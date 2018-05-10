Rethinking Your AT&T Position After The Michael Cohen Revelation

I show a couple of ways to maintain a protective mindset in light of that. I also discuss D.M. Martins Research's suggestions for alternatives to AT&T.

Dividend Investors raised the importance of AT&T longs having a "protective mindset" in light of the uncertainty related to AT&T's antitrust trial.

AT&T sponsors a country music festival: best use of your money? (via: AT&T)

AT&T: Should You Be Worried?

I'd like to make two simple points here. First, if you're long AT&T (T), you ought to consider having a "protective mindset", to borrow Seeking Alpha contributor Dividend Investors' phrase (AT&T: Should We Be Worried?). Second, if you're thinking of looking elsewhere, as Seeking Alpha contributor D.M Martins Research suggested recently, consider broadening your search beyond the telecom industry. Let's tackle the protective mindset first, and then talk about looking elsewhere.

A Protective Mindset

One of the concerns raised by Dividend Investors in his article was the prospect of AT&T's mooted merger with Time Warner (TWX) not going through:

In the case of T, our long position is in jeopardy if the Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) deal faces further obstacles (or does not materialize). This means that it is time to start asking ourselves important questions. As holders of T, should we be concerned?

One cause for concern was suggested by the New York Times in its preview of the AT&T-Time Warner case -- namely, the lead counsel for AT&T and Time Warner has no experience in antitrust law:

The Justice Department’s legal team is led by Craig Conrath, a longtime government litigator who has argued for government antitrust actions throughout several administrations. AT&T and Time Warner’s defense team is led by Daniel Petrocelli, a Los Angeles litigator who doesn’t have experience in antitrust law. He gained fame for his successful case against O. J. Simpson in a wrongful-death suit brought by the family of Ron Goldman.

Another cause for concern is the revelation on Wednesday that AT&T paid $600,000 to President Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen (the fellow in the plaid jacket below).

Credit: Business Insider

Mr. Cohen is an alumnus of the worst law school in America, Thomas Cooley, so it makes sense that AT&T says it didn't pay him for legal work, but rather "insights" into the Trump Administration. All else equal, do you think this revelation makes it more or less likely that AT&T and Time Warner will win their case against the Justice Department? To ask the question is to answer it.

So, back to Dividend Investors' suggestion that AT&T longs maintain a "protective mindset": one way to do that is to add downside protection to your shares. I have posted a couple of ways of doing that below, though I suspect most AT&T shareholders will prefer the second way.

Downside Protection For AT&T

For these two examples, let's assume you have 1,000 shares of AT&T and are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 20% over the next several months. The screen captures below are from the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts, as of Wednesday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of T against a >20% decline by late-October.

The cost of this put protection was $390, or 1.24% of position value. This cost was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and the ask). Note also that the 20% decline threshold includes the hedging cost: Not including the hedging cost, this hedge would limit your decline to a drawdown of 18.76% in a worst-case scenario.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 11% between now and October, this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to protect against a >20% decline in AT&T between now and then.

The difference with this hedge is that cost of the put leg was more than offset by the income of $410, or 1.31% of position value, generated from selling the call leg (calculated conservatively, at the bid).

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $20 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Looking Elsewhere

Now to my second point: looking elsewhere if you're thinking of exiting AT&T. I'm thinking here of D.M. Martins Research's suggestion that investors consider buying T-Mobile (TMUS) or Verizon (VZ) instead. If you're going to look elsewhere though, why limit yourself to telecoms, or to any particular industry, for that matter? Why not look at a handful of names with the highest potential returns, net of hedging costs, and buy and hedge a handful of them? I've been those names each week since June 8th at Bulletproof Investing. Here's how each cohort has done (unhedged) over the next 6 months (click on a starting date for an interactive chart showing the names that week):

Perhaps something to consider as news of Michael Cohen's involvement adds some color to the AT&T's antitrust trial.

