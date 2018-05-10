Sanchez Energy: Management Deja Vu

The wells appear to have enough projected profitability to withstand some of the disappointments experienced with the DUC's.

Sanchez Energy (SN) is a highly speculative company that engaged in a large very leveraged acquisition in an attempt to save the company. As the acquisition challenges piled up one after another, the market has pummeled the stock as production targets were revised downward and the excuses piled up. But as management stated in the conference call, they saw all this before with the Catarina acquisition a few years back. Clearly the Catarina leases now provide some enticing drilling returns and solid profits. Management is therefore confident that the Comanche acquisition will turn out the same despite the obvious market doubts. Management intends to prove that the price paid for the Comanche leases was indeed a bargain. It will just take awhile to get there. Depending upon one's risk profile and the faith one has in management to accomplish that stated goal, this speculative stock could be at bargain levels.

Source: Sanchez Energy May, 2018, Corporate Presentation

One of the ways to survive one operational bottleneck (click on May 8 presentation) after another in addition to unexpected challenges is to make darn sure that the rates of return have adequate space for unexpected problems. As shown above that is clearly the case. The last group of purchased DUC's (drilled but uncompleted wells) were brought online. Using the guidelines shown above, those wells were still providing decent returns even with the current disappointments.

Source: Sanchez Energy First Quarter, 2018, 10-Q

Despite some weather related issues and the corresponding repairs as well as production issues, the cash flow clearly improved significantly from the year before. Cash flow is down slightly from the fourth quarter report of $120 million. But many of the issues discussed by management appear to be temporary or resolvable. Therefore the issues can be considered transitory.

About one-third of the cash flow is attributed to the subsidiary Unsub. That subsidiary has cash flow running at an annual rate equal to debt. Management uses excess cash flow, which is currently projected to run at about a $50 million annual rate, to pay down the Unsub debt. Merger with Unsub is currently a high priority so management can utilize the cash flow of that subsidiary. No firm plans have yet been made for that merger.

Mr. Market's attitude would have been considerably better had management thoroughly discussed the risks of this large acquisitions before challenges appeared. To management's credit, they now admit to being behind on production but have every intention of catching up to the budgeted exit rate by year-end. Mr. Market is not exactly "holding his breath" after everything that has happened.

As the hedges decrease in the future, the company can be expected to benefit more from the higher pricing. Most likely though, management will continue to lock in costs and selling price when possible to guarantee a forward profit as long as the high financial leverage remains. In the meantime, continuing well production rate increases continue to add some safety to this otherwise very risky acquisition. But the situation is still a very long way away from investment grade.

Source: Sanchez Energy May, 2018, Corporate Presentation

Management has been busy creating value in parts of the purchases were no value was assumed at the time of the purchase. Shown above is an example of the process. Some of these areas will be inevitably put up for sale to reduce debt. Probably far more will be available in the future than what management currently publicly states.

Management is well aware of the need to reduce debt. Current commodity prices may allow slightly better selling conditions than just a few months ago. That may open the opportunity window just enough for management to show some debt reduction progress over the next few months.

Blackstone is an ideal partner to have in this situation because Blackstone knows how to maximize value received. Sanchez management is well aware that pricing for sales is far better when "you don't have to sell". Right now management does not have to sell. Current market conditions could be the last excellent change to receive decent property sales values. Management has already made some small dispositions. Now it is time to make larger ones.

Source: Sanchez Energy May, 2018, Corporate Presentation

Despite the hedging, operating margins are increasing. Should higher oil prices remain in 2019, then this company would reap the benefits of those higher prices.

Management clearly has time to work out the current operational challenges before any debt becomes due. Still the constant production shortfalls are unsettling to the market. Nonetheless, large acquisitions such as Comanche and Catarina seldom come without challenges attached.

The financing has bought the management considerable time to demonstrate the value of the Comanche acquisition. Mr. Market expected results long ago. That explains why the stock has been in the doghouse. Growth in production from the acquisition has been material. But that growth was not what the market expected. Cash flow could soar as production, transportation and other challenges fade.

The higher oil and gas prices have bought time for management to rectify the situation. Now management needs to show they can run this company profitably. Clearly Mr. Market has doubts about this acquisition. But the well returns indicate a lot of future potential. The company is free of restrictive covenants. Therefore management can count on financial improvements and property sales until 2021 when the first substantial amount.

Many companies do not turn fantastic well rates of return into profits because they do not include the cost of the drilling site in the rates of return. Sometimes, as in the Permian, that drilling site cost can be extremely material to well profitability. This management, paid for reserves because a fair amount of wells were drilled but uncompleted at the time of purchase. That important difference may make above average future profitability far more likely than the market realizes.

However, management first needs to decrease the debt and increase production to decrease the corporate breakeven levels. Management has more than two years to get that done. An oil price crash would lessen the ability of management to sell parcels for decent profits. But this management is adding value to acreage that had no value at the time of purchase. Despite the allocated accounting costs, some of this property will be sold with an effective cost of zero plus the well costs to prove the acreage value.

That places Sanchez Energy in a far different position than (for example) Chesapeake Energy (CHK) which has trouble selling any acreage for a profit. In fact Chesapeake has trouble selling acreage at accretive levels. Sanchez Energy on the other hand creates value in areas that were presumed to have no value. Then management will select areas to sell. No matter what the accounting shows, this management will come out ahead by creating additional value for these leases.

Management has given several examples of value creation. Now the market wants to see the market execution.

This STOCK HAS BEEN A DISAPPOINTMENT since the date of the acquisition of Comanche. Management has so far been bailed out by rising oil prices. Cash flow goals have largely been met by improving market conditions. Otherwise this acquisition could have immediately put the company in severe financial stress with all the initial problems. Management increased the financial leverage by floating about $500 million first lein notes. Then management all but closed the bank line. Lending more money did not inspire market confidence. That is especially true with all the problems announced in the first quarter.

Nonetheless, large acquisitions usually come with a myriad of challenges. This acquisition has been no exception. Management's failure to discuss those risks combined with large bonuses before shareholders benefited from the results of the acquisition put the stock in the doghouse. Therefore management not only has operational challenges but they must repair their relationship with Mr. Market.

Management appears to be finally publicly confronting the challenges ahead. A lot more frank talking will be needed in the future. It takes time to build trust in management. Therefore an overnight cure for the current stock price lows is probably not in the cards.

The extremely high financial leverage also warrants a whole lot of caution. The stock price action is not encouraging. Nonetheless, the project potential appears to be still there. As management pointed out on the conference call, the Catarina acquisition profit potential has increased nicely. Now management has to demonstrate that improvement with Comanche. Should that happen, the stock could approach some levels not seen in years. Long term, five year capital appreciation could be immense. That is clearly why Blackstone got involved with this project. Risky projects demand high returns. However, that improvement is far from guaranteed. A premature oil price drop could increase management challenges immensely.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

