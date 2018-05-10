Landmark Infrastructure: Avoid High Risk Stock And Preferreds

The preferred stock is not offering a good risk/reward and I am avoiding these issues (as well as the common) due to unreasonably high financial leverage.

I have been asked several times recently by my newsletter readers about recently issued preferred stock series C, trading under ticker: LMRKN, issued by Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK). The issue pays what seems like an attractive distribution rate of the greater of 7.00% or 3-month LIBOR+4.7% (so about 7.07% today). The issue offers additional investor-friendly features, moving up to a 9.00% distribution rate in May 2025, and the ability to put the shares to the company at par in May 2028. With the preferred shares trading at a 5%-6% discount in the mid-$23 range currently, this may seem like an attractive fixed-income investment. The company has two other preferred issues outstanding, Series A (NASDAQ:LMRKP) and Series B (LMRKO). All together there is about $156 million of outstanding face value preferred shares.

Landmark's core business is attractive from a cash flow stability perspective. The Company owns thee primary types of property -- the land under communications towers, certain utility/power assets, and outdoor billboards. The graphic below summarizes the business lines. The common feature is that the rental stream is considered very "sticky." Communication antennas tend to stay in place for a long time on difficult to zone real estate, power projects are long lived, and the limited supply of outdoor billboard means that rents can usually be counted on for the long term. Landmark also announced a venture with Ericsson to deploy a small-cell wireless network across North America, whereby the Company would own and lease property to Ericsson.

As of Q1 2018 the Company owned 2,395 properties, with 96% occupancy and 99% historical renewal rates. Leases typically contain contractual rent escalators, and lease terms remain high as shown in the chart below.

So what seems to be the problem you may be asking? Leverage is simply too high, and when carried into the preferred shares is sky high. At some point, no matter how good a business might be, leverage is simply too elevated and creates a high risk profile, and this is the case at Landmark. (Similar comments were mentioned in this earlier article, much of which I agree with). Let's look at some credit statistics.

Q1 2018 EBITDA was $15.5 million (versus $14.2 million in Q4 2018, and this is after $34 million of acquisitions/cap-ex in Q1) and we can assume that as a recurring revenue business Q1 can be annualized to about $62 million in EBITDA. Net debt at 3/31/18 was about $517 million, resulting in 8.34x total leverage -- already a red flag. Add in $100-$150 million of preferred stock (depends on if you include the recent raise) and leverage for the preferred stockholder rises to 10x-11x, in a subordinated position. Regardless of the merits of a business, 10x leverage in a subordinated investment is simply too high, especially for a small company with a $283 million market cap.

EBITDA to Interest & Preferred Stock coverage is also weak, as would be expected from an over-leveraged entity. Pro forma $25 million of interest expense plus about $12 million of annual preferred stock dividends is covered by EBITDA about 1.7x. 2x coverage is typically the minimum desired for even a low-end credit.

The stock price is valuing the company at about above 15x EBITDA, which is a high multiple for this small entity. Landmark is not some high flying technology company, but a business that is growing organically only from rent-escalators, there is no upside to these properties. The nearly 20% stock price decline since it peaked earlier in 2018 is probably a realization that the valuation got ahead of itself.

We don't need to look far to see that Landmark is way over leveraged. Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) is a $42 billion market cap owner and operator of communication towers and happens to be Landmark's largest tenant in the tower segment. CCI's total leverage is a far more reasonable 6.5x. Moody's rates the company at Baa3, the lowest tier of investment grade. CCI is vastly larger than Landmark, with $3.1 billion in annualized EBITDA and has been in business for decades.

Moody's notes the risk in the tower business: "With its top four tenants contributing 77% of Q4 2017 site rental revenues, Crown Castle's tenant concentration is high, and remains a credit challenge. The REIT's ratings are also tempered by its exposure to technology network shifts or major technological transformation and untested alternative use for its properties should such dramatic changes occur -- risks that are not typically associated with traditional commercial REITs."

Assuming that "nothing can go wrong" is not a realistic way of assessing Landmark. Businesses are constantly in flux and technology is changing. The wireless industry is facing further consolidation (T-Mobile & Sprint) and most likely changing technologies (and constant pressure to reduce costs and rationalize assets). I am not an expert on renewable power generation and outdoor advertising, but again, assuming no risk is not reasonable. The Ericsson Flexgrid projects is a departure from the core business model and will likely require cash investments that further increase risk. All of this would likely be quite manageable at normal leverage levels, but at 10x there is not much room for error or unexpected bad news.

Let me be clear. I very much like Landmark's business. I have few negative comments about the core business model and I do not need to be convinced about the stability of cash flow. As a telecom banker from 1994-2003 I was actively involved in financing the emergence of the communication tower business (I was personally involved in executing one of American Tower Corp's first credit facilities when it was spun out of American Radio Systems back in the mid-1990s, and worked with many other tower companies) and leverage generally peaked around 7x. The industry dynamics were the same back then as they are now. Going to credit committee even contemplating 8x leverage would have been a non-starter.

Credit metrics are simply being taken too far, leaving no cushion for anything to go wrong. Crown Castle understands this and is managing leverage to 6x-7x, the same as decades ago. I would probably be comfortable being a lender to Landmark, but the preferred stock is a subordinated tranche of capital that takes leverage above 10x. If this company were to obtain a Moody's or S&P rating, it would almost certainly be rated in the Caa1/CCC+ range in my opinion and the preferred stock itself a notch or two below that. I am not predicting a demise to this Company or to the preferred stock, but my point is that the risk profile is much higher than typically presented, and the compensation for the risk incurred by the mostly retail investors in the preferred stock is too low. I consider the preferred stock as an "equity risk" class investment and at this level of leverage not really a "fixed income" investment. The common equity suffers from what appears to be an elevated valuation that may take a tumble at the slightest sign of bad news. Continued issuance of preferred stock "crowds out" the common equity and is not good news for unitholders.

Please note that I am not short (personally or for clients) any security related to Landmark, and have no direct or indirect financial interest in seeing any Landmark security go down in value. I have no intention of entering any position related to Landmark.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.