The Ongoing Loxo Thesis, Part 1: Loxo's Rising Star

Loxo Oncology gave the appearance of selling its house to Bayer last year, which led to some consternation.

Loxo Oncology (LOXO) is one of those companies that biotech investors dream of when they're getting into the game. You have a new company pursuing a totally novel mechanism of action. Its drug demonstrates favorable results and gets bought by a big pharma for over a billion dollars.

And there you have your ten-bagger.

But today LOXO sits at a valuation of just above $3.5 billion, with no product on the market, and with its first drug in development mostly owned by Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY)(OTCPK:BAYZF) following a high-profile acquisition in 2017. To remind you, the terms of that deal (that we know about) were:

$400 million in upfront payments to LOXO, with another $650 million in potential milestones relating to development of their main drug larotrectinib and their other Trk inhibitor, LOXO-195.

Double-digit royalties for sales of the drugs outside the US, but BAYRY will be responsible for ex-US commercialization

US costs and profits will be shared on a 50-50 basis

In essence, LOXO mortgaged the proceeds from their groundbreaking kinase inhibitors, and in return they gain major stability and the presence of a big pharma entity to help guide and support the introduction of these agents into oncology.

The transformative potential of Trk inhibitors

I do not intend to turn this article into a scientific breakdown, but it is important to understand the magnitude of the results seen so far in this particular field. Why are Trk inhibitors generating so much buzz? Why would BAYRY front half a billion to get in on this before there is an approved product?

Here is one big shot in the face: LOXO was able to publish preliminary data from an ongoing phase 1 study in the New England Journal of Medicine, a journal typically reserved for the highest-profile, practice-changing results. They only rarely publish phase 1 findings, since these studies generally do not produce results that provide definitive guidance for doctors.

In this study, though, larotrectinib yielded remissions in 75% of the patients tested, all of whom had at least one prior line of therapy for their cancer.

Source: Drilon, et al. New England Journal of Medicine, 2018

What cancer? Any cancer, provided it harbors a specific abnormality called an NTRK fusion. And what's that? Basically, when we are developing as embryos, our biology differs dramatically from when we are adults. One of the ways we differ greatly is a need for the cells in our body to divide extremely rapidly in order to populate the organs and generally map out the physiological processes within months.

This requires some major horsepower, and the NTRK genes help to promote development of various systems. Once we have fully developed, however, the body puts the clamps on NTRK genes, restricting them to only certain parts of the nervous system.

Sometimes, chromosomes behave abnormally, and genes get moved in such a way that a piece of one gene gets fused with another, removing the regulatory mechanisms in place and potentially leading to hyperactivation of the pathway. Such is the case with the NTRK fusions, which encode for a Trk protein that has "constitutive" (continuous) activity.

And this can carry grave consequences for patients, as tumors with these fusions can make for extremely aggressive, fast-growing tumors with a high propensity to invade and metastasize.

But the reliance of the cancer cell on the Trk activity also gives it a weakness: attacking Trk could provide antitumor activity, and since it's such a powerful driver of tumor growth, the cancer cells may be less likely to have evolved alternative mechanisms they can rely on.

So the researchers in the larotrectinib study saw remarkable response rates, and 86% of these responses remained after a median of 9.4 months. Furthermore, larotrectinib was well tolerated, with no discontinuations due to toxicity.

Quite the remarkable phase 1 trial indeed. It's no surprise that LOXO has moved quickly with the FDA, completing their rolling NDA submission back in March 2018 (covered here in an edition of 3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today). As of this writing, the FDA has yet to accept the NDA, but I fully expect this won't be an issue, but I anticipate this to occur in the next few weeks with priority review status, and then we wait 6 months, meaning that larotrectinib should be approved by December 2018, if the FDA approves it at all.

Shut up and tell me about the transformative potential!

So what's the big deal with yet another kinase inhibitor? We have a driver. We attacked it. It worked. There are something like 40 kinase inhibitors already approved, with more every year.

Why is this one special?

Because larotrectinib, if approved, will come with the requirement of a positive test for the NTRK fusion. But that's it. Normally, cancer drug approvals will be restricted to the tissue type of origin that was studied in the clinical trials. That is to say that if a drug was studied in lung cancer and gets approved, it will be marketable only for patients with lung cancer, no matter how promising the drug might seem for other tumor types.

But in the case of NTRK fusions, it seems that it doesn't matter what kind of cancer you have. If you have the fusion, this drug can help you. Some 1% of all solid tumors have this fusion, which doesn't sound like much. But since there are over 1.5 million new cases of cancer each year in the US alone, you're talking an incidence of as many as 15 thousand new cases of NTRK-positive tumors.

And larotrectinib might be useful for every single one of those. It's not the biggest market in all of oncology, but it will be the first small molecule drug to ever be approved (disclaimer: approval is not a guarantee) with no tissue restriction. And if you compare to another recent breakthrough kinase inhibitor, osimertinib, which is priced at $13,000 per month, then with 10% market penetration you have the potential for $234 million in annual sales of larotrectinib.

That doesn't count the ex-US. That doesn't account for the fact that no other drug will be approved until at least next year. LOXO stands to quickly assimilate tens of millions in sales with the BAYRY juggernaut backing them up.

Conclusions

Because nobody wants to read a novel on any company, let alone LOXO, I am saving a substantial portion of this writeup for another article, one focused more on the future of the company. But needless to say, larotrectinib on its own has some very serious potential both for LOXO and BAYRY if and when it gets approved. Next time, I will discuss the potential impact of their other major product in development, as well as the risks and rewards as I see them. Stay tuned!

