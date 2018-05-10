SailPoint: Lockup Expiration And Growth Deceleration Are Red Flags

Momentum for the stock will probably slow as demand for new IPOs exhausts the hype for SailPoint. The company's lockup expiration happens next week on May 16.

Since going public last November, SailPoint shares have rallied more than 2x from their IPO price of $12.

We are now six months past the IPO of SailPoint (SAIL), a SaaS provider of "identity governance" software that allows customers to manage access to internal networks. In those six months, SailPoint has shown tremendous performance, appreciating more than 2x over its IPO price of $12 per share. The former private equity-backed company has generated a handsome return for its backers in the year-to-date period rising more than 70% alone. Though SailPoint initially struggled to get off the ground, it has since become one of the best performers of the IPO class of 2017.

In a sharp reversal from Q4, SailPoint's first quarter of reporting earnings as a public company, SailPoint has now stumbled after releasing Q1 earnings even despite a strong beat to Wall Street's expectations. Though this outcome is somewhat surprising, there are a number of reasons why this occurred.

The first and most obvious one is deceleration. SailPoint grew 53% y/y last quarter, but just 40% y/y this quarter. Though the company still exceeded its guidance as well as Wall Street's expectations, for a company valued this highly, perhaps investors were expecting more. That's been the theme of the quarter regardless, with plenty of companies reporting strong earnings yet falling in response.

The second reason, and probably the more alarming one, is the stock's lockup expiration due next week on May 16, according to NASDAQ. The termination of the lock-up period essentially releases all of SailPoint's shares to the open market for the first time. Referring to SailPoint's finalized prospectus, about 65 million shares will become fully eligible for sale on that date or about three-quarters of SailPoint's ~87 million outstanding shares.

For a company that's PE-backed and has a lot of investors sitting tight on shares that have more than doubled since IPO, the lockup expiration is sure to set a flurry of shares on the open market and depress the price. SailPoint's incredible rally this year will probably take a breather as the stock digests the selling pressure caused by the lockup.

Nor is SailPoint particularly attractive from a valuation perspective. At the company's current post-earnings share price of $25, the company carries a market cap of $2.16 billion. Netting out SailPoint's $131 million of balance sheet cash and $68 million of debt leaves it with an enterprise value of $2.10 billion.

Against SailPoint's refreshed FY18 guidance of $225-$229 million (representing just 22% y/y growth at the midpoint), the company is trading at 9.3x EV/FY18 revenues - clearly too rich multiple for a company that's only guiding to growth in the mid-20s.

Based on the company's hyper-extended valuation and the likely pressure coming from the lockup expiration, now is a good time to cash in on gains on SailPoint shares. Though the business remains extremely attractive - SailPoint is one of the undisputed leaders in identity management, with very few meaningful competitors in the space; and it's also free cash flow positive - the coming weeks and months will likely present us with a better buying opportunity at a significantly discounted price. I've got my eye on a price target of $19, representing 7x EV/FY18 revenues, above which I wouldn't consider taking a position in SailPoint.

Deceleration raises questions in the quarter

The most salient topic coming out of SailPoint's Q1 results, which are shown in the table below, is its deceleration from the prior quarter's growth:

Figure 1. SailPoint Q1 results Source: SailPoint investor relations

Flashback to Q4 - SailPoint grew revenues by 53% y/y and showed a huge beat to analysts' consensus expectations of 40% y/y. Shares rallied about 15% in response, as the first big earnings beat since going public is a huge bullish indicator for the future. In Q4, SailPoint's revenue growth had accelerated from just 40% growth in the prior quarter (Q3).

Now, in Q1, SailPoint's $49.7 million of revenues represents just 40% y/y growth, a reversal to its prior Q3 growth rate. This is still a meaningful beat over Wall Street's expectations of $44.6 million (+26% y/y) - in fact, it's about the same beat margin - but the sharp deceleration from the prior quarter does still raise some flags.

When looking at SailPoint's FY18 guidance midpoint of $227 million, the implied 22% growth appears way too conservative for a company that exited Q4 at a 53% growth rate. Certainly SailPoint isn't expected to keep growing at >50% forever, but the fact that SailPoint's growth slid sharply this quarter raises questions as to how it will perform over the rest of FY18. If more and more deceleration is in the cards, then SailPoint's guidance does indeed look like the truth. Part of the justification for SailPoint's above-market >9x revenue multiple was the belief that guidance was overly conservative and that the company would continue its growth well in excess of 40%. With that scenario seeming less likely, SailPoint shares are likely to deflate.

You'll notice also that SailPoint has turned a positive operating income last 1Q17 into a loss of -$4.3 million, representing a -9% operating margin. This is close enough to breakeven and far better than most SaaS peers to really cause a problem for investors, but the expense growth sticks out as a sore spot in a Q1 where investors have punished many companies for not meeting bottom-line expectations. SailPoint's pro forma EPS of $0.02 still beat Wall Street's -$0.03 consensus figure, but the margin deterioration is still highly noticeable.

Sales and marketing expenses, in particular, grew 57% y/y to $23.8 million and represented 48% of SailPoint's revenue base in the quarter, sharply up from 43% of revenues in 1Q17. The fact that SailPoint grew its sales expenses at a much greater clip than its revenue growth is alarming for investors, as well as the fact that it lost 14 points of operating leverage on sales. You could argue, of course, that investing in sales and lead generation is a long-term investment that doesn't produce immediate results in the quarter that the expense is outlaid. In any case, the margin compression stands out quite noticeably. General and administrative costs, as well, shot up by more than 2x.

When a company is showing decelerating growth, it's helpful if it also showed cost discipline. In SailPoint's case, it's quite the opposite.

Final thoughts

At such a bloated valuation, SailPoint's shares are far too risky to merit a long investment, even despite the post-earnings drop. Shares have risen too far, too fast this year, especially in the face of SailPoint's lockup expiration. There will be many insiders raring to sell the stock after watching their positions grow by more than 2x. Wait until the noise from this quarter subsides and until SailPoint hits a more reasonable valuation before evaluating a long position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.