, we are talking about a segment of the market, which is the high-end of the smartphone.

So in the, call it, what 2 billion phones, it may be a proportion of those phones. It’s not necessarily that this is the case with every single phone. So I think those 2 points may help answer that question.

Robert Sanders

Got it. And my follow-up was just around for Wissam, please. The underlying OpEx that you’re looking for this year, the growth percentage, do you have a rough kind of range that we could think about given, I think, you’re running a bit above your historical kind of per sales ratio that you used to target?

Wissam Jabre

Sure. So as we said also in February and just to reiterate that in terms of the OpEx spend, we do expect a bit of spend increase year-on-year with a stronger focus on R&D. So one thing to keep in mind is that this is the first year we’re going to have a full year of Silego consolidated with our numbers. And so as a percentage of revenue, however, I do expect it’s still to be below 2017 levels from an R&D as well as from an SG&A perspective. I hope this answers the question.

Robert Duncan

Great thank a lot.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Achal Sultania from Crédit Suisse. Achal please go ahead you line is unmated.

Achal Sultania

Just a follow-up on the fast charging business. So I’m just trying to understand what is going on in terms of technology move when it comes to fast charging. Are you seeing like existing – like competition from incumbent vendors like Freescale or Maxim? Or are you also seeing a trend that vendors are actually trying to go towards more integrated solution and basically there is competition coming from newer guys when it comes to fast charging in adapters?

Jalal Bagherli

In the fast charging, I think, we – in the smartphone, we have a prominent market share in that area. And other competitors that are similar, if you like, in terms of capability and products are people like ON semi with the Fairchild acquisition, so they have a AC/DC fast charging technology. And also Power Integration also has capability in the fast charging area.

I think pretty much all are similar in terms of – we’ve tried to integrate more, reduce the BOM in this highly competitive market. At the lower end, you see more Chinese players, but they tend to be not have good fast charging technologies yet, but is up and coming. Mostly, they are playing AC to DC conversion for low wattage charges.

So for example, the 5 watts charging area is very dominated by the Chinese players. We tend to operate 10 watts, 15 watts and higher and also fast charging as a feature. So the market is segmented along simple AC/DC and then complex with fast charging. And then there are different standards of fast chargings, many of them are from Qualcomm-based technology and then MediaTek has also – is on capability. But more and more, we see with people like Samsung, Huawei and others, they have their own definition of what is a fast charging, they have their own protocol. And the reason we succeed is because like all our other businesses, we are not shy of customizing parts for major customers. So we have products developed, which are specific to people’s own protocols as well as being compatible with Qualcomm protocols. So that’s different to say many others we just produced stand-alones. And that gets us in the door and gets us to develop things ahead of the competition.

And the reason we expect a very good second half is because 2 major customers with their own protocols are switching to us and we will be shipping in high volume to them. Hopefully, that answers your question. I think the next generation we see USBPD coming. It’s still not available or not used for phones so much, just because it’s just a little bit more expensive perhaps. But, I think, over time, you will see USBPD also being adopted for phones. I think it’s now sort of looking more like 2019 for the mainstream market to start adopting USBPD. But this year, it will still be proprietary 1 or 2 customers may adopt USBPD.

Achal Sultania

So just to finish up that point like, earlier you – if my understanding is right, earlier you had this benefit of being the first on accepting or at least transitioning to a protocol, whether it’s Qualcomm, so MediaTek. So now is it fair to say that a lot of competition is already like caught up with you and…

Jalal Bagherli

There are people who have chips for Qualcomm 2, Qualcomm 3 depending on which standard. Some have to be compatible with all existing standard because you don’t know which phone they may end up supporting. Then, as I say, many of the – If there’re a large customer that typically want to make sure their charger supports all the Qualcomm standards because they don’t know which phone necessarily get shipped with when the design is complete.

So sometimes they have to support all Qualcomm standards. And then on top of that, they have their own protocols. So the chip is capable of supporting typically all Qualcomm, MediaTek and vendors' own proprietary protocol. This is not the case for every player, every small phone maker, but certainly, all the large to top five or six, they tend to have a kind of a their own spin, if you like, on the protocols. So it’s not standard.

Achal Sultania

Okay, thank you Jalal.

Operator

We have no further questions on the line. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Guenther Hollfelder. Please go ahead your line is now unmuted.

Guenther Hollfelder

Yes, many thanks. I had a follow-up on the custom PMIC. I think you mentioned the one that is in smartphones in September 2019. Can you talk about the chip? I mean, do you – from the chip design, did you have any or did you get any indications regarding the type of smartphone range, whether this is an high-end, but that this – will be an increase of content for you? Thanks.

Jalal Bagherli

Hi, Guenther. No, I mean, unfortunately, I can’t talk about forward-looking products, as you know. It’s – we finish the design, we don’t believe there would be multiple versions. I mean, it’s usually – in the past, actually, I – from past experience, for us has been the same core PMIC that goes into all the ranges.

Guenther Hollfelder

Okay. So you – with this – let’s say, with this development of this chip, you expect to maintain a major share than at your largest customer in the September 2019 line up?

Jalal Bagherli

So those negotiation is not complete. When we have better visibility for 2019, then I’ll try and share. Do you remember that 2018 hasn’t been launched yet, so it’s hard to be very specific on the 2019 volume with the customer. But having said that, the understanding over this, that if you do a custom product, that they spend a lot of time with you on it to design and validate, that significant volume will follow, but we don’t know the extent of that beyond that.

Guenther Hollfelder

And I think in the press release, you mentioned, again, that you’re aware of the capabilities of your largest customer, Apple, to design own PMICs. Did you have any visibility whether Apple is doing this right now, whether there will be a product anytime soon? Or are you mainly referring to, in general, to the capability and resources?

Jalal Bagherli

Is a general capability and I think is very similar to what we’ve said in the last two press releases. So I think is almost word for word probably. It’s Just to make sure that we’re not misleading anybody. We are very open with what we know and what we don’t know. So that’s as much as we know, but I’m not aware of specific products being released or volume being planned or in preparation. But is relatively early for 2019. So it’s possible and I just want you to be aware. But I don’t know specific – any more specific information that I can share.

Guenther Hollfelder

Okay. Maybe one follow-up on Spreadtrum. Are there any new developments you could share, also, regarding ARM-based chipsets potentially?

Jalal Bagherli

Yes. So we’ve just delivered actually, not just probably one month or so ago, samples of our power management and charging chip, which goes with the next-generation of their platform, which is ARM-based. And they’re now building reference platforms using their own chipset and our power management chip. And I believe this would be released to their customers in this quarter. Typically, China and Southeast Asia is faster in adoption, but nevertheless, it takes a good six months of developing software and phones around the chipset. So we expect some early customer adoption in terms of early revenue in Q4 this year and they’re ramping into 2019.

Guenther Hollfelder

Okay, great many thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Sébastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Cheuvreux. Sébastien, please go ahead. Your line is now unmuted.

Sébastien Sztabowicz

Yes, thanks for taking my question. On the DECT business, the business performed very well since a couple of quite quarters and you have your new high-end audio DSPs that should run for customer headsets in the coming months. Do you think the high-single digit growth rate that we are seeing in the DECT business right now is sustainable for the coming quarters? And also, second one on Energous Far Field transmitters, when do you expect to see the technology finally approved by the FTC in the U.S.? Thank you.

Jalal Bagherli

On the DECT business, I think, you need – we need to – I think, we report on audio separately and some of the audio products is also DECT based. I think DECT is a handset business, I think, is in secular decline. So there’s no way – this is a legacy business. So we don’t expect necessarily consistent growth. But from quarter-to-quarter, we then share on some phones or some base station that support that particular customer versus another competitor.

And that’s where you will see some changes. But overall, that market is in decline. So we don’t expect the DECT business over time to grow per se because we’ve used the DECT technology or the audio part of the DECT technology for audio headsets, which is a separate growth business for us and we’ll be reporting on design wins on that going forward.

We’re currently engaged with a range of customers in excess of 10 in Asia, U.S. and Europe for – these are for digital USB or wireless headset for mobile phones, but they’re used the underlying technology of PSP processing and audio processing comes from our DECT technology. So this is something that will have growth. But the base DECT, I think, it’s just basically quarterly competitive sort of winning a particular contract versus losing or maintaining the share. It’s not – I will then sort of plan for that to grow over the years.

Sébastien Sztabowicz

In the press release, when you mentioned DECT product was growing 8% year-on-year, it is a combined business or only the DECT portion of the business?

Jalal Bagherli

I think it’s combined at this point, but they will break out as the audio parts becomes bigger. So yes, I mean, because of the most of the revenue in that segment today is from DECT, we mentioned it as a DECT-based products. But within it, as I said, there is a legacy business, which is the old cordless handset, which continues in many regions of the world, but is basically declining as wireless technology takes over is less of a cordless phones being shipped.

But the other piece, which is high growth and we’ve released some new products in the last quarter or so. And as I said earlier, we have 10 engagements, which we expect to generate gross revenue is for the, if you like, the audio headset, which are for digital and wireless USB headsets.

And the second business was on Energous. So Energous was reported, they had FTC approval for the Near Field and up to a distance of, I think, a few feet or two or three feet. The latest information we have, and I think, I refer you to their conference call because they had their conference call, I think, last week, and you may want to listen to their recording. They also have announced that in addition to FTC, now European Union, Australia and a number of other countries, Colombia, New Zealand, et cetera, for Near Field certification.

So they – so this technology, when you deployed in any country, it has to have that region or that country’s certification. So currently, I think they have 38 countries and five regions that passed the Near Field. They’re working, obviously, on the Mid Field and the longer range. And they’re still designing in their products with a number of people. The design is partially reliant on end customers also designing or integrating antennas, particular kind of RF engineering for antennas to make sure that the product is efficiently charged.

And so their work is ongoing. And again, I don’t want to give guidance for another public company. But I think, what they’ve said is they expect nominal revenue from the first small customers this year and more meaningful revenue in 2019. But, again, this is their statement, it’s not my statement.

Sébastien Sztabowicz

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Okay. Thank you very much for your questions, ladies and gentlemen. And I’ll hand you back over to your host.

Jose Cano

Thank you, again, everyone, for joining us today. As always, if you have any further questions, please don’t hesitate to contact me or a member of the FTI team. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you very much for joining today’s call. You may now replace your handsets.

