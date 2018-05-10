Alpine: Explicating The Upcoming Catalysts Powering Robust Potential For This Stock

Instead of looking for success, make a list of how to fail instead. Tell me where I’m going to die, that is, so I don’t go there. - Charlie Munger

At Integrated BioSci Investing, we rarely feature coverage on a small firm unless its prospects are gargantuan. In breaking our tradition, we’ve delivered a few research on Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN), a firm focusing on the development and innovation of immunotherapies to service cancers and autoimmune diseases. Due to the lack of a near-term catalyst, the stock traded $2.04 lower at $7.16 for over 22% paper losses. Be that as it may, the depreciation is mostly temporary as the stock is approaching its upcoming catalyst by year-end. In this research, we’ll elucidate the upcoming developments to nourish this stellar grower.

Figure 1: Alpine stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).

Fundamental Analysis

Operating out of Seattle WA, Alpine Immune Sciences was founded in 2015 by the cream of the crop experts in recombinant protein immunotherapies (as shown in figure 2). It was the same group that started Alpine to be responsible for the first FDA approval of cancer immunotherapy. Alpine was created to capitalize on the expertise in immunology to modify the immune synapses complexities (for the benefits of patients afflicted by cancer and autoimmune diseases). The captain of this ship is Dr. Mitchell Gold, who is serving as both Chairman and CEO. Motivated by his mother’s death due to cancer, Gold pursued medicine and then transitioned to therapeutics innovation. Interestingly, Gold was the former CEO of Dendreon - a company that successfully brought sipuleucel-T (Provenge) to patients with prostate cancer.

Figure 2: Cream of the crop experts (Source: Alpine)

Interestingly, Alpine has ownership of the two therapeutic platforms - variant immunoglobulin domain (“vIgd”) and transmembrane immunomodulatory proteins (“TIP”) - based a novel technology coined “direct evolution.” Harnesses the power of naturally-occurring immune system proteins, direct evolution can be engineered to galvanize enzymes native to the immune synapses, thereby improving them for applications as medicines to service the following areas: cancers, autoimmune and other inflammatory disorders (as depicted in figure 3). With great versatility, vIgD can simultaneously stimulate an immune molecule while inhibiting another: this makes it an extremely valuable tool to treat autoimmune conditions. As for TIP, the technology has has the tremendous ramifications in its ability to enhance the functioning of the next-generation cancer therapeutic, CAR-TCR.

Figure 3: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Alpine).

As the first-in-class dual ICOS/CD28 antagonist, ALPN-101 is the most advanced molecule in the pipeline with a planned initial new drug application (“IND”) in Q4 2018. Despite its highly promising prospects, we wish to focus on the other lead molecule (ALPN-202), a dual PD-L1 and CTLA-4 blocker as well as a CD28 agonist (projected to be available in the clinic in 2019).It’s important for investors to be cognizant that the key to fighting cancers rests mostly on the ability of the body natural defense (immune) system to tackle the dread disease. As follows, ALPN-202 works by preventing the binding of PD-L1 to its receptor PD-1 that, in and of itself, suppresses the immune system. Moreover, ALPN-202 attacks another immune system suppressor (CTLA-4). By knocking out both PD-L1 and CTLA-4, ALPN-202 takes “the brake off” the immune system for the body’s natural defense to kill the cancers. Interesting, cancer therapeutic design is mostly about outsmarting those rogue cells. Even more impressive, ALPN-202 simultaneously turns of CD28 - a key stimulatory signal that provides intelligence to the (T cells) generals of the immune system to get them ready for oncogenic battles.

ALPN-202 is one of the most interesting molecules that we’ve assessed in all our years of laboratory and analytical research. As alluded, ALPN-202 is quite special as it’s a multi-dimensional and highly versatile medicine: it is capable of modulating many targets simultaneously to deliver unprecedented therapeutic efficacy as seen in the preclinical data results (that we’ll discuss later). Leveraging on vIgD, Alpine galvanized ALPN-202 by using CD80 as a platform for domains fusion with the following subunits: (1) CD28 stimulation (a key molecule to provide intelligence to T cells for oncogenic battles. (2) blocker for PD-L1 and CTLA-4. This is an ingenious way of overcoming attacks by activating the immune system to completely eradicate cancer cells.

As anticipated, early preclinical results clearly validated the aforesaid underlying science. In the mice (murine) model, ALPN-202 decimated the tumors in 73% (8 out of 11) cases. This is far superior versus the 18% (2 of 11) for the comparing drug (durvalumab), and 0% (0/11) for the placebo control (i.e. the sugar pill). A major setback for conventional chemotherapy is that the cancers often come back in relapses: cancers are highly adept at changing (mutating) their cellular targets to evade immune detection. Therefore, the destruction of multiple cancer targets at once (in this case, killing various checkpoints while simultaneously turning on the T cells stimulatory signal) is most likely to deliver the silver bullet for cancer. The said approach confers therapeutic synergy - in which the sum is greater than the simple addition of the parts - which significantly reduced the time for cancers to evolve. In this sense, the direct evolution technology of Alpine evolves faster than the tumors’ evolutionary pace.

Powering by ingenious science, Alpine scientists took the next step to investigate whether the therapeutic efficacy of ALPN-202 is permanent (i.e. they checked to see if the said medicine can defeat cancer relapses). Accordingly, these experts reintroduced the cancerous cells inside the cured-mice (to assess whether their immune system can immediately recognize and attack those tumors). As expected, all subjects were able to promptly eradicate the tumors, thus signifying that their generals T-cells had permanently retained the intelligence (to eliminate the cancers for good). If the results can be replicated in the clinical trials (as we anticipated), ALPN-202 will highly likely become a robust blockbuster.

Notably, the upcoming catalysts that can move the share price to a new high are likely the filing of two upcoming INDs. First is the anticipated registration for the lead autoimmune/inflammatory molecule (ALPN-101) by year-end. Second is the completion of the IND for ALPN-202 in 2019. Despite that potential appreciation from these catalysts, we are more interested in the future clinical outcomes of the two miracle drugs that can either galvanize the share price or get the company acquired.

Financial wise, Alpine has the strong cash position and is expected to operate for at least two years (prior to any additional financing). We noted in the prior research,

Alpine posted a net loss of $7.8M for fiscal 2017 compared to the $1.2M for the same period a year prior. Like nearly all early-stage bioscience, Alpine is expected to incur a net loss for many years: it takes over a billion dollars to fund a molecule from bench research to commercialization (in a decade-long process). That aside, the net cash consumed in operating activities were $16.6M and $3.8M for 2017 and 2016, respectively. In assessing at the balance sheet, there were $81.2M in cash/investments in the latest fiscal year reporting that end on Dec. 31. As the company is advancing its pipeline, it will utilize more cash. Interestingly, valuation at this point is highly speculative. Be that as it may, if Alpine can post positive data in the foreseeable future, the market price of the stock should be trading at several folds higher. One notable evidence (indicating that Alpine is a huge bargain) is that the institutions purchased the preferred shares at $12.47 while the common shares are currently trading at only $7.16.

Final Remarks

Alpine owns a powerful platform for the innovation of multiple potential blockbusters. Despite being in their early phase, both ALPN-101 and 202 have highly favorable chances of delivering stellar clinical endpoints (and to procure blockbuster revenues). As the positive clinical data to roll in, the company is highly likely to get acquired by either Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), Novartis (NYSE:NVS), or Merck (NYSE:MRK). And, the stock is a highly prudent holding for the patient investors looking for multi-bagger profits in the long haul. As mentioned, the IND for ALPN-101 and -202 correspondingly by year-end and in 2019 should provide a significant boost to the share price. Needless to say, the current valuation may not be available by then. Given that the company’s value at this point is dependent on its clinical data, a negative reporting is “binary.” As follows, it can cause the stock to tumble over 80% and vice versa. Far down the line, the other concern is that even if the drugs will be approved, they might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

Author’s Notes: We’re honored that you took the time to read our market intelligence. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaborations with Analyst Vu, and other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing (“IBI”) is delivering stellar returns. To name a few, Nektar, Spectrum, Atara, and Kite procured over 313%, 119%, 182%, and 83% profits, respectively. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence with expert data analysis. The service features a once-weekly exclusive Alpha-Intelligence article, daily analysis/consulting, and model portfolios. Of note, there is an IBI version of this article that is a higher-level intelligence with extensive details, in which we published in advanced and exclusively for our subscribers. And, we invite you to subscribe to our marketplace now to lock in the current price and save money for the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALPN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I like to inform our readers of Seeking Alpha's recent policy change, in which the company implemented the paywall (not only to my articles but to all articles that are published over 10-day). This is in place, as the company is, after all, a business. And, the revenues from ads are not adequate to support the high-quality research that the company is providing. If you are a REAL TIME FOLLOWER, you will be notified immediately of our new research for you to continue to benefit from our due diligence. You can also gain access to all of my old articles and much more by taking the 2-week FREE trial of my marketplace, Integrated BioSci Investing.