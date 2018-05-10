Pembina Pipeline: Q1 2018 Earnings Results Analysis

The company's ability to maintain dividends at their newly raised level depends on friendly access to capital markets but it will likely have it if this performance continues.

On Thursday, May 3, 2018, Canadian pipeline giant Pembina Pipeline (PBA) announced its first quarter 2018 earnings results. Overall, these results were quite good, showing strong year-over-year earnings growth along with a dividend increase. The company also beat the expectations of analysts, as earnings per share beat consensus by CAD$0.02 ($0.016). The company's revenue did miss expectations, however. Overall, Pembina showed its status as a growing, high dividend investment.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights of a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Pembina Pipeline's first quarter 2018 earnings results:

Pembina Pipeline had total revenues of CAD$1.837 billion ($1.4237 billion) in the quarter. This represents a 24.1% increase over the prior year quarter.

The company had an operating cash flow of CAD$498 million ($386 million) and an adjusted operating cash flow of CAD$530 million ($411 million) in the first quarter of 2018. This compares to CAD$326 million ($253 million) and CAD$308 million ($239 million) in the year-ago quarter.

Pembina Pipeline transported an average of 3.266 million boe per day in the most recent quarter, which compares quite favorably to the 2.371 million boe per day that it transported in the prior year quarter.

The company's capital expenditures declined substantially year-over-year, going from CAD$709 million ($549 million) to CAD$324 million ($251 million).

Pembina Pipeline had total earnings of CAD$330 million ($256 million), which represents a 57.1% increase over the CAD$210 million ($163 million) that the company had in the prior year quarter. This prompted the company to boost its quarterly dividend by CAD$0.03 ($0.02325) per share compared to the fourth quarter 2017.

The first thing that anyone perusing this list undoubtedly noticed is that nearly all of the company's financial figures were substantially higher on a year-over-year basis. The primary reason for this was Pembina's recent acquisition of Veresean, which was completed in October. This acquisition greatly expanded Pembina's network of pipelines and other assets, which naturally served to generate additional revenues. The first quarter of 2018 was the first quarter in which the company owned these assets for the full quarter and thus was able to take full advantage of them. In addition, Pembina has been aggressively embarking on an expansion program for the past several years. The company completed this program during the fourth quarter of 2017, which is one reason why we saw the company's capital spending decline so significantly year-over-year. As 2018 will be the first year in which the company has all of these new assets in operation for the entire year, we can expect this year to be the best one yet for Pembina Pipeline.

Although Pembina has completed its multi-year expansion project, the company does still have some growth prospects. I discussed some of these in a recent article and the company announced a few more in its earnings press release (linked above), which were largely initiated in response to growing customer demand. Here are a few of these projects:

Due to strong customer demand, Pembina has decided to proceed with work on the Phase VI Peace Pipeline expansion. This CAD$280 million ($217 million) project will be in service by early 2020, assuming that the project is able to proceed on schedule.

An affiliated company, Alliance, has commenced a two-month open season for an incremental 400 MMcf/d of service capacity of firm service capacity commitments through the addition of compression and other facilities. This project has an estimated capital cost of CAD$2 billion ($1.55 billion) and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. As Pembina owns 50% of Alliance, the estimated net cost to the company is CAD$1 billion ($775 million).

The company is continuing work on Phase IV and V of the Peace Pipeline expansion. These two projects are expected to be completed by late 2018.

In addition to these expansions to its pipeline system, Pembina is expanding its processing facilities in response to the booming energy production taking place in the center of the North American continent. As these projects are completed between now and the end of 2021, they will stimulate growth for the company. Thus, shareholders should expect to see steadily rising profits along with steady dividend increases in the coming years.

As mentioned in the highlights, Pembina Pipeline increased its dividend along with the announcement of its earnings. The amount of the increase was CAD$0.03 ($0.02325) per quarter, a 5.6% increase over the previous level. As Pembina Pipeline pays its dividend monthly, shareholders will actually receive an extra CAD$0.01 ($0.00775) per share every month. However, it is always important to make sure that the company can afford to pay this higher dividend. The easiest way to do this is to look at the company's free cash flow, which is the amount left over from its regular operations after the company pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. In the first quarter of 2018, Pembina Pipeline had an operating cash flow of CAD$498 million ($386 million) and capital expenditures of CAD$324 million ($251 million). This gives the company a free cash flow of CAD$174 million ($135 million).

During the first quarter of 2018, Pembina Pipeline had an average of 508 million diluted shares outstanding. Therefore, a dividend of CAD$0.57 per share would cost the company CAD$289.56 million. Pembina Pipeline therefore does not generate sufficient free cash flow to afford its newly raised dividend. However, the company does generate sufficient cash flow from its ordinary operations to cover this amount. Pembina's business strategy as a whole is therefore quite similar to a master limited partnership in that the company pays out a sizable portion of its cash flow from operations to its investors in the form of dividends while financing its growth through the issuance of new equity and debt. The company is utilizing this business model despite the fact that it is a standard C-corporation. While this model is effective overall at delivering solid amounts of income to investors, it is dependent on friendly capital markets. Should the markets turn against the company, it will be forced to slash its dividend in order to finance its growth projects. Following these outstanding results though, this seems like a relatively low risk.

In conclusion, this was clearly a very strong earnings report that shows that the growth program that the company has been putting into place over the past several years has clearly borne fruit. In addition, the overall business environment remains strong which should prove quite beneficial for the company's forward growth. The newly raised dividend appear secure given these factors as it seems likely that the market will continue to provide capital to Pembina.

