3 Reasons This High-Yield Blue Chip Is My Biggest Holding

That being said, there are a few risks to keep in mind before investing.

Best of all, the MLP is ahead of schedule on its transition to a self-funding business model that will vastly decrease future growth uncertainty.

Enterprise Products Partners is among the best run MLPs in the country and also the best positioned to take advantage of rising production and exports of oil and NGLs.

However, the fact is that America's accelerating energy boom means that the midstream space is set for decades of strong growth, driven by several major growth catalysts.

MLPs have had a rough few years, thanks to rising interest rates, the worst oil crash in over 50 years, and a regulatory rule change that spooked the markets.

My dividend growth retirement portfolio is designed to provide generous, safe, and fast-growing income to give me maximal financial flexibility throughout the rest of my life.

That means that most of my holdings are focused on low risk blue chips with wide moats, strong and proven management teams, and ideally strong growth catalysts that provide long growth runways.

Let's take a look at three reasons why Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is my largest holding and one of my favorite recommendations for low risk, high-yield income growth investors looking to cash in on America's accelerating energy boom. That includes retirees looking to live off safe income.

Better yet? Despite a recent recovery in price Enterprise is still trading about 15% below its fair value making today an excellent time to add the quintessential sleep well at night or SWAN stock of this industry to your diversified income portfolio.

US Energy Boom Is Just Getting Started

Back in late 2014 OPEC launched a price war by maxing out production in an effort to bankrupt the booming US shale industry. However, despite a 76% crash in oil prices, US shale didn't die but adapted by deleveraging and cutting costs to the bone. That included the use of the latest productivity boosting techniques including:

more wells per drill pad (up to eight)

longer laterals (some over three miles)

more frack stages per lateral

more use of cheap frack sand (props open cracks in shale and increased production flow) up to 20,000 tons per well (two trainloads' worth)

The result has been a shocking increase in productivity per well.

(Source: Enterprise Investor Presentation)

In fact in the Permian basin, which has over 70 billion barrels of recoverable reserves, productivity per well increased by about 500% between 2010 and 2017. That resulted in the breakeven cost of production falling from about $65 to $85 before the oil crash to as low as $30 per barrel. And companies like Exxon (XOM) say they believe that the latest advances (fracking 3.0) like using advanced sensors (the internet of things) and data analysis will be able to get that down to about $20 per barrel by 2025.

(Source: Enterprise investor presentation)

That ultimately means that at much lower oil prices, including just $45 per barrel and $3 per thousand feet of gas, shale production isn't just profitable, but internal rates of return are great enough to justify further production growth.

And thanks to OPEC partnering with Russia (in the so called "Vienna Consensus") on lowering production by about 10%, what was once a major global oil glut is now a growing oil shortage.

(Source: International Energy Agency)

That's why global oil inventories have been plummeting and are now at their five year average.

(Source: International Energy Agency)

Thanks to strong global oil demand growth from emerging markets like China and India inventories are expected to keep falling for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile the Russia and OPEC’s production cut agreement will last through the end of the year, but the Vienna Consensus is in talks to perhaps extend them for the next 20 years.

That major turnaround from a focus on maximizing market share to supporting higher prices is due to Saudi Arabia's needs to transform its economy under its Vision 2030 plan. That involves the largest socio-economic transformation in the nation's history including selling part of Saudi Aramco, the national oil company. That's to reinvest in the economy so that in 12 years there is a six fold increase in government revenue coming from non oil sources.

That's why the kingdom has gone from advocating for $60 long-term oil, to $70, and now even some government ministers are calling for $80 or even $100 crude. They don't care about market share as much as maximizing cash flow to meet their ambitious economic plans to transition the country to a post oil future. The result has been a strong and sustained recovery in oil prices (US crude now $71) that is likely to persist for several years. That's especially true now that President Trump has pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal which might cause 1 million bpd of Persian crude to go off the market.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

That means that US shale is now the swing producer that OPEC once was, and it will largely be up to America to fill the massive production gap that will come from growing global demand (estimated at 25% by 2040) and declining production from legacy wells.

(Source: Exxon Mobil investor presentation)

Fortunately thanks to super formations like the Permian (West Texas) and Eagle Ford (East Texas), America is poised to become the world's largest producer of oil and oil condensates (such as liquid petroleum gas).

(Source: Enterprise investor presentation)

In fact by 2022 US oil production is expected to grow 34% to about 13.2 million barrels per day or bpd, resulting in about four million barrels per day of US oil exports. That would make America the largest oil producer on earth, and the second biggest exporter behind Saudi Arabia.

That's largely thanks to the Permian basin where production is expected to grow to at least 5 million barrels per day by 2022 and about 6 million by 2025. To put that in perspective in 2008 total US oil production, nationwide, was just 5 million bpd. This means that within seven years a single shale formation might be producing 20% more than the entire country did 17 years previously. Meanwhile total US production will have nearly tripled in less than two decades.

But wait it gets better. Natural gas, spurred by a major switch from coal power plants to cheaper and greener (50% less CO2 emissions than coal) gas fired ones, is also set to grow strongly. That's also helped by enormous growth in export demand for liquified natural gas or LNG to Asia and Europe. These two growth catalysts combined mean that US gas production is expected to increase 34% by 2022 as well.

(Source: Enterprise investor presentation)

And strong growth in gas, powered by a worldwide switch from coal to gas for baseload power, is likely to mean that gas becomes a larger part of the world's energy mix over the coming decades.

(Source: Exxon Mobil investor presentation)

That in turn is why the US Energy Information Administration or EIA expects US gas production to continue growing strongly through at least 2050.

(Source: US Energy Information Administration)

But wait it gets better. Natural gas isn't produced alone but along with what's called natural gas liquids or NGLs such as butane, propane, and ethane. These NGLs are extremely inexpensive compared to their counterparts overseas and serve as a major feedstock for petrochemicals such as ethylene and propylene which are used in everything from plastics to pharmaceuticals.

(Source: Enterprise investor presentation)

Thanks to fast economic growth in emerging markets the demand for petrochemicals is growing faster than demand for oil or even the global economy itself. And with US NGL prices now cheaper than almost anywhere else on earth, the chemical industry is investing $110 billion into expanding gulf coast capacity so it can take advantage of cheap input prices on highly profitable exports.

This huge demand growth is expected to drive 51% growth in NGLs over the next five years.

(Source: Enterprise investor presentation)

Most of which will be coming from Texas, where Enterprise owns the largest and most integrated (valuable) midstream asset network.

(Source: Enterprise investor presentation)

Put it all together and you have the makings for a sea change in the world of global energy. The US, thanks to its mastery of advanced fracking technology, is set to become the largest energy producer on earth with its exports growing like a weed (70% growth in total energy exports in last 15 months alone).

Of course all that production growth is going to need a lot of midstream (gathering, processing, transportation, and storage) capacity. In fact by 2040 analyst firm IHS estimates that up to $900 billion in new midstream infrastructure will be needed to support the growth in US gas, NGLs, oil, and oil condensates.

Which means that the midstream industry, despite what the price action of the last few years might indicate, isn't dying but set for one of the largest booms in its history. Which is where Enterprise Products Partners comes in. EPD is not just one of the largest MLPs in America, but also one of the best run. It also has numerous competitive advantages that mean it's perfectly positioned to generate generous, safe, and steadily growing income for decades to come.

Enterprise Is Perfectly Positioned To Profit From The Energy Boom

(Source: Enterprise investor presentation)

Enterprise owns one of the continent's largest and most integrated networks of natural gas, oil, refined products, NGLs, and storage/export terminal facilities. These serve nearly all of America's shale formations, connect to every ethylene cracker, and most of the country's refining capacity. This effectively means that Enterprise not only has its finger in piece of the US oil & gas pie, but serves as a one stop shop for oil & gas producers.

Its network is the most integrated meaning that it can gather a producer's product, process it, store it, and transport it to refineries, NGL facilities, or export terminals. That includes 5,700 miles of perfectly placed pipelines to service the fast-growing Permian basin, Eagle Ford shale, and the SCOOP/STACK formations of Oklahoma. Enterprise connects these formations to key export facilities on the Texas Gulf coast including the Houston shipping channel where the majority of US oil exports originate from. In Houston Enterprise has 21 million barrels of oil storage capacity and eight export docks.

(Source: Enterprise investor presentation)

For example, the Midland to ECHO crude pipeline went into full service on April 16th, 2018 and has a capacity of 575,000 bpd. The pipeline is benefiting from massive takeaway constraints because oil production in the Permian is growing faster than new transport capacity can keep up.

(Source: Enterprise investor presentation)

Which is why Enterprise is investing in additional Permian assets to cash in on the West Texas oil & gas boom. Note that these pipelines have 14 year fixed rate contracts locking in highly profitable cash flow through 2032.

Those long-term contracts are the true beauty of Enterprise's business model. The MLP is effectively a toll road for energy with almost all the cash flow is under long-term contracts, including 15 to 20 years for oil pipelines, and 15 years for NGL assets. What's more 85% of these contracts stipulate a minimum EBITDA margin which means that Enterprise's profitability is largely insensitive to commodity prices.

(Source: Enterprise investor presentation)

Which translates into very stable DCF/unit to pay its steadily growing distribution which has been rising for 20 consecutive years. This means that in 2023 Enterprise becomes a dividend aristocrat.

(Source: Enterprise investor presentation)

Now Enterprise isn't famous for the fastest payout growth in the industry, but rather one of the safest and most consistent (55 consecutive quarters of rising payouts). That's courtesy of one of the most experienced and conservative management teams in the industry. This is led by CEO Jim Teague who has over 40 years of industry experience.

It's also courtesy of Chairwoman Randa Duncan Williams. The Duncan family founded the MLP and still controls the general partner EPCO which owns 32% of Enterprise.

(Source: Enterprise investor presentation)

The Duncans have been famous for a very long-term oriented approach to managing the MLP. For example, Enterprise was one of the first MLPs to first reduce its incentive distribution rights or IDRs (in 2002) and then buy them out completely in 2010. IDRs are fee rights in which as the distribution grows above certain quarterly levels more of the marginal cash flow goes to the sponsor. It is designed to incentivize fast payout growth but ultimately means that up to 50% of payout growth goes to the sponsor and not to limited partners (regular investors like us).

It also means much higher costs of capital that make it less profitable to invest in new projects and ultimately results in slower distribution growth over time. Since Enterprise wasn't interested in blisteringly fast growth but rather steady growth over decades, the elimination of its IDRs was a major competitive advantage that has become all the rage among an increasing number of rivals.

Thanks to $4.5 billion in new projects entering service in 2017, combined with rising utilization rates on existing assets, Enterprise's volumes are soaring driving yet another record quarter.

(Source: earnings release)

Metric Q1 2018 Result Revenue Growth 27.0% Distributable Cash Flow Growth 23.2% Units Outstanding Growth 2.0% DCF/Unit Growth 20.8% Distribution Growth (YOY) 3.7% Distribution Coverage Ratio 1.50

(Source: earnings release)

Enterprise is now well ahead of schedule on its plans to achieve full self-funding by 2019 (more on this shortly). Specifically it achieved a 1.5 coverage ratio in Q1 which is a record. The coverage ratio is distributable cash flow (MLP equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the distribution) divided by distributions. In the MLP industry 1.1 is considered a safe level that allows for sustainable long-term growth. Most MLPs target 1.1 to 1.2 and historically Enterprise has achieved 1.2. A coverage ratio of 1.5 means Enterprise retained $458 million in DCF which represents about $1.8 billion on an annualized basis. That retained DCF was enough to fund 45% of the quarter's growth investments.

For context the MLP spent $1 billion in Q1 on growth capex and plans to spend another $2.3 billion or so for the rest of the year. The MLP has $5 billion in current liquidity, meaning cash and remaining borrowing power on its revolving credit facilities. However, Enterprise isn't likely to need anything close to that because of its self-funding business model which greatly reduces the long-term risks to its ambitious growth plans.

Self-Funding Business Model Is A Major Competitive Advantage

(Source: Enterprise investor presentation)

Through the next 7 quarters Enterprise plans to bring another $5.5 billion in growth projects online. The majority of these investments will be targeting the fast-growing NGL business which accounts for 60% of the MLP's cash flow. These, coupled with ramp ups of existing assets, should lead to about 25% growth in DCF/unit. In 2017 Enterprise disappointed some investors by cutting the short-term growth rate of its distribution in half, to just 2% per year. However, that was part of a brilliant long-term strategy to become 100% independent of equity markets for its future growth needs.

MLPs are pass through entities designed to pay out (or pass through) the majority of their cash flow to investors. They also pass through the tax burden which means they mostly avoid taxes at the corporate level. Congress structured MLPs this way in the 1980's to create a cheap source of private infrastructure funding for energy midstream infrastructure.

But the downside to the traditional MLP business model is that because of the capital intensive nature of the industry (pipelines can cost up to $8 billion to construct) most MLPs have to fund their growth with large amounts of debt and equity (sell new units).

This is the same business model used in other industries such as REITs, YieldCos, BDCs, and to a large extent, regulated utilities. But it creates a problem in that an MLP's growth potential becomes somewhat dependent on fickle debt and equity markets.

During the oil crash debt markets slammed shut for highly levered MLP and crashing unit prices made selling equity at profitable (accretive to DCF/unit) levels all but impossible.

In fact thanks to a perfect storm of factors the stock market has been bearish on MLPs for years. These including:

interest rates rising off their all time lows

the broader market correction

the recent FERC rule change (disallowance of income tax allowance on cost of service interstate contracts)

Note that the FERC rule change will have no material impact on Enterprise because it only pertains to cost of service contracts on interstate pipelines regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Almost all of Enterprise's contracts are market rate based. In addition most of Enterprise's assets are not overseen by FERC (marine storage and NGLs) and so its DCF and growth plans won't be hurt by the ruling (as is true for all but a handful of MLPs).

What Enterprise wants to do is get totally independent of equity markets by following Magellan Midstream's (MMP) business model. That means retaining enough DCF to fund the equity portion of the growth budget and never have to issue equity again. Note that this doesn't include the approximate 2% annual unit count increase created by EPD's DRIP program.

(Source: Enterprise investor presentation)

Enterprise wants to be able to fund 50% of its long-term growth capex budget of $3 billion with retained DCF. The rest will be funded with low cost, long-term fixed rate debt. That means it needs $1.5 billion in retained DCF, but Enterprise has already achieved $1.8 billion in annualized retained DCF.

Better yet? The $5.5 billion in new projects coming online by the end of 2019 should boost its DCF to about $7 billion per year. That's compared to about $3.9 billion in distributions (assuming current growth rate continues), generating $3.1 billion in retained DCF and a coverage ratio of 1.8. Note this is enough to fund the entirety of EPD's projected long-term growth capex needs.

However, management has also said that in 2019 it will re-evaluate the growth rate of the distribution since it isn't interested in necessarily funding 100% of growth spending purely with retained DCF. In reality the increased financial flexibility of this much highly secure and reliable cash flow means that EPD investors are likely to see faster payout growth resume in 2020 (or perhaps sooner) or even buybacks (if valuation is low). That's because Enterprise's DCF yield (cash cost of equity) is a high 9.6% right now. So if management were to buy back units it would lower its distribution cost and boost DCF/unit. In fact it would have the same effect as investing in a project with a DCF yield of 9.6%.

Of course that means that Enterprise will still need to have good access to low cost debt markets. Fortunately that isn't an issue for it since Enterprise has been fanatical about maintaining a conservative leverage ratio.

(Source: Enterprise investor presentation)

For example, during the boom years when oil was over $100 and Wall Street couldn't throw cheap capital at MLPs fast enough EPD's leverage ratio was around 3.5. That rose a bit during the oil crash but never went above 4.4. For context credit rating agencies want to see leverage ratios of 4.5 or less. And during the oil crash the industry average leverage ratio was 6.5 with some MLPs sporting ratios of as high as 8. Those are the ones that were forced by bond markets to slash their payouts.

In contrast Enterprise has never struggled with borrowing cheaply, even in a rising rate environment (it's been around since 1998). In fact the MLP has been extending the duration of its bonds by focusing almost exclusively on 10 and 30 year bonds. That includes its recently issued $1.25 billion 30 year note with an interest rate of just 4.25%. That's just over 1% higher than what investors demand from 30 year US treasury bonds. Which shows you just how much confidence the bond market has in Enterprise which is well earned after 20 years of conservative and steady growth.

(Source: Enterprise investor presentation)

Today 93.4% of the MLP's debt is fixed rate, 50% of that in the form of 30 year bonds, and Enterprise's weighted average duration is 20.5 years with an average interest rate of 4.6%. This basically means that Enterprise has locked in its borrowing costs for the next two decades at highly attractive rates. Not only does this minimize its interest rate sensitivity but it also guarantees what are likely to become some of the industry's best profitability on new projects.

Forward Self-Funded Business Model

Approximate Cash Cost Of Capital 2.4% Historical DCF Yield On Invested Capital 11.6% Gross Investment Spread 9.2%

(Sources: earnings release, FastGraphs, Gurufocus, Morningstar)

For example, even assuming that Enterprise were to just maintain the current coverage ratio, in which it retains 33% of DCF to fund growth capex, then it would be funding 65% of its total growth through low cost fixed debt (and 2% via DRIP equity). That means a cash cost of capital of 2.4% compared to the MLP's historical average DCF yield on invested capital of 11.6%. That generates a gross investment spread (net DCF yield on investment) of 9.2% which is almost double the MLP's historical gross investment spread under the old funding model.

Keep in mind that most MLPs have gross investment spreads of 2% to 5% and Enterprise is on track to achieve double this going forward. And if it decides to actually postpone faster distribution growth until 2020 (and achieve a coverage ratio of about 1.8) that will decrease its cost of capital even more and boost profitability further.

Basically Enterprise's" massive collection of wide moat assets, industry leading low capital costs, and world class management team, means that it is one of the best positioned MLPs to profit from America's ongoing energy boom. And while its payout growth may not be the fastest, the bank vault like safety of the distribution and its future acceleration makes Enterprise an ideal choice for low risk investors such as retirees.

Payout Profile: Accelerating Growth Potential Means Safe, Generous Yield And Market Beating Return Potential

Pipeline Stock Yield DCR 10 Year Projected Payout Growth 10 Year Total Return EPD 6.40% 1.5 5% to 7% 11.4% to 13.4% S&P 500 1.90% 3.1 6.20% 8.10%

(Source: earnings release, FastGraphs, Gurufocus, Multpl, CSI marketing)

The most important aspect to any income investment is the payout profile which consists of three parts: yield, payout safety, and long-term growth potential.

Enterprise's generous yield of 6.4% is more than triple the S&P 500's paltry payout and on par with most other high-yield investments such as REITs or slow growing telecoms. More importantly with a coverage ratio of 1.5 Enterprise's high distribution is very well covered by extremely stable, recurring, and commodity insensitive cash flow.

Of course there is more to a safe payout than just a distribution well covered by DCF. The balance sheet is critically important, especially in this capital intensive and growth oriented industry.

Pipeline Stock Debt/ Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio Debt/Capital S&P Credit Rating Average Borrowing Cost EPD 4.1 5.1 45% BBB+ 4.6% Industry Average 4.4 4.5 53% NA NA

(Source: earnings release, Gurufocus, Fastgraphs, Morningstar)

Enterprise has a fortress like balance sheet with below average leverage, above average interest coverage, and a very strong investment grade credit rating. In fact Enterprise is tied (with Magellan Midstream, Spectra Energy Partners, and Enbridge) for the highest credit rating in the industry. That ensures its industry leading low borrowing costs.

Note that on a forward basis (using annualized adjusted EBITDA) the leverage ratio is 3.8, significantly lower than the industry average and in line with management's long-term target range of 3.75 to 4.0.

As for the distribution growth prospects, that is harder to quantify. Enterprise has historically grown its payout with clockwork like consistency at a rate of 4% to 5%. However, thanks to the massive growth runway it faces, analyst long-term (10 year) payout growth forecasts range from 5% to 7% with a consensus of 6.2%.

I consider those reasonable estimates that implies a double digit total return potential over the next decade. Given that the broader stock market is only likely to generate 8% to 9% total returns this means that Enterprise is not just a low risk source of high-yield, but also capable of beating the market by about 50% over the next decade.

Valuation: Industry Leading Blue Chip Trading At A Substantial Discount

EPD Total Return Price data by YCharts

Enterprise, like most MLPs, has underperformed the market over the past year. However, it's recovered better than most in the past few weeks as fears over the FERC ruling have died down. That being said the MLP remains attractively priced.

Forward P/DCF Implied Growth Rate Yield Historical (13 Year) Yield 10.4 1.0% 6.4% 5.8%

(sources: earnings release, Gurufocus)

There are three primary ways I like to value an income stock. The first is to see whether or not the total return potential is greater than the market's. In the case of Enterprise it is, by a lot.

The second is to check the most relevant valuation multiple to see what kind of growth rate is priced into the stock. For MLPs this is the price/DCF ratio. Currently Enterprise has a forward price to DCF of 10.4 which is among the lowest in the industry. For a blue chip of this caliber, with one of the lowest risk profiles, that's a mouthwatering proposition. This is because at such a cash flow multiple EPD is pricing in just 1% DCF/unit growth over the next decade. That's likely to be six or seven times lower than what it can actually achieve.

Finally since my main focus is income, I compare a stock's yield against its historical yield, both on a medium-term and long-term basis. This is because for stable business model stocks the yield tends to be cyclical but mean reverting. Or to put another way a good dividend stock's yield will fluctuate around a relatively fixed point that is a potentially good proxy of fair value. I compare the five year and 13 year average yield (if available) to make sure that the five year yield is a good representation of intrinsic value.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividend)

In this case it appears that Enterprise is approximately 15% undervalued. While that may not be a screaming bargain, for a low risk, high-yield growth stock of this caliber I'm happy to pay fair value. So a 15% discount means that I'm strongly recommending this bluest of industry blue chips. That is assuming you are comfortable with its risk profile.

Risks To Consider

While Enterprise lacks some of the risks faced by other MLPs (such as continued reliance on fickle equity markets), there are a few risks to keep in mind.

First is that the MLP is betting very heavily on large growth in NGL demand and exports. While that growth is likely to happen over the long-term, in the short to medium-term a global recession might cut demand for petrochemicals and cause substantial dislocation in the industry. That might include cancelled petrochemical projects that could result in decreased utilization on Enterprise's NGL facilities.

However, the biggest risk to Enterprise, and all midstream operators, is that the future of the global energy mix is highly uncertain. This could spell trouble for the cyclical oil & gas industry which is counting on continued strong growth in demand that lasts for decades. However, that might not end up happening due to oil demand peaking quicker than expected.

For example, here are just some of the countries considering banning gas and diesel cars in the future.

Norway and The Netherlands (2025)

California and Germany (2030)

France, The UK, India, China (2040)

This means that the future price of oil (the ultimate driver of America's potential energy boom) is impossible to predict with any certainty.

(Source: ConocoPhillips investor presentation)

For instance here's ConocoPhillips' (COP) internal models for future oil prices. They are based on a variety of scenarios that take into account the pace of renewable energy growth, the adoption of electric vehicles, and the rate of growth in US shale output.

In the event that the world's transition to a renewable future is slow and US shale production grows at a pace that merely offsets global declines in production from legacy oil wells, then by 2025 Conoco estimates oil will be $82 per barrel. That would spell windfall profits for oil producers and make midstream stocks like EPD excellent long-term investments.

But if US shale production grows out of control (as it did in 2013 and early 2014) and the pace of renewable and clean energy adoption is faster than expected, then oil prices in 2025 might only be $38. That would mean that US energy producers, and their midstream allies, would see far slower growth ahead in the coming years.

And in the long-term the outlook for oil demand isn't great. For example, analyst firm McKinsey estimates that electric vehicles will see faster adoption as their prices fall to equal to or less than gas or diesel equivalents by 2025 to 2030. And while McKinsey is bullish on natural gas and NGLs through 2050, the firm's 2017 report warned that global oil demand might peak as early as 2030. That's a decade earlier than what most models call for.

The good news is that continued demand for natural gas and NGLs would still represent a good growth catalyst for midstream MLPs. And as for crude oil, well just because demand might start to decline by the 2030's doesn't mean that US production will necessarily fall off a cliff. Existing pipelines are likely to generate cash flow for many years post peak. And even once the midstream industry's growth phase is over, the lack of new capex growth spending means more DCF that can be used for higher distributions, buybacks, or both.

That being said while midstream MLPs are likely to represent great long-term high-yield income investments for the next few decades they are not true "buy and hold forever" investments.

Bottom Line: Enterprise Is One Of The Best Choices For Low Risk High-Yield Investors Looking To Cash In On America's Energy Renaissance

Midstream MLPs are a great way to benefit from America's energy boom with minimal exposure to volatile energy prices. And thanks to its numerous competitive advantages including: a massive wide moat network of perfectly positioned assets, a fortress like balance sheet, low cost of capital, and one of the top management teams in the industry, Enterprise Products Partners is the bluest of MLP blue chips.

That makes it a great choice for low risk high-yield investors who want a safe payout, but one that's also likely to grow at a good clip for decades to come. And as a secondary bonus thanks to its significant discount to fair value Enterprise Products Partners is likely to also generate market-crushing total returns over the next decade.



