How The Iran Decision May Impact Consumption

How The Iran Decision Will Impact Consumption

Back in 2014 and 2015 when oil prices fell from $100/barrel down to a low below $30/barrel, many analysts called for low gas prices to boost consumption as the consumer would have more disposable income in their pockets. This assertion was true however I did make the argument that there would be no aggregate benefit to the economy as it is zero-sum. Higher oil prices hurt consumers but help those who sell the oil.



Now with oil prices on the rise, I do not hear the flip side quite as often in that higher oil prices will now dampen consumption growth as oil hits the highest level since November 2014 on the heels of the decision to pull out of the Iran deal.

What I mean by the Iran deal hurting consumption refers simply to higher oil prices and the impact to the consumer basket rather than some political interpretation of the impacts of this decision.

The impact that is clear is that less supply (from Iran) will lead, on the margin, to higher oil prices (USO).

WTI Spot Oil Price:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Oil prices have a major impact on the entire inflation reading despite the relatively low weighting in the CPI index. Motor Oil only contributes about 3.5% to the total CPI reading but with oil prices rising so rapidly, motor fuel has increased around 20% year over year.

As of the last reading, motor fuel increased 11% year over year which, at a 3.5% weighting, is adding roughly 40 basis points to the total inflation reading.

Headline CPI Vs. Motor Oil Prices:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

Core inflation is rising much slower. The spread below takes the headline inflation rate minus the core inflation rate which captures the impact of oil prices on inflation. When this spread is rising, oil prices are rising faster than core inflation and on the margin, oil is taking a larger share from the consumer basket.

When this spread is falling, as it was in 2014 and 2015, the consumer will have more disposable income as oil prices are falling faster (or rising slower) than overall inflation.

Headline Inflation Vs. Core Inflation Spread:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

If you take this spread between headline inflation and core inflation, there is a correlation to real personal consumption on a lagged basis as it takes time for the oil price to rise, flow through to the gas pump or utility bill, and then start to show an impact on the after-tax, after oil disposable income situation of most households.

Core Inflation Spread Vs. Real Consumption Growth:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research



Currently, the spread is rising and the lagged effect is starting to impact consumers as real personal consumption growth hits the lowest level since the 'mini-recession' some sectors experienced in 2016.

Real Consumption Growth:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

The rising oil prices are going to wipe out the gains from the tax cut that was supposed to propel household consumption forward. As the chart above shows, consumption growth is falling, not rising.

After inflation, real personal disposable income growth, which can be read as after-tax income for consumers, is materially lower than several years ago and seemingly has had no impact from the tax cut.

Real Personal Disposable Income Growth:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

In summary, the decision to pull out of the Iran deal, on the margin has caused oil prices to rise as most anticipated due to the supply issues that come along with the deal.

The political ramifications, positive or negative can be discussed separately but the impact on oil prices (higher) is a consensus call. Oil prices can still fall in the future due to weakened demand or a host of other factors as this Iran issue is an isolated and contained event, but the takeaway should be very clear that just as lower oil prices helped consumption years ago, the inverse is true today.

Higher oil prices will wipe out the tax cut gains at the gas pump and cause personal consumption growth to stagnate or drop as it already has started to do, sitting near the lows since 2016 on Real PCE growth.

The divergence between headline inflation and core inflation is likely to get wider.





-------- At EPB Macro Research we show you how to protect wealth in the new era of central bank manipulation without complex trading strategies that rack up costly commission bills, tax liabilities and other fees that are killing your returns. EPB Macro Research | Macro Economic Forecasting for The New Era of Central Bank Influenced Markets Eric Basmajian

EPB Macro Research "We see things differently. We do things differently" Become A Member Today, It's Free To Join!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.