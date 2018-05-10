Performance Record For My ETF Picks

How well do my monthly ETF picks perform?

I publish a monthly newsletter which includes my Top 10 ETF picks, among other things. How well or how poorly have these picks performed in the 12 months following their publication to subscribers? Let's look at the numbers.

The Summary Table

I began publishing my Top ETF picks in January 2017. Every month I publish a new list of picks, often with names that are carried over from the previous month. I have a methodology that's so simple, you won't believe it. More on that later. What matters for now is how each list of 10 ETFs has performed over the following 12 months.

Below is the summary table showing the 12-month returns for each list and the benchmark I use for comparison. I chose the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) as the benchmark because it is the most widely diversified Global ETF I can find.

The last row in the summary table shows the Alpha, or the difference between the performance of my ETFs and the performance of the benchmark.

As you can see, my monthly ETF picks have captured Alpha every time. After a slow start in January and February 2017 (cut me some slack, Jack. I was new to this game), the amount of Alpha started to become meaningful. The fact that my picks have not (so far) produced negative Alpha is notable.

Next, we look at the details of each monthly list and how the individual ETFs performed. I'll start with the most recent list from April 2017, which just finished its full 12 months of performance.

The Monthly Tables

My list from last April did very well, with no losers and six Alpha producers. Next up is the list from March 2017.

This list had two losers, both in the commodities space. The other eight were winners and produced strong Alpha for the 12 months. Next, we look at the February 2017 list.

This list managed to capture Alpha, but not very much. Still, Alpha is Alpha. Only one ETF lost value, and again, it was commodity-based. The last list is from January 2017, which was a real squeaker in terms of Alpha.

A tiny bit of Alpha for my first swing at this game is good enough for me. Once again, commodities were the big drag on performance. Will I ever learn? Yes, I think I will.