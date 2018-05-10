Rounds Report: Global Blood Therapeutics Rallied While Improving FDA Policies To Help Nektar

The fundamental shift toward combination therapy for oncology and the stellar due diligence by the FDA Commissioner (Dr. Scott Gottlieb) to increase the intrinsic value of Nektar.

Welcome to the edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for May 09, 2018. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let’s take an overall assessment of the bioscience space. As follows, the iShares of NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded down $0.59 (-0.57%) at $102.41. Moreover, the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $0.43 lower at $88.07 (for -0.49% losses). It’s likely that investors were trading with negative sentiment for the day. Regardless of the daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that delivers hope for patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Morningstar)

Moving to specific equities, Global blood therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT), won the highlight of the day. As follows, the stock rallied over 7% to close the trading session at $3.60. Based in South San Francisco CA, the firm focuses on the innovation and commercialization of medicine to treat serious blood disorders like sickle cell disease (“SCD”), as depicted in figure 2. SCD is a hemoglobinopathy that causes red blood cells to form a sickle shape - in the oxygen deprivation states. As a result, patients suffer from the repetitive extremely painful vaso-occlusive crises. As the developmental drug in its own class (an -elotor), the oxygen affinity modulator voxelotor is most likely to fill the strong demand for better therapeutic options. Already granted the Breakthrough Therapy Designation, voxelotor is currently being assessed in the phase 3 (“HOPE”) trial for both adults and adolescents afflicted by SCD.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Global Blood Therapeutics).

Interestingly, Global Blood reported the strong Q1 2018 earnings on May 07. Of note, the company managed to raise $240.5M. And, in anticipation of an approval for voxelotor in the foreseeable future, the company brought in the Chief Commercial Officer (David Johnson), who served as the former VP of sales and marketing for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). Commenting on the aforesaid developments, the president and CEO (Dr. Ted Love) enthused,

During the first quarter of 2018, we continued to remain focused on the clinical development of voxelotor for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and we have invested further in our commercial infrastructure with the appointment of David L. Johnson as chief commercial officer. We remain on track to announce top-line clinical data from Part A of our Phase 3 HOPE Study in the first half of this year.

Bioscience Catalysts

On May 04, the FDA granted the approval of the combinations of dabrafenib (Tafinlar) and trametinib (Mekinist) of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) for the treatment of an aggressive form of thyroid cancers known as anaplastic thyroid cancer (“ATC”): these tumors cannot be removed by surgery or have spread to elsewhere in the body (i.e. metastasized), and has a type of abnormal gene BRAF V600E. Commenting on the development that is delivering new hopes for patients, the FDA Director of Oncology (Dr. Richard Pazdur) remarked,

This is the first FDA-approved treatment for patients with this aggressive form of thyroid cancer, and the third cancer with this specific gene mutation that this drug combination has been approved to treat. This approval demonstrates that targeting the same molecular pathway in diverse diseases is an effective way to expedite the development of treatments that may help more patients.

The aforesaid catalyst serves as more evidence that combinations therapy is the new trend in cancer management. We elucidated in the prior research that combination regimen usually leads to the stellar clinical outcomes, as is the case for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). The rationale is that cancers are highly adept at changing (mutating) their cellular targets (to evade immune detection and to become drug resistant). Consequently, the suppression of multiple targets simultaneously via combo drugs limits the time for these rogue cells to evolve, thereby conferring the superb efficacy and safety.

Final Remarks

In all, the bioscience market experienced the skittish trading behavior today. Despite what was seemingly a weak session, notable companies under our coverage broke the trend. Global Blood Therapeutics recently post stellar earnings. And, the shares are riding on that wave of optimism into the reporting for Part A of the HOPE trial. This is a binary catalyst that has a good chance of delivering robust results that, in and of itself, can catapult the stock to a new high. Be that as it may, there is a small risk of negative binary that can cause the stock to tumble significantly. What is quite comforting is that the firm brought in a CCO, thus signaling their belief in the promising data to be reported. Last but not least, the stellar due diligence from Dr. Scott Gottlieb (the FDA Commissioner) and his teammates like Dr. Pazdur are delivering newfound hopes to patients. Ultimately, the recent shift toward combinations therapy is increasing the intrinsic value of Nektar despite the recent share price depreciation.

