“Don’t Be Too Cute”

"Only when the tide goes out do you discover who has been swimming naked". Warren Buffett.

The legendary investor Benjamin Graham was one of the first to recognize the quality problem among equities back in the 1930s. The well-respected value investor classified stocks as either Quality or Low Quality.

He also observed that the greatest losses result not from buying quality at an excessively high price, but from buying Low Quality at a price that seems good value. That line of thinking holds true for Graham’s star student, Warren Buffett, who said that one wants to buy companies run buy idiots, because some day they will be.

It’s ironic that high quality tends to do best when you need it, and owning high-quality stocks are more popular when times are tough. Who would have thought that after the Dot.com bubble investors would have got caught with shares in Enron and Worldcom, as many wished they had instead invested their capital in blue chip names like Coca Cola or Johnson & Johnson.

As my loyal readers know, I try to keep investors on high ground by focusing on high-quality REITs, and that means that I balance my research on the good, the bad, and the ugly. It’s important for investors to recognize the difference, that lasting differentiation is the key to sleeping well at night.

Certain stocks are better prepared to perform in the chaos than others, as “the flight to quality dynamic unfolds in the markets when investors are more concerned about protecting themselves from risk than they are with making money”.

During times of turbulence, market participants often will gravitate to investments where they are least likely to experience a loss of principal. This flight-to-quality phenomenon occurs when investors sell what they perceive to be higher risk investments and purchase safer investments.

Don’t worry, this article is not my harbinger that a recession is around the corner, but investors should consider the signals in the marketplace. We are now in late innings and investors should begin early to prepare for the flight to quality trade, as investors seek less risk in exchange for lower profits.

As Ben Graham wrote (in The Intelligent Investors) that “one of the most persuasive tests of high-quality is an uninterrupted record of dividend payments going back over many years”. I know you’ve heard me preach this sermon before (and it won’t be the last), please, please, please...

“Don’t Be Too Cute”

Quality, Quality, Quality

It did not take long for Realty Income’s (O) CEO to mention “quality” on the Q1-18 earnings call, he referenced it in the first sentence of the prepared remarks,

“During the first quarter, we invested $510 million in high quality property acquisitions and now over 50% of our rental revenue was generated from investment grade rated tenants. Our focus on quality is also reflected in our portfolio occupancy, which is 98.6%, our highest quarter-end occupancy in more than 10 years. We reached this occupancy level, while achieving our seventh consecutive quarter of positive recapture spreads on properties released.”

Actually, Case used the word “quality” two times in the first paragraph and later on the call he said,

“(We) continue to have excellent credit quality in the portfolio with over half of our annualized rental revenue generated from investment grade rated tenants.”

Breaking it all down, Realty Income did have a quality quarter and the headline results were over $500 million of new acquisitions in which $400 million were derived from A-rated 7-Eleven.

As you may recall, Realty Income had previously acquired a portfolio of 7-Eleven deals. In Q4-17 Realty Income announced it had acquired a tranche of stores, as a new tenant in the portfolio, representing 1.8% of Average Base Rent (or ABR). However, after the latest sale/leaseback deal, we can see (below) that 7-Eleven represents 3.6% of Realty Income’s annual rental revenue:

7-Eleven is a pristine tenant, that operates in a very stable industry.

In regards to the recent 7-Eleven deal, Realty Income’s CEO explained,

“This transaction was done on an off-market basis and reflects the benefits afforded to us due to our size, as we are the only net lease REIT able to execute on an investment of this scale without creating tenant and history concentration issues. These properties are newer vintage and located in highly trafficked markets with significant population density. The average size of these properties is in excess of 4000 square feet and about two-thirds of the properties operate a quick service restaurant concept within the convenience store.”

In addition to the convenience store sector, Realty Income has built a more diverse platform that includes drug stores, dollar stores, transportation services, theaters, health/fitness, and quick serve (dining).

Within Realty Income’s retail portfolio, over 90% of rent comes from tenants with a service, non-discretionary and/or low price point component to their business. These characteristics allow for Realty Income’s tenants to compete more effectively with e-commerce and operate successfully in a variety of economic environments.

These factors have been particularly relevant in today's retail climate where the vast majority of recent US retailer bankruptcies have been in industries that do not possess these characteristics.

One sector that Realty Income has the most rental exposure is drug stores, in which industry tailwinds, and high barriers to entry, have created an intelligent source of non-discretionary income.

Realty Income has reduced exposure to Rite Aid by way of 19 Realty Income-owned stores that are now leased to Walgreens. This was an unexpected credit upgrade for Realty Income in which valuations have increased by around $250 million (100 bp cap rate arbitrage on $2.5 million of annual rent). Furthermore, Rite Aid is a much stronger company thanks to the debt reduction (WAG sell) and the fact that RAD is now part of Albertsons.

It appears that consolidation (both horizontal and vertical consolidation) within the drugstore industry is positive as it makes the industry stronger and it creates more efficient companies that gives drugstore players like Walgreens and CVS, and Rite Aid additional captive customers.

Dollar stores are also producing strong profits and Realty Income as illustrated below:

Health and Fitness are also sound categories for the Realty Income business model. The company has around 2% of exposure (based on rent) from Life Time Fitness. As you can see below, Life Time has generated consistent same-center revenue growth:

Theaters represent 5.8% of rental exposure, in which historical U.S. box office receipts provide stability: 3.7% CAGR since 1981 / no year worse than -7.0%. Theaters in Realty Income’s portfolio require ~40% drop in sales to reach breakeven on rent coverage.

Quick-Service Restaurants (or QSR) have provided stable growth and consistent demand: Approximately 75 million Americans eat fast food every day reflective of the positive trend of same-store sales growth supported by value-seeking consumers. QSR’s generate positive re-leasing results on QSR locations due to convenience of real estate location and modest space footprint. Also, economic downturns are limited due to “trade down” effect from casual dining consumers.

The last major category deserves a new section….

Industrial Gets No Respect

Transportation services represent 5.2% of Realty Income annual rent, and the Industrial sector represents 12.6% of Realty Income’s portfolio rent.

While Realty Income is predominantly known for its retail exposure, the second largest exposure is Industrial (that includes transportation).

Keep in mind, there are two recent transactions that provide us with a comp set: A few days ago, Prologis (PLD) and DCT Industrial (DCT) announced a merger and the reported cap rate on the DCT portfolio was 4.3%. This serves as a valuable barometer in assessing the value of Realty Income’s Industrial portfolio.

Also, Gramercy Property (GPT) announced it was being acquired by the Blackstone Group (BX) in an all-cash $7.6B deal. On the recent earnings call, Realty Income’s CEO said,

“We've seen a lot of competition for those types of properties. I think Gramercy did a good job, I know, Gordon, we know Gordon well, solid company. We competed frequently with them, winning our fair share and losing some on property acquisitions. They put together a nice portfolio just as we have. I think that the Blackstone transaction is driven more by the fact that Gramercy is industrial rather than you it's a net least company.”

Many analysts don’t break out Realty Income’s Industrial portfolio, but arguably the rental revenue being generated by the company’s high-quality assets should trade at a premium. Also, it’s worth noting that Prologis was able to do a deal with DCT because the company has the lowest cost of capital and is one of the few Industrial REITs that can swoop in and make the deal accretive.

Do you see where I’m headed?

Realty Income has the cost of capital advantage, like Prologis, and this means the company can afford to be picky (i.e. buy 7-Eleven portfolios). Realty Income’s peers don’t enjoy that luxury (low cost of capital) and they are forced to fish upstream and invest in lower-quality properties (non-investment grade).

That does not make it wrong, I own shares in STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), but at some point, there will be a reversion and we are already seeing that in sectors such as casual dining (where O has limited exposure) and off-course many retailers that have not adapted to e-commerce.

Intelligent Investors Must Always Diversify

As viewed below, Realty Income has a highly diversified portfolio that consists of over 5,300 free-standing properties:

The company has a well-balanced presence in 49 states and Puerto Rico:

Because of the company’s powerful scale, it has the ability to buy “wholesale” (at a discount) without creating tenant concentration issues (i.e. 7-Eleven). And because of this scale, Realty Income has the lowest G&A ratio in the net lease REIT sector.

G&A, as a percentage of total rental and other revenues, was 5.1% for Q1-18. This means that with continued growth, G&A should not be strained, and the company has solid infrastructure in place to grow, and that includes an M&A deal…

Reading the tea leaves, Realty Income is well-positioned to complete a transformational acquisition. Could the company make a play on an Industrial REIT? Perhaps not now, because cap rates are so low. But very possibly another Net Lease REIT…especially since Realty Income has a fortress balance sheet…

Did You Say ‘Fortress’ Balance Sheet?

Realty Income maintains a conservative capital structure, as evidenced by these ratings:

As you can see, Realty Income has an A3 rating from Moody’s, one of just a handful of other REITs (with an A3 or better rating).

In early April, Realty Income issued $500 million in seven-year fixed rate unsecured bonds at a yield of 3.96%. The offering allowed the company to term out borrowings on the revolving credit facility.

Now Realty Income has no debt maturities until 2025 and overall the debt maturity schedule remains in excellent shape with less than $80 million of debt coming due (the remainder of this year and only $21 million coming due in 2019) outside of the revolver.

Thus, the overall leverage remains modest. With pro forma debt to EBITDA, at 5.6x and fixed charge coverage at 4.6x. Collectively the low leverage, excellent liquidity and strong coverage metrics, are important ingredients for Realty Income’s low cost providing capitalization strategy. Realty Income has about $1.3 billion available on its $2 billion line of credit.

In Q1-18 Realty Income’s investment spreads relative to its weighted average cost of capital were healthy, averaging approximately 130 basis points, which were just under the historical average spreads. (O defines investment spreads as an initial cash yield, less nominal first year weighted average cost of capital).

More Predictable Earnings Growth

As noted above, Realty Income’s focus on quality and that is reflected in the portfolio occupancy, which is 98.6%, the highest quarter end occupancy in more than 10 years.

Also, the company reached this occupancy level, while achieving the seventh consecutive quarter of positive recapture spreads on properties released.

During Q1-18 Realty Income re-leased 55 properties, recapturing just over 100% of the expiring rent, which is consistent with the company’s long-term average. Since listing in 1994, Realty Income has re-leased or sold nearly 2700 properties with leases expiring, recapturing 100% of rent on those properties that were re-leased.

Realty Income’s FFO per share in Q1-18 was $0.79, representing an 11.3% increase over Q1-17. Realty Income’s adjusted funds from operations (or AFFO) or the actual cash available for distribution was also $0.79 per share for the quarter, representing a 3.9% increase.

Given the continued strength in the investment pipeline in the current market environment, Realty Income maintains its estimated 2018 acquisition volume to be $1 billion to $1.5 billion.

Don’t Be Too Cute

Now when I refer to a company as a “sleep well at night” investment, I am suggesting that the company is a high-quality pick, that should be able to not only survive a downturn, but to continue growing the dividend. As illustrated below, and based upon Benjamin Graham’s definition, Realty Income meets the quality test:

Of course, as we found out in the dot.com era, companies that don’t grow earnings, generally don’t grow dividends. As illustrated below, Realty Income has generated positive earnings growth in 21 out of 22 years as a public company:

It’s important to note that rising interest rates do not pose a significant earnings headwind to the net lease business model:

…which contributes to strong earnings growth during periods of rising rates:

Let’s compare QUALITY by comparing Realty Income to other S&P 500 peers:

Since 1994 NYSE listing, Realty Income shares have outperformed benchmark indices while exhibiting lower volatility, for REITs and non-REITs:

The proof is in the pudding. Compare Realty Income’s higher returns and lower volatility with the majority of S&P 500 companies since 1994 NYSE listing:

If you want to compare the “flight to quality” trade, consider that historically, Realty Income has returned more per unit of risk vs. the 10 largest S&P 500 constituents:

So, riddle me this? Why be too cute?

As you see, Realty Income yield 5.0% and while you could pick up another 350 bps yield with Spirit Realty (SRC) or Global Net Lease (GNL), why be too cute?

And yes, Vereit (VER) and Spirit are much cheaper REITs to buy, but you must ask yourself if you are really investing in quality names. There is only one A-rated Net Lease REIT that has superior scale and cost of capital advantage.

More importantly, remember that Realty Income is primed to consolidate as it has a wide net in which it can fish (over $4 Trillion of deals in the U.S.) There is no near-term saturation point and when you are buying Realty Income, you are buying the ONLY Blue-Chip name in the Net Lease REIT sector.

Buffett favors quality businesses that have reasonable valuations and the ability for large growth, and as he has said "only when the tide goes out do you discover who has been swimming naked".

I interpret this classic phrase by suggesting that when conditions worsen and the market corrects, it is much easier to see who truly has a good business model vs. who is just getting lucky during the boom times. Don’t get stuck when the tides goes out, you could get caught swimming naked…in other words, “don’t be too cute”.

A few more charts:

