Pair Trade: Arbitrage Opportunity In CenturyLink's Debt

Brief coverage of the products and a summary of how we expect the trade to work.

Instead of trying to determine the right direction, we found a way to participate utilizing arbitrage.

Introduction

Over the past weeks, the 10-year Treasury yield hit of 3% level garnered all the headlines. A border that many market players deem dangerous for the investments and the economy. With yields rising, they are expecting higher interest rates from central banks. The consequences of that move may reflect on equities and make them less attractive due to higher costs when borrowing money.

Few investors, other than institutions, know that you can also invest in a company’s debt. This type of investments is much more secure than their equity equivalents. We managed to find an arbitrage opportunity in the form of CenturyLink Inc. (CTL). More precisely in the two baby bonds issued by the company.

The Company

CenturyLink, Inc., incorporated on May 7, 1968, is an integrated communications company. The Company is engaged in providing an array of communications services to its residential and business customers. The Company's segments include Enterprise and Consumer. Its communications services include local and long-distance voice, broadband, Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS), private line (including special access), Ethernet, colocation, hosting (including cloud hosting and managed hosting), data integration, video, network, public access, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), information technology and other ancillary services. As of December 31, 2016, its network served approximately 11.1 million access lines and forms a portion of the public switched telephone network (PSTN). As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 5.9 million broadband subscribers and 325,000 Prism TV subscribers. The Company categorizes its products, services and revenues into four categories, including Strategic services, Legacy services, Data integration and Other operating revenues.

Source: Reuters.com - CenturyLink Inc.

Source: Tradingview.com, CenturyLink Inc.

Currently, the common stock's performance in the market is far from favorable. Since the beginning of the year, the price is trading in a range and remains close to its bottom. Anyway, we are not going to predict if the price will go up or down, as all that we care about is the arbitrage opportunity in the debt of the company.

Baby Bonds - An Affordable Piece of Debt

Senior debt is structured and issued as $25 per instrument, meaning that each bond has a stated par value of $25 with a specific, dated maturity. Baby bonds appeal to retail investors who ordinarily cannot participate in the institutionally traded senior debt and $1,000 capital security markets. Baby bonds are usually listed on a securities exchange, such as the New York Stock Exchange.

The CenturyLink, Inc. Family

The company's family is relatively big and it is comprised of nine baby bonds of Qwest Corporation. Since CenturyLink’s acquisition of Qwest on April 1, 2011, the company has operated as an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CenturyLink.

Source: Author's database

When we are talking about baby bonds as financial instruments, their maturity date and yield to maturity are the important metrics that we care about. The arbitrage opportunity which I am going to present you today involves CTX and CTAA:

Source: Author's database

Source: Author's database

I am going to reveal the simple logic behind this pair trade, but first, let us figure out how their prices perform on a daily basis:

Qwest Corporation, 7.00% Notes due 4/1/2052 (CTX)

Tradingview.com, CTX

Tradingview.com, CTX Qwest Corporation, 7.00% Notes due 2/1/2056 (CTAA)

Tradingview.com, CTAA

Above, I plotted the instruments on a chart with YTM on the X-axis and left years to maturity on the Y-axis. So, we can easily notice that CTX will mature sooner, but it is providing us with the higher yield. Apparently, we are talking about clear arbitrage opportunity. The time value of money concept claims that higher the term, higher the return should be. Obviously, this rule is not kept here and the logic is simple: The market participants will prefer to buy the bond with the higher yield which matures sooner.

The Pair Trade

After briefing you on the essentials, here is how we trade this arbitrage. Statistics is one of the main tools that I use for confirmation of my logic. This is how it looks like at this time:

Source: Author's database

A strong 200-day correlation is observed between the prices of the two assets. Currently, the statistical analysis indicates for one standard deviation in this pair trade, but the fundamental logic which we discussed above is very strong. Another important factor which supports the model is the past performance. The previous times when saw such statistical deviation of the prices, we saw an equilibrium later on.

We started establishing a long position in CTX with an average price around $22.64.

To complete the pair, we take some CTAA short at $24.04.

Based on their equal dividends, we can expect the market to equalize their prices. Theoretically, the potential here is around $1.40.

The Pair Trade

Among the baby bonds of this company, we may find other interesting arbitrages, as well. Above, the strong fundamental logic is the foundation of the constructed pair trade. It is valid also for CTV and CTAA pair and it is another trading opportunity which you may decide to trade.

Source: Author's database

I am including CTV into our today's article because the statistical comparison between CTV and CTAA caught my attention. The three standard deviations in this pair translate into a potential of more than $1 in profit. And the last time we saw such deviation, we saw an execution of the arbitrage.

Source: Author's database

Conclusion

The idea behind this article is based on the opportunity to buy a shorter term instrument issued by CenturyLink, Inc. while the return is higher. Thus, you will minimize your exposure to credit risk because of lower duration.

The beauty of the pair trading is in the absence of directional risk, or in other words - not having an opinion. Taking a position on each side is used as hedging reaction. Pair trade between CTX or CTV long position and CTAA short position is an example of a nice arbitrage we have to capitalize on.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 5/06/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At 'Trade With Beta' we also pay close attention to Closed-End Funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kind of trades, therefore you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying this kind of trades.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are Short CTAA.