Shareholder Yield: Coke Vs. Pepsi

Using shareholder yield I take a look at both companies and make a humble suggestion based on the numbers.

The companies offer very similar yields for investors seeking income, but below the surface the story is different.

Based on feedback I received from reader "quehombre" on a previous article, I've decided to explore the shareholder yields of classic company pairs in an ongoing series. First up are the classic soda makers and long-time adversaries.

Coca-Cola (KO) and Pepsi (PEP) are two solidly profitable companies with world-recognized brands. They've long been a favorite among the dividend growth investing crowd thanks to their reliable annual increases averaging 7.8% and 8.4% respectively over the last five years.

Currently, both Coke and Pepsi have healthy yields. This is partially due to trading near their 52 week lows as consumer staples have experienced a rough year. But with Coke's 3.7% yield and Pepsi's 3.3%, they remain appealing when compared to the 1.8% yield the S&P 500 offers.

Investing based on dividend yield alone doesn't always work out. As we all know, some companies have unsustainable dividends and are sometimes forced to take on debt, sell shares, or put off capital expenditures to cover the cash payout. The most high-profile examples that come to mind are Mattel (MAT) and General Electric (GE). Hindsight is always 20/20, but using a formula known as Shareholder Yield, we can identify the stronger companies returning cash to shareholders and avoid the ones mortgaging their future to keep up appearances.

What is Shareholder Yield?

There is a lot of literature on shareholder yield, even a book called "Shareholder Yield" written by Meb Faber. There are different ways to calculate it, different time periods of information to use, and of course different ways to use it in your investing. I like to use the trailing twelve month figures and the following formula: Dividends Paid + Share Repurchases + Debt Repaid - Shares Issued - Debt Issued = Net Shareholder Return / Market Cap = Shareholder Yield. For me personally it helps to see which companies are actually returning cash to shareholders and which hold the greatest potential to compound returns. This metric is of course dynamic, set to change daily with the market swings as well as quarterly when company financials get released, so a bit of upkeep is necessary.

Coke VS. Pepsi

As I mentioned above, Coke has a 3.7% dividend yield and a 5-year dividend growth rate of 7.78%. Pepsi throws out a lower 3.3% dividend yield but has a higher growth rate of 8.4%. Between those two, it's a tough choice to make. Coke has a higher yield but lower growth rate, and Pepsi is the inverse. Shareholder yield fleshes out some more detail for us.

First up we will look at Pepsi.

Dividends Paid 4,534,000,000.00 Share Repurchases 2,049,000,000.00 Stock Issued - Net Share Repurchase 2,049,000,000.00 Debt Repaid 4,876,000,000.00 Debt Issued 9,467,000,000.00 Net Debt Repayment -4,591,000,000.00 Net Shareholder Return 1,992,000,000.00 Market Cap $139,253,400,000.00 Shareholder Yield 1.43%

The company returned over $6 billion in cash to shareholders through dividends and buybacks in the last twelve months, but they issued $4.6 billion in net debt. The debt is what killed the overall shareholder yield, coming in at 1.43% it is pretty weak. Of course, there is always more to the story and individuals must consider what debt is being issued for and if share repurchases at the current level were a prudent use of capital. Those arguments tend to border on the emotional side of things, so I'll very shrewdly avoid them right now.

Now let's take a look at Coke.

Dividends Paid 6,320,000,000.00 Share Repurchases 3,305,000,000.00 Stock Issued 1,678,000,000.00 Net Share Repurchase 1,627,000,000.00 Debt Repaid 28,442,000,000.00 Debt Issued 27,729,000,000.00 Net Debt Repayment 713,000,000.00 Net Shareholder Return 8,660,000,000.00 Market Cap $179,861,620,000.00 Shareholder Yield 4.81%

Coke is interesting, they have a clearly better shareholder yield but they're also issuing shares. The repurchases outweigh the issuance, but curious minds may wonder if they bought at higher prices than they issued. The company also operates with much more debt but still paid off net $713 million in the last twelve months.

Conclusion

Based on shareholder yield (and the dividend yield in this case), Coke is the better buy right now. Of course, there are plenty of ways to skin this cat, but for this article, we are looking at shareholder yield and the numbers don't lie. Shareholder yield isn't the perfect metric, but it is a good starting point for further research into a company and remove some emotion from your decisions.

If you'd like to know the shareholder yield for any other company just ask in the comments and I'll throw it out there. Of course, thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.