Solium Capital's (SIUMF) CEO Marcos Lopez on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Solium Capital Inc. (OTCPK:SIUMF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018 5:30 PM ET

Executives

Marcos Lopez - President & CEO

Kelly Schmitt - CFO

Sujeet Kini - Interim CFO

Analysts

Pardeep Sangha - Haywood Securities

Deepak Kaushal - GMP Securities

Robert Young - Canaccord Genuity

Steven Walt - National Bank Financial, Inc

Varun Choyah - CIBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Judie and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to Solium Capital First Quarter Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. Marcos Lopez, CEO, you may begin your conference.

Marcos Lopez

Thank you, operator, and thank you everyone for joining us today for our first quarter 2018 results conference call. On the line with me today is Kelly Schmitt, our Chief Financial Officer, who will soon be starting the year of maternity. Also joining us today is Sujeet Kini, who is joined as Interim CFO on Kelly's absence. Sujeet was recently the CFO of Hootsuite, and previously to that Service and Chief Accounting Officer of Open Text. We are going to miss Kelly but she is leaving us in good hand during her maternity with Sujeet.

Before I hand the call over to Sujeet who will talk about our financial results for the quarter, I'd like to provide an overview of our operations. Throughout Q1 our focus remains on achieving key targets associated with our white label partnerships. After achieving important milestones of initial conversions for both Morgan Stanley and UBS by the end of 2017, we now in the rhythm of compliant client conversion to Shareworks on monthly basis. Feedback from both partners have been positive and we remain on target to have all participants migrated to our platform by the end of 2019.

Revenue for Q1 grew by 23% over the same timeframe last year, and we are pleased to see double digit growth in maintenance revenue in all regions in the quarter. While our large white label partnerships are the largest contributor to revenue growth, incremental revenue from the acquired Capshare business along with the organic growth from new sales in all regions and the migration of customers from NASDAQ private market to Shareworks all added to our top line.

Revenue from license and subscription fee increased by 27% for the quarter, compared to Q1, 2017 with gain coming from all geographic segments. Transaction based revenue also increased 14% for the quarter, compare to the same quarter last year with per -participant trading activity improving by 3% compared to Q1, 2017. Both licensing and transaction based revenues continue to scale commensurate with the growth of participants with their client covert to the Shareworks platform.

Operating cost increased from $17.9 million in Q1, 2017 to $25.3 million for Q1, 2018. The majority of the increase is associated to the planned hiring to support our US white label partnerships, as well as the acquisition of Capshare. At quarter end, we had 713 full time employee compared to 553 at the end of the first quarter last year. We expect some hiring to continue through 2018 albeit at a more measured rate.

As discussed in our last call in Q1, we added Advanced-HR to our product suite further enhancing the tool that available to private companies. We like the dynamics that having a broad suite of products for our customers focused on their equity compensation programs to their lifecycle. And it allows us to service companies from their inception through their life to the public company. The acquisition of Advanced-HR completed in February has added compensation benchmarking tools representing 2,500 ventures backed companies, as well as the unique compensation planning tool. This acquisition was related in three key investments we've recently made to accelerate our position in the private company market. Capshare focused on earlier stage company, the launch of our valuation business, Solium Analytic focusing on 409A valuation and Advanced-HR.

This strategy has shown strength of greater market reaching coverage, increasing services that we can bring our client and the ability to offer rich set of services to company that mature through to an IPO.

We are happy to see three of our large private technology company choose to stay with Solium and Shareworks through their IPO process in Q1, 2018, allowing their participants and administrative to continue to leverage tool sets they already familiar with.

I'll now pass the call over to Sujeet to provide a review of our financial highlights for the quarter.

Sujeet Kini

Thank you, Marcos, and good afternoon, everyone. I am excited to have joined the Solium team and to be here for my first quarterly earnings call. And following are the major financial highlights for the first quarter of 2018.

Consolidated revenue for the first quarter increased by 23% to $26.1 million, compared to $21.2 million in the first quarter of 2017. The increase is a result of growth in license revenue related to the Morgan Stanley and UBS agreement, organic growth from new sales in all of our regions, additional revenue from the Capshare acquisition and migration of customers from NASDAQ private market to Solium. We also saw an increase in transaction based revenue compared to the first quarter last year with per-participant trading activity 3% higher in Q1, 2018 than it was in the first quarter last year and 7% higher than the historical five year Q1 average.

Historically, the first quarter of our fiscal year benefits from increased per-participant trading activity as our Canada based clients make their RRSP contributions. Total revenue for Canada also benefited from an increase in license and subscription fees, primarily driven by organic growth, an increase by 7% to $8.6 million compared to the first quarter in 2017.

US based revenue was also up within increase of 36% to $13.1 million compared to the same quarter last year. This increase was mainly due to an increase in license and subscription fees associated with our US white label agreement, and incremental revenue from Capshare and to a lesser extent revenue from Solium Analytics, Advanced-HR and the migration of NASDAQ private market customers.

In our international segment which includes our European and Asia-Pacific operations, revenues increased by 21% to $4.4 million comprised of increases in both license and transaction fees. As we continue with our planning hiring, we see an increase of operating expenses year-over-year. For the first quarter of 2018, operating expenses were $25.3 million compared to $17.9 million in the first quarter of 2017. As Marcos mentioned, the largest increases were driven by additional FTE to support our US white label partnership, as well as the addition of Capshare.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA decreased to $3.5 million for the first quarter compared to $5 million in the first quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 13% compared to 23% for the same period last year. Near term pressure on EBITDA has continued as we remain in an investment phase to support client migrations and on-boarding of customers for our US white label partnerships. This has required significant resources towards system development and integration. While we anticipate these investments will continue throughout 2018, as revenue from this partnership continues to ramp, we expect EBITDA margins to improve going into 2019.

Net earnings decreased from $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2017 to $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2018. Capital expenditures for the quarter were $0.6 million compared to $0.9 million in 2017. We continue to make investments in computer hardware and software along with leasehold improvement in office furniture for our new UK and San Francisco offices.

Looking at the balance sheet. At March 31, 2018, cash and cash equivalent was $87 million, compared to $100 million at December 31, 2017. The overall decrease reflects the acquisition of Advanced-HR, along with the payment of our annual performance bonuses. Our balance sheet remains strong and provides a flexibility we need to be able to act quickly on acquisition opportunities in both core and growth market.

Kelly mentioned during our last earnings call that we would be adopting three new accounting standards effective January 1, 2018. For IFRS 9 financial instruments there was no impact to our statements upon adoption of the standard. For IFRS 15, the new revenue standard, the impact to revenue in Q1 was immaterial as changes were isolated to the timing recognition of revenue from one of our legacy platforms and the recognition of implementation fees. More importantly, the recognition of revenue from our Shareworks platform was not impacted.

On the expense side, there was a change to the period over which we recognized sales commissions and this change was immaterial to our financials. We also adopted --we also early adopted IFRS 16. The newly standard which resulted in our leases for office space and data centers being treated as capital leases. While the estimated impact of IFRS 16 to net earnings is immaterial, the difference in the old and the new standards resulted in a favorable impact to our adjusted EBITDA of approximately $0.5 million for the current quarter.

And with that I'll turn the call back to Marcus.

Marcos Lopez

Thank you, Sujeet. As we progress through 2018, our top priority continues to be the supporting the migration of our white label partners customers onto the Shareworks platform. The sooner we are able to complete these migrations, the quicker our partners are able to bring the benefits of a modern technology platform to their client, and further grow their business. We are pleased to see the projects moving into a steady rhythm of conversions each month now through the end of the conversion project. There continues to be a significant amount of research and development effort through the conversion period to ensure we are delivering a strong and innovative product to our partners and their customers.

As the conversions are completed under the platform, we see an increased top-line revenue growth bringing stronger margins back into the business. In addition to growth from our white label partners, we remained remain focus on direct organic growth in each of our markets. I've mentioned in our Q4 earnings call, we continue to see that momentum building in our international region with a strong pipeline in the US and Canada, as well and are happy with the bookings we are seeing here to date. We have also recently been encouraged by the strength in the IPO market after several years of below average activity. We made the important investment to participate in the private market ecosystem several years ago.

The strength of the IPO market and our ability retain these customers through their IPO continues to be a focus for our team. We're seeing successfulness, focus and offering we're bringing to our customers not only in the US but also in Canada and international regions.

In closing, we're happy with the results in Q1 and the collaboration and velocity we are seeing with our partners and the important migration initiatives that are underway. And this is a continued strong organic growth in our region, we remain confident that continued strong execution will enable us to start to return the historical profitability levels with strong cash flow and a business that has strong strategic note and an enviable client list in global position.

That concludes my remarks for today. Operator, we would now be happy to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Your first question comes from the line of Pardeep Sangha of Haywood Securities. Your line is open.

Pardeep Sangha

Yes. Thank you for taking my call. Last quarter I think in the call you said something about you had converted like six clients to date. Is there any kind of other metric like that that you can share with us? Number of clients' conversion or percent of conversions done or any like that.

Marcos Lopez

Yes. Pardeep, we can't probably get into specifics on that just out of respect for our partners and confidentiality on that. I think we will work to have more clarity on that and some more specificity further into the year. I guess what I can tell you now is the projects continue to hit the milestones that we had set out. And we expect that the conversion timelines will be achieved and as the year progresses we'll see more and more clients. We're at a state now Pardeep where every month we're seeing conversions, a set of conversions of clients for each partner. They each approach it a little bit differently but there's steady conversions happening right now on a regular basis.

Pardeep Sangha

Okay and if you can help me understand sort of the difference between let's say development versus implementation migration. I mean I think it sounds to me like at the beginning like last year you were sort of doing a lot of development work and now it's kind of seems like a lot of sort of migration, integration kind of work or it is the development work kind of done or is still a lot more developing work going on? Is it mostly migrations now? I mean just help us kind understand that process and how you're sort of shifting from more development or less development to more migrations now.

Marcos Lopez

Yes. I think if you want to convert from this year to last year, at this point last year we were a very heavy hiring cycle and I hadn't get hired all the staff we had projected to hire. This was --the projects were largely hired on the development side. We would not have been focused yet at this point last year as much in the migration side. That team got built up largely in the middle to latter period of last year. So what you see now is a very large R&D software team that's focused on development activities for the partner. The first part of that R&D effort would have very-- been very much focused on integration effort to all the different systems our partners have. We're now in what I'll call a much higher value add R&D side, working on features and closing up gaps that then we had for some other clients that we need to build into our system or features they've been waiting for their clients that we're now able to add in. And the benefit of the structure we have is when we build something in the platform that not only goes to our white label partner, but it goes to all of our other white label partners as well as our direct business. And so that gets distributed amongst the larger ecosystem providing more bench strength for all of the folks you can share which in the market to service their customers. The migration scene will not work as then you can envision those folks transition to something different. On the product side I think at this point in time we continue to see a very fruitful roadmap that has good returns for shareholders, but we'll always be evaluating that.

Pardeep Sangha

Okay, thanks for that. Last question I know there's a lot of focus now on the on the two big contracts UBS and Morgan Stanley and now also the last quarter you sort of this making a push towards a private company side. We seem to have sort of have only had a good update in terms of sort of international sort of maybe you can get some more in update regards to international activity, different markets that you're in and how things are going on that side of things?

Marcos Lopez

I think we touched this on last call or this call a little bit but you know I think we see the international region after maybe having a bit of a slowdown in its growth 2016 and early to mid 2017 starting to pick up the velocity of their amount. And so we are seeing good activity in that international we've been right now Pardeep and strengths both from the pipeline but also from bookings that we're seeing occurring. So international regions, the higher and lowest region has slowed down quite a bit. We have those operational teams up and running servicing customers well, client satisfaction scores are good. And so we're seeing increased activity on the sales front is the reputation and trust in the brand continues to increase.

Pardeep Sangha

Any particular region better than others or do you want to mention?

Marcos Lopez

No. I think Australia had a good year so far and we see good progress out in the EMEA region. I don't think anything we want to single out at this point.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Deepak Kaushal of GMP Securities. Your line is open.

Deepak Kaushal

Hey, guys, good afternoon. How are you guys doing? Welcome on board Sujeet. I wanted to ask you Marcos you mentioned the three major companies that you converted from private market to public market use of your Shareworks, if I characterize that correctly what kind of revenue pickup you get or increased opportunity you get as a company migrates from being private to public? Is there any kind of impact or opportunity that comes out of that?

Marcos Lopez

Yes. That can be reasonably material, Deepak, and it changes with all of the companies. So there's a few things, few dynamics that happen, so some of their needs increase, so you'll have greater executive servicing needs, you'll have the opportunity to use some of the modules, if you wouldn't needed a private company, be it the form styling or executive services it can be [51] products and for that from a product standpoint you see growth. You also see transaction activity in a very meaningful way about six months after they go public, generally pretty quiet right after the IPO lots of activity on all fronts, but not a big change there. I mean that part that you see is these clients tend to go public at a stage when they're ready to hit the accelerator pedal on their growth. And so you see participant bases start to grow quickly as well. So you get just a natural organic growth rate within that client that maybe exceeds what you have in a regular company that's not in that current stage of its life.

Deepak Kaushal

Okay. So I mean is there any kind of --I know you don't give revenue growth guidance but if we're thinking about double-digit growth plus for the next year or more can you kind of give us qualitatively what the drivers of that growth will be? Like how much do you expect would be from migrations and Morgan Stanley, UBS versus international growth versus private to public market conversions?

Marcos Lopez

Yes. I don't think, yes, we won't split that out in that manner.

Deepak Kaushal

I mean even just qualitatively I mean do you have -- [Multiple Speakers] can we just get a sense of the relative speeds of these drivers?

Marcos Lopez

The migration is obviously are the biggest backlog of revenue that we have right now and the most strategic. And we need to ensure that our partners who put their trust in us see good focus and execution so that they because if we don't do that while their businesses are affected and so the biggest driver of growth needs to be getting their clients converted and seeing them have healthy businesses. And then I think really it's going to be IPOs are wonderful but just the sheer number of sales people in regions that we are in we probably see more organic growth coming from net new clients that we're signing up in the market than the IPO activity, but that becomes a nice piece of a tailwind, but there's not in our business one piece it's kind of a bigger lever other than I'd say migrations today tend to be the big opportunity to push through.

Deepak Kaushal

Okay, that's helpful color. And then one last question that I have on the competition side I think it was about a year ago my sense from talking to some players in the industry was that there was another major kind of waffling on their on a decision on whether the white label are continuing internally. I think it was -- I don't know and then on the other competitor front fidelity some delays internally. Are you guys seeing any change in the competitive dynamic versus a year ago in terms of more notice to what you've achieved on the private market side or the migration side? Any kind of color on the competitive dynamics would be helpful.

Marcos Lopez

I think maybe I talked about that in each specific region. I think in Canada now we continue to have a strong brand and see opportunities in this market that are really rewarding and exciting for us. In the US, the most competitive market we compete in by a long shot and just different economic drivers that make people make decisions in that market. I think what I can say is we see Morgan Stanley and UBS in addition to ourselves achieving strong growth as a collective using a strong platform, each with different reasons that clients would choose us. And so I think that's been good but I think fidelity is a tough competitor in the market. They have pricing strategies that are sometime difficult on us.

Operator

Your next question comes from of Robert Young of Canaccord. Your line is open.

Robert Young

Hi. Maybe a broad question to start off. Marcos when you stand back and you look at the risk of the business I mean how do you feel? Because it seems like Australia and EMEA, a period of stabilized. I mean those have been a problem in the past, migrations now are appear to be moving smoothly, and the riskiest part of your hiring ramp is now done. And so when you look at the business like what are the key risks that you see and would you say that the risk profile of Solium has gone down materially?

Marcos Lopez

That's a really thoughtful question, Rob. I guess in my seat it always feel that there's risk but if I compared to-- if I compare from a shareholders perspective where we are today compared to where we were a year ago. Well, we've sure taken a ton of risk off the table. We have conversions down; we have conversions happening every month. You're right; we've stabilized and created some really positive momentum in our international region. The Shareworks engineering team is doing an outstanding job. We've managed to put together a product suite for some acquisitions in our own engineering in the private market that give us just a much, much stronger foothold and an ability to execute there. So, yes, we've taken a ton of risk out of the business for sure today. We've got a compressed earnings that never makes me feel good, but we also have booking through our white label partners that we can see a path to getting back to reasonable margins in the business, and so we just have to keep our shoulders into it, but way less risk in the business today than there was a year ago. That's key for us for sure.

Deepak Kaushal

Okay and one area that it might be a little bit of risk is just based on what you've said in the past, they are per- participant trading at above the five-year average. You have always said that that comes back to the mean and it seems like it's been above the mean for a quite a while now. And so I was wondering if you could talk about that what might be driving it? Is there something in the businesses causing that or should we be thinking of that still coming back to the mean? Is that still the way you are thinking?

Marcos Lopez

Yes. I just -- the risk of being a pundit I'd continue to believe that it's going to go back to the mean. We're in a long bull market right now. I have no projection of when that's going to end, but we're in a long bull cycle and when that fall back we'll see transactions or the activity go back, and the benefit of that is we'll see people getting refreshed at lower prices. But it's a yes. I just --I continue to believe that we're going to revert in the --

Deepak Kaushal

Okay and you said that there was a steady pace of monthly migrations. And I think you've said in the past that your partner's are controlling the pace of the conversions. Is that still the case or has that transferred more into Solium now that you have a repeatable process? And if you can extend that is it now being driven more by Morgan Stanley's customers and their timeline? So can you talk about how that decision processes evolved, if it has?

Marcos Lopez

Yes. I think it's important for us and Solium shareholders to really appreciate. These are Morgan Stanley, UBS' customers. And so they absolutely are the ones that control, if they feel the clients are ready to migrate and we're ready to take them operations in the platform's ready, the parts that we can control, we're trying to do our best on which is making sure to feature that they needed there, making sure that the automation that our partners need is there, making sure that the testing and conversion tools and velocity of how quickly we can get that stuff done for them because these conversions weekends are busy weekend. You're converting tens of thousands of participants and big large Fortune 500 companies and they need to wake up Monday morning and everything needs to work exactly as it did but on a brand new platform, and sometimes you're bringing over 25 years of data. So we control how well we can execute our piece but we always refer to our partners on if they think it's the right time.

Deepak Kaushal

Okay and then last I mean last couple quarters you've talked about some of the joint deals. Is that pace continued and maybe if you talk about when companies are going public are they being pulled on to the Morgan Stanley platform or is that more of a direct opportunity? How is that working?

Marcos Lopez

Yes. So I think we continue to see and we didn't particular call out this quarter. Because we just had our last earnings call a few weeks ago, six weeks ago, so try not to be too repetitive. That continues to be really good and I think what we're seeing in the market is good collaboration between the clients that they may want to put directly on their platform for a whole bunch of reasons that they make or clients that they want to put on our platform and deal with as a partner client. And so that decision-making process is a bit nuanced and each will have different reasons for doing it in their way. But we continue to see increased opportunity for more collaboration working together in the market. And that's been really rewarding I think for our teams.

Deepak Kaushal

Okay and maybe one last little one just the target of 20% to 25% EBITDA margins which you had a couple of years ago. Is there any kind of an idea when you might return to providing that sort of a target if that's still a relevant metric? And then I'll pass the line. Thanks.

Marcos Lopez

Yes. I think spoke the metric that we believe our shareholders should be expecting from us. We got to get through this investment cycle until we will give a precise projection, we have a view internally. But I think if we get to the close of 2018 here we'll start to see us starting to catch back up into that range. We won't be there by the end of this year but you'll see that the cash flow comes back into the business.

Operator

Your next question comes to a line of Richard Tse of National Bank Financial. Your line is open.

Steven Walt

Thanks for taking my question; it's actually Steven in for Richard. In the press release you said that you plan on committing additional resources to capture Analytics and Advanced-HR. I was wondering if you could provide a bit a bit more color on that.

Marcos Lopez

Way to think of that we look at our private company ecosystem as a collective of all of the different pieces inside of there. And you want that to do derive a certain return. Some of those individual units within there we would expect to be cash consuming as they're going through a high growth cycle and others you'd expect to be generating free cash flow, and so that's really speaking to that and it's important for us to get maximize the coverage we're getting in that market in an economical way. And so that's really what that spoke to.

Steven Walt

Okay and then regarding OpEx obviously it's grown as you've been hiring and you mentioned that there should be some additional hiring. How should we think about OpEx for the rest of the year?

Steven Walt

Hi, Steven, it's Kelly. I mean you should think that if the business is growing we'll continue to hire to support the growth in the right places. So we've been getting the question a lot about when does hiring stop. And I think as long as the business continues to grow and perform it probably never stops, and it's always there to a degree, but certainly we're not going to be hiring at the pace that you've seen over the last 12 months.

Steven Walt

That's helpful. And I think the question was asked before about international but I was curious about Hong Kong specifically. I know it's early days I was wondering if you could provide an update.

Marcos Lopez

Yes, it's early days I think it's probably what I want to say at this point in time.

Steven Walt

Okay, fair enough.

Marcos Lopez

Encouraging early days, how about that. I feel little more positive. Kelly gives me hard time that I am never positive. Encouraging early days.

Steven Walt

All right, last one for me the obligatory M&A question. Should we expect similar opportunities as your last acquisition or I was wondering if your thoughts have changed on your M&A strategy?

Marcos Lopez

Yes. M&A is an important part of our business from different perspectives. Sometimes it allows us to bring in adjacencies like an Advanced-HR, more access parts of the market that we weren't before like Capshare and sometimes they'll always to put books of business onto our platform like we've done historically and many times. We have a very clean balance sheet with no gap, lots of cash sitting there. We would put that to use as effectively as we can and we're actively looking in the market for the right opportunities.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Varun Choyah of CIBC. Your line is open.

Varun Choyah

All right, good evening. Marcos can you remind me the cadence of revenue contribution when clients convert on a monthly basis? Is there- does it come on like the following month or is it like a delay when get revenue going through it?

Marcos Lopez

No, the clients are live, we recognize it.

Varun Choyah

And in addition to the three IPO as you mentioned in your prepared remarks. Any net new client wins if you can't disclose the names maybe the number?

Marcos Lopez

Yes. But I don't have the number at my fingertips but we sign up quite a large number of clients every year and there is booking in Q1 where management was happy with.

Varun Choyah

And despite all questions on Advanced-HR, can you talk about like the integration between know the culture there and versus the culture in Solium? Any sort of hiccups you're seeing and also follow onto that what areas in equity competition, ecosystem that attracted to you that you could potentially go after?

Marcos Lopez

Yes, good question. So if that's an entirely unique structure where all the R&D is done by a third party firm. In Europe where we sat we had a chance to meet that team and that continues on. So the actual team side of integrate is actually pretty small relative to the size of the revenue. They are in our San Francisco office now with the analytics team and our head of our private markets group and all of that relationship management team. So that's been going really well. From a more product focused perspective they have 2,500 companies that submit all of their compensation data into the tool, as well as 125 DCs and those are the best DCs in the US and in Canada. And so we see opportunities there to introduce the Shareworks technology or to Capshare technology. From an integration perspective, what you'll see over the next 18 months is from the compensation planning tool, the ability to see some of that and integrate some of that through Shareworks and Capshare, as well as having visibility through the platform into the data that exists on the benchmarking tools. And so that becomes not only a wonderful set of customers that contribute that data that can now start to use our equity administration tools, but also enriching their experience -- the customers that are using our administration tools enriching their experience of some of these either benchmarking data or comp planning tools. I think there's both ways that already so that's been good.

Operator

There are no further questions in the queue. I'll turn the call back over to the presenters.

Marcos Lopez

Thank you, operator. Appreciate everyone making the time to take the call.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.