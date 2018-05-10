Portola Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Ramifications Of The AndexXa Approval

We’re emphasizing the knowable by predicting how certain people and companies will swim against the current. We’re not predicting the fluctuation in the current. - Charlie Munger

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) is a highly opportunistic investment for the patient investors. Be that as it may, the stock is quite volatile. On Feb. 20, 2018, the shares depreciated significantly after the conference call to provide the regulatory updates on the lead molecule, andexanet alfa (AndexXa) by both the FDA and the EMA. Shareholders were seemingly discouraged by the subpar presentation as well as the delayed FDA decision. At the time, the market was uncertain if the agency would approve the aforesaid drug without another requisite trial. Therefore, we featured a research to assuage such concerns and to provide further guidance. On May 4, the stock broke the downtrend to experience a robust rally due to AndexXa FDA-approval (as we prognosticated). As follows, the shares exchanged hands $8.66 higher at $42.44 (for over 25% profits). In this research, we’ll elucidate the ramifications of this positive binary event (and what investors can expect going forward).

Figure 1: Portola stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).

Fundamentals Analysis

Headquartered in South San Francisco, Portola is powering an enriched pipeline of three superb medicines (as shown in figure 2): (1) betrixaban (Bevyxxa), (2) andexanet alfa (AndexXa), and (3) cerdulatinib. Notably, Bevyxxa earned the early prior approval supplement (“PAS”) from the FDA and was launched since January this year with encouraging results. As the dual Syk/Jak kinase inhibitor, cerdulatinib is currently in the phase 2 study of patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell cancer (who have failed multiple treatments).

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci, Adapted from Portola)

As alluded, Portola announced that the FDA has approved AndexxA today. As an antidote to the Factor Xa inhibitor anticoagulant, Andexxa is used to reverse the life-threatening bleeds that can occur with the novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs) such as rivaroxaban and apixaban. Commenting on the recent development, Dr. Stuart Connolly (Chairman and professor at McMaster University) enthused,

Today’s approval represents a significant step forward in patient care and one that the medical community has been eagerly anticipating. Andexxa’s rapid reversal of the anticoagulating effects of rivaroxaban and apixaban will help clinicians treat life-threatening bleeds, where every minute counts.

The decision was strongly supported by the phase 3 (ANNEXA) trials, assessing the safety and tolerability of AndexXa in reversing the anticoagulant activity of rivaroxaban and apixaban in healthy volunteers. Per figure 3, the drug rapidly lowered the activity of both rivaroxaban (in the left panel) and apixaban (right panel) by 97% and 92%, respectively.

Figure 3: AndexXa bleeding reversal in rivaroxaban (left) and apixaban (right) (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Moreover, the interim data from the ongoing ANNEXA-4 (single arm, open-label) study in patients suffering from major bleeding were assessed. The results similarly showed a rapid anti-Factor Xa activity reduction after given a bolus and then followed by 120 minutes infusion. The median reduction from baseline in the study was 90% for rivaroxaban and 94% for apixaban.

Of note, Andexxa earned both the orphan and breakthrough therapy designations and was approved under the accelerated pathway. Post-approval, Portola is required to conduct a phase IV (postmarketing surveillance) study like other drugs. To commence in 2019 (and to report in 2023), the study would randomize patients to receive either Andexxa or the usual care (that institutions implemented in the absence of AndexXa).

As planned, the company will launch AndexXa in two phases. First, it will be commercialized under the Early Supply Program with Generation 1 product in early June. The second phase (i.e. aggressive launch) is anticipated in early 2019, pending on the FDA approval of the Generation 2 manufacturing process.

Final Remarks

Most binary risks for Portola are now deleveraged due to the AndexXa and Bevyxxa approvals. Nevertheless, we wish to point out that the launch risks are greater for a small company without a marketing partner. Moreover, there is a small chance that cerdulatinib might not post positive data. Furthermore, the management might not be able to execute in a timely fashion. The company is holding two potential blockbusters. If the launch is executed properly, substantials fortunes can be amassed. Consequently, the share price will be catapulted to the new high. We’d like to reiterate that the FDA approval of Generation 2 is critical for AndexXa to procure blockbuster results. In the long-haul, it’s dollars to donuts that cerdulatinib will post robust outcomes to transition Portola into its next growth phase.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

