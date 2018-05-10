Institutional Top Ideas Series: Ra Capital Management

As always, each position has certain risks that readers need to be aware of and take into account as they conduct further due diligence.

Today's fund in the spotlight, Ra CapitalManagement, has the best performance of the funds we´ve looked at so far.

In the last entry of this series we took a look at top ideas from Orbimed Advisors, a large fund in the midst of a leadership transition which avoids outsized bets (over 5% weighting) yet still has posted decent returns.

Going forward, I hope to continue to delve into the portfolios of successful hedge funds predominantly in the biotech sector, trying to place ourselves in the mindset of the managers and analysts. We do so humbly, knowing that we don't have access to their research or thought processes (and keeping in mind that positions are constantly changing) - nevertheless, it is an interesting exercise that I hope readers find useful.

Today's Fund: Ra Capital Management

Founded: 2001

Manager: Peter Kolchinsky

Strategy: Long, research driven across multiple stages of company´s life cycle

Relevant Reading Material: N/A

Market Value: $1.195 billion

Top 10 Holdings %: 81.29%

Turnover %: 59.26%

Time Held Top 20 holdings: 3.45 quarters

Performance 4/16- 2/18: 102.95%



Figure 1: Performance compared to S&P Total Return Index (source: Whale Wisdom)

Top 5 Weighted Biotech Positions:

#1: Wave Life Sciences (WVE) @ 22.06% of portfolio

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: Their Huntington´s Disease drug candidates could generate data that´s quite competitive with or even superior to proof of concept results Ionis Pharmaceuticals´IONIS-HTTRx- their platform has received important validation from partnerships including the February pact with Takeda to develop drug candidates for genetically-defined neurological diseases and the progression of their hepatic collaboration with Pfizer.

Opinion: I´ve written four articles on this one and continue to like it. Personally I think their HD data could be superior to IONIS-HTTRx although the jury is still out. I´ve also pointed out before that their DMD program could generate a candidate superior to Sarepta´ (SRPT) Exondys 51 due to much higher skipping efficiency (early data suggests 20% versus around 1%). That said until we get some data in the clinic this one reminds quite risky.

#2: Ascendis Pharma (ASND) @ 18.7% of portfolio

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: While there is high binary risk with their lead program TransCon hGH, original data gives reason for optimism and other assets such as TransCon PTH give hope that this platform story will continue to deliver for years to come with many potential applications for this unique technology.

Opinion: Readers and ROTY subscribers have done well playing the run-up to phase 3 data on this one, entering it shortly after Versartis' (NASDAQ:VSAR) failed phase 3 study. Their lead candidate is a potential blockbuster and the amount of potential applications for their technology is very exciting to me - after their February equity offering they have a revamped cash position and clear runway to head higher prior to phase 3 data. I would still take some profits off the table to manage the binary risk no matter your level of certainty on this one.

#3: AveXis (AVXS) @ 10.84% of portfolio

Thesis (Prior to being acquired): Management had been taking wise steps in purchasing exclusive rights to all vectors in REGENXBIO´s (RGNX) NAV Technology Platform for the treatment of SMA and updated data from the second cohort of a phase 1 study in SMA type 1 was outstanding (7 of 7 patients showed impressive improvements). Their treatment appeared superior to Spinraza and it was only a matter of time before that was recognized.

Opinion: I wrote a ¨Buy the Secondary¨ piece on this one in January as I was impressed with the reasonable amount of dilution, demand and price action. I certainly did NOT call the buyout but it provided a much needed boost to gene therapy stocks on the whole.

#4: Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) @ 6.27% of portfolio

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: The company is much touted as an M&A candidate due to Brexanolone's potential in PPD and more importantly SAGE-217's impressive mid-stage data in major depressive disorder - as a leading CNS biotech firm with studies ongoing in multiple indications, further value could be created via expansion into new markets and crossing regulatory finish line.

Opinion: At the present valuation of over $7.5 billion, the stock doesn't appear that attractive to me. If it pulls back some, further data for SAGE-217 in PPD and other indications such as Parkinson's and bipolar depression could lead to continued upside and merit entry. They have over $1 billion in cash after their most recent stock offering, meaning they most likely won't need to tap capital markets anytime soon and have the upper hand for negotiations with any potential suitors.

#5: Inflarx Nv (IFRX) @ 5.04% of portfolio

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: The company is taking a unique approach to addressing life-threatening inflammatory diseases via targeting the complement system, efficacy for lead candidate IFX-1 in a phase 2a study treating Hidradenitis Suppurativa bodes well for topline results coming next year and expansion into additional indications (ANCA-associated vasculitis) could drive further upside.

Opinion: This November IPO has been a strong performer and prior to their IPO they pulled off a solid $55 million private financing (access to capital markets is a green flag). The private financing was co-led by Bain Capital Life Sciences, Cormorant Asset Management and RA Capital Management, among others. I wish I had taken more notice of this one when it went public but agree that the future looks promising, even after the recent run up in share price.

Commentary on Top Weighted Positions: Ra Capital appears to be one of the most relevant funds to keep tabs on at this point as they´ve concentrated the portfolio into key ideas that are working out. Keep in mind it´s a two-edged sword as recent outperformance is due in part to their heavily weighted top position. Readers wishing to emulate such a strategy (who are aware of the risks) could consider concentrating 10% to 20% of their portfolio in a high conviction idea as well where they´ve truly done their due diligence and wish to make a stand. However, for every success story there are many more failures (especially in biotech). In the marketplace service ROTY (Runners of the Year) my general rule of thumb is 10% maximum initial weighting to combat overconfidence and in the Core Biotech series we use a 5% maximum weighting.

3 New Positions of Note:

Sc Pharmaceuticals (SCPH) @ 2.89% of portfolio

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: The company has a simple value proposition of taking IV drugs delivered in the hospital and utilizing subcutaneous technology to allow for home administration (cutting down on costs significantly and providing savings to the health care system)- they are targeting an $8 billion opportunity in heart failure patients with lead drug candidate Furoscix, have significant barriers to entry including strong IP and a regulatory decision coming up in June.

Opinion: The stock is quite binary with the regulatory decision coming up, so caution is warranted in that regard. Another green flag is the fact that Orbimed Advisors and RA Capital both own large stakes (together with Lundbeck, 5AM Ventures and Sun Pharmaceuticals over 80% of shares are locked up). Management stems from the like of Genzyme, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Ironwood. While we didn´t get the runup we were looking for early on when it was an ROTY Contender, there´s still time and the stock appears to be in the middle of a nice rebound.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) @ 1.63% of portfolio

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: Their April upsized secondary and institutional clustering (Venbio, Cormorant Asset Management, EcoR1 Capital, etc) bodes well, they possess a deep pipeline comprised of rare disease and retina directed drug candidates, and pivotal studies in PNH and GA are set to get underway in the second half of the year.

Opinion: I can´t say I´m overly familiar with this one but the second half of the year should be interesting starting with phase 2 proof of concept data in CDN (complement-dependent nephropathies). Positive 18 month results in GA and interim data in PNH increase confidence in the longer term outlook- considering their bolstered cash position this one could be worth taking a position in for investors with a longer term time horizon.

Endocyte (ECYT) @ 1.2% of portfolio

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: ¨Newly acquired¨ asset PSMA-617 is in phase 3 development for treating metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (could finish up as soon as 2020), successive financings were pulled off in an efficient manner (bodes well), and recently phase 2 data recently published in The Lancet Oncology demonstrated encouraging response rates and improved survival in heavily pre-treated patients while new data at ASCO in June could also move the share price.

Opinion: The stock rose from the grave after the company secured a worldwide license to PSMA-617 from ABX GmbH last October, a move which at the time I thought was insane. After recently published data in The Lancet Oncology it´ll be important to pay attention to the ASCO update to see if this one is the real deal. Institutional clustering (RA Capital, Baker Brothers, Perceptive Advisors) lead me to believe there´s something to this one and it´s worth investigating further (especially if we get a significant pullback in the stock).

3 Noteworthy Positions to Which They Are Adding:

Zogenix (ZGNX) @ 3.83% of portfolio

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: In February ZX008 received the coveted Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, the drug looks like it has a leg up over Epidiolex in terms of efficacy and data from the second phase 3 study in the second quarter could provide additional near term upside.

Opinion: This one was our first binary winner for ROTY and longer term I imagine they will continue to do well. Initial due diligence would suggest there is sufficient room for both Epidiolex and ZX008, with the former having perhaps a superior safety profile. Regulatory submissions (EU and USA) won´t take place until Q4 so this one could see muted action in the meantime (after Q2 data).

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) @ 3.75% of portfolio

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: The settlement of litigation with Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) removed a key overhang, they have a strong balance sheet, continued partnerships could further boost shares and proof-of-concept data for their lead program in primary hyperoxaluria is expected in the second half of the year.

Opinion: The stock was an excellent turnaround play (experienced a near double as a ROTY Contender before we removed it) and they have a very deep pipeline even if most candidates are in the preclinical to research stage. If successful their lead program has the potential to do between $500 million to $1 billion in peak sales and I look forward to the IND filing for their hepatitis B program in the fourth quarter. If this one gave us a significant pullback I´d be more inclined to revisit.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) @ 1.17% of portfolio

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: This innovative firm is developing novel drug candidates for HAE (large market opportunity relative to their small valuation), their collaboration with Merck for diabetic macular edema provides important validation and data from phase 2 studies in the second half of 2019 could boost shares significantly if positive.

Opinion: This one crossed my radar before after the Merck deal before but I never dug further into it. Later in 2018 or early 2019 it´s probably worth looking into as a potential ROTY Contender due to the potential to run up into data.

Bonus Section: Five 13G/13D Filings of Note

With many of these bigger biotech funds, it´s especially important to look into their recent 13G/13D filings (required when they buy up more than 5% of a company's shares).

For example, Baker Brothers´ holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) makes up less than 1% of their portfolio- however, it accounts for 18% of the company´s shares and thus is quite significant.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX)- owns over 12% (SEC Filing)

Thoughts: For those who like trying to pick bottoms this could be one to take a closer look at and I note they have a key data readout in the first half of 2019 (gMG). After the February secondary offering dilution in the near term is no longer a concern. On the other hand, the strong performance of Alexion Pharmaceuticals´ (ALXN) ALXN1210 in phase 3 studies suggests little room left for competition.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)- owns around 7% (SEC Filing)

Thoughts: It might be best to wait out the drama on this one as several institutional stockholders of note are opposed to the merger with Idera Pharmaceuticals (vote to occur in July). Personally I think the two companies have quite different strategies and a combination doesn´t make much sense. Top-line data from the first cohort of the ZENITH-1 POC phase 2 study of BCX7353 for treatment of acute angioedema attacks in HAE is expected in the second half of the year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)- owns over 5% (SEC Filing)

Thoughts: The stock slid after ¨positive¨ pivotal data was reported for lead drug candidate rimegepant the acute treatment of migraine, but things should get more interesting in 2019 when sublingual BHV-0223 enters the clinic to be investigated for use in ALS patients. Other candidates from their glutamate platform are already the subject of ongoing studies with catalysts coming including a fourth quarter readout for trigriluzole in spinocerebellar ataxia.

Kadmon Holdings (KDMN)- owns close to 10% (SEC Filing)

Thoughts: The stock briefly spiked in February after positive topline data from a phase 2 study of KD025 in IPF patients was reported and potentially shown to be competitive with currently approved drugs. They followed it up with positive results from a phase 2 study in chronic graft-versus-host disease . However, with less coming up this year in the form of material events (mainly trial initiations) this one might be worth checking out closer to the end of the year.

Krystal Biotech (KRYS)- owns around 7% (SEC Filing)

Thoughts: I wrote a ¨reader inquiry¨ piece on the stock in April 17th (can get past the paywall if you are a subscriber to ROTY) in which I concluded that the story was too early-stage for my taste while still acknowledging that it was a likely addition to the ROTY Contender list later on as their lead drug candidate entered the clinic. KB103 could become a first-in-class off-the-shelf topical gene therapy treatment for Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (DEB) and I note that institutional clustering and insider ownership here bodes well (Chairman and CEO Krish Krishnan owns over 2 million shares and served prior as COO/CFO of New River Pharmaceuticals which was sold to Shire for $2.6 billion).

Conclusion/Final Thoughts:

As you can see, this is by no means a comprehensive piece and just covers a few of the fund's positions that stuck out to me or to which they were heavily adding.

I hope you found the above article useful. I look forward to reading your feedback in the comments section, including which stocks mentioned above that you own or also find attractive (along with your thesis and plan if you'd like to share with the Seeking Alpha community). Another interesting question to debate is which institutional investor we will choose next!

