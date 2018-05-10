TheStreet's (TST) CEO David Callaway on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 10:30 AM ET

Eric Lundberg - Chief Financial Officer

David Callaway - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Argento - Lake Street Capital Markets

Mike Grondahl - Northland Securities

Kara Anderson - B. Riley FBR

Good day, and welcome to the First Quarter 2018 Financial Results. Today's call is being recorded. I would now like to hand the call over to Mr. Eric Lundberg, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Thank you, Rowan. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss TheStreet's financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2018. Joining me on the call today is David Callaway, TheStreet's President and Chief Executive Officer. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make forward-looking statements during the course of this call, and our actual results could differ materially.

Some of the risks and uncertainties that could impact our business are included in our 10-K. In addition, our presentation will include non-GAAP financial measures, and we have provided reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures in our earnings press release, which was released this morning and is available on our website.

Part of what we're trying to do here at TheStreet has been like building a house from the ground up, to create a scalable infrastructure that will allow us to drive recurring revenue growth and create quality products that are built to last in today and tomorrow's world. That is the backdrop of Q1.

While our decision to significantly reduce our programmatic advertising has impacted our revenue growth in the short-term, we're confident that our pivot to focus on our successful Premium subscription business will deliver positive results in the long term and allow us to concentrate resources on growing this highly profitable business.

We have invested further in our Premium business, which is in the midst of a dramatic turnaround as we believe we can grow our current products, develop new ones, such as Retirement Daily, which just launched.

Our deferred revenue speaks to this as deferred subscription revenue totaled $26.7 million in Q1 of this year, up $1.6 million or 7% from Q1 last year and up $2.9 million or 12% from Q4 of last year. B2C is up $0.5 million and B2B is up almost $1.2 million year-over-year. Our total revenues for Q1 were $14.7 million, down $600,000 from Q1 of last year. Our net loss was $700,000, which was a $400,000 improvement from Q1 last year.

EBITDA for Q1 was $600,000, an increase of $400,000 or 182% from Q1 last year. And adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $1 million, a 20% jump from Q1 of last year. This demonstrates that despite our decision to reduce programmatic advertising, as well as invest in our Premium business, we are still able to generate positive movement in our earnings in the quarter.

The year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA, primarily resulted from strong B2B revenue growth, as well as lower cost of services expense, primarily from lower traffic acquisition costs, employee-related costs, and outside contributors, partially offset by the decline in advertising and subscription revenues in our B2C businesses.

Our Business-to-Business revenue, which is primarily subscriptions, information services and event revenue for our B2B products, which include The Deal, BoardEx and RateWatch, totaled $8 million for the first quarter, up $700,000 or 9%, as compared to the first quarter of last year. B2B revenue continues its strong and growing momentum, now comprising 55% of the total revenue for the company.

The individual B2B products. Total BoardEx revenue grew $600,000 or 21% in Q1 of this year, as compared to prior year Q1. We continue to have very strong year-over-year growth in subscription revenue, up 26%, which is driven by new sales, which were up 13%, as well as extremely strong renewals and an increase in average revenue per subscription.

Total BoardEx deferred revenue is now $6 million, up 18% from Q1 of last year. Foreign exchange adjustments had a positive impact as well in this quarter, contributing $200,000 to BoardEx Q1 revenue. The Deal total revenue declined $200,000, primarily due to the postponement of our Deal Economy event in London, which will now take place in Q3, as well as a 3% reduction in subscription revenue, which is improving from the 4% decline we experienced during full year 2017.

We are encouraged by strong new subscription sales to start the year. This positive new sales growth, coupled with our historically strong renewal rates, along with our upcoming U.S. corporate governance event to be held in June of this year have helped The Deal start the year strong.

RateWatch continued its impressive growth, generating a total of $1.8 million in revenue for the quarter from both increased subscription revenue, as well as one-time report sales. RateWatch subscription revenue growth reflected a 12% increase in average revenue per subscriber, along with a 1% increase in weighted number of subscriptions.

Let me remind you, the 12% in rate is actually a combination of rate and volume. These subscription products are priced off of a number of factors. They are priced off the number of products a client wants, the frequency they want to receive them and the number of competitors they want to benchmark themselves against. With the investment rate volatility, our customers are significantly increasing the frequency, therefore, driving rate increases.

Business-to-Consumer revenue totaled $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2018, down $1.2 million or 15%, compared to the first quarter of last year. B2C subscription revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was $4.7 million, a decrease of $400,000 or 9% from $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2017. This decrease is primarily related to a 10% decline in the weighted average number of subscriptions, offset by a 1% increase in the average revenue recognized per subscription.

Our average monthly churn improved to 4.79% for the first quarter of 2018 from almost 5% in the first quarter of last year. Sales efforts are getting stronger, with total gross bookings up 6.2% during the first quarter of 2018, compared to Q1 last year. Our total number of subscribers increased 1% from December of last year. This resulted in total Premium deferred subscription revenue of $11 million for Q1, up $500,000 or 4% from Q1 last year and up $1.5 million or 16% from Q4 of last year, a key metric for the future.

Lastly, our total paid subscriptions, as I mentioned earlier, were up from February to March and from March to April. B2C advertising revenue declined year-over-year $800,000, primarily from lower advertising generated by our strategic decision to reduce marginally profitable programmatic advertising.

Turning to operating expenses for Q1. Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were $15.3 million, as compared to $16.2 million for the first quarter of 2017, a decrease of almost $1 million between the periods. Operating expense for the first quarter of 2017 included $200,000 of restructuring and other charges.

Excluding the 2017 restructuring and other charges, operating expenses for the first quarter of this year improved $800,000 or 5% as compared to the first quarter of last year. Lower operating expenses resulted primarily from salary and benefits costs, planned reduction in traffic acquisition costs, and fewer outside contributors, partially offset by our investment in our Premium business.

Turning to the balance sheet. The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $15.5 million, as compared to $13.9 million at December 31, 2017, an increase of $1.6 million. This is the fifth consecutive quarter the company has generated positive cash flow, excluding the cash used in the takeout of TCV in Q4. This quarter's increase was a result of the improved net loss of $400,000 and an increase in deferred revenue of $300,000, partially offset by the change in the balance of accounts receivable and prepaid expenses.

In summary, BoardEx and RateWatch are continuing their strong performances with revenues up 21% and 13%, respectively. The Deal had a great quarter in new business sales. We invested further in our Premium business as we continue to see positive momentum i.e. deferred revenue up $0.5 million. Yes, ad revenue was down mostly from the less profitable programmatic advertising, but our core traffic is growing, which is a funnel for our premium business.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to our CEO, Dave Callaway.

Thank you, Eric, and good morning, everyone. We've been quite busy in Q1 with a lot of investment behind the scenes as we seek to further grow our institutional businesses and reshape our consumer media business to focus more on paid content. Our BoardEx and RateWatch businesses both reported higher subscription revenue and higher prices, while The Deal saw its best quarter in new business since I've been here at the company.

In fact, we've almost achieved in new business for The Deal what we budgeted for the entire year. Deal subscription churn continues to improve, and with a major Deal event next month, the corporate governance event Eric mentioned, which is here in New York hosted by our founder, Jim Cramer, we'll see some seasonal improvement in events revenue as well.

Part of the reason for The Deal's improvement stems from the shift we made in the newsroom at the end of last year to really focus on The Deal and our Premium subscription businesses instead of stories that help serve low-profit programmatic advertising. We've taken a hit on that advertising, particularly in external places like Yahoo!, but our core traffic on our site, our most loyal readers, is still strong and we've seen a spate of scoops and exclusives on The Deal that have helped garner us new subscribers in the quarter, particularly in the corporate activist space, one of the four key pillars of our Deal coverage.

On the Premium side, our orders have improved for five months in a row now. And some of our products, such as Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS, are now net positive in subscriber’s year-over-year. More to come on that in a bit. On the institutional side, BoardEx subscription revenue was up 26% in Q1, with a host of impressive Wall Street names signing on for the first time, a few of them for big numbers at the expense of our competitors.

New business combined with usual retention rates in the mid-90s percentile formed the backbone for that growth. New business on The Deal helped offset subscription churn, where retention is still above 90% and is closing the gap.

Good editorial was behind the new business. With M&A deals at record levels in Q1 and activism strong in the U.S. and increasingly in Europe, our journalists have had no shortage of scoops and exclusives, and the industry is starting to notice. That new business on The Deal also serves as a funnel for future BoardEx business as our journalists routinely promote use of BoardEx data in their stories, creating a unique and proprietary content that nobody else has.

We also launched a series of new league tables tied to our four pillars of coverage besides activism, M&A, bankruptcy and private equity, and a dealmaker quarterly magazine to complement our Events business. RateWatch has also seen new gains in new business, as Eric said, which helped drive revenue up almost 14% in Q1. The new business theme continues to build across institutional.

On the media side, the programmatic hit to traffic has no doubt hurt advertising revenue. But we're confident that as long as our core users are on the site, the high network active investors and on mobile are growing, the marketing funnel we use to attract them to our subscription products will ultimately offset those decline.

Our net subscribers, which fell for the last three years, were down total 8% year-over-year in the first quarter versus a decline of 15% in 2017 and more in the previous two years. That gap is narrowing. As I said, some of our products have already turned positive on subscribers. And at this moment, we're optimistic we'll finish up for the year. Key additions to our team in our product and licensing spaces have helped make this happen.

In April, we launched a new subscription product, Retirement Daily with Bob Powell, our first new Premium product in 10 years. Our technology team, led by CTO, Cameron Ireland, has also revamped our site navigation and the taxonomy effort. And this quarter, we'll shift our RealMoney coverage to a more modern content management system.

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS team has been wildly busy as news on some of its biggest holdings such as Facebook, Amazon and Netflix have created more demand for the live portfolio run by Jim's charitable trust. And we're also laying the groundwork for bringing our trusted subscription columnist efforts to cannabis and crypto spaces very soon. One side note on that, we've hired a new RealMoney editor, a money editor for our subscription business, Daria Solovieva, who joined us just a few weeks ago, and she's already off to a huge start, helping start to plan new products and talked about bringing on some new contributors.

We're laying the groundwork for bringing these columnist efforts to the cannabis product and the crypto spaces, as I said, and you should hear more about from us in the second quarter. In fact, a lot of our cannabis coverage, which has been high traffic coverage on TheStreet has been shifted over to the paid content area.

On the free side of the business, we're finding new followers by launching a series of podcasts, particularly ones that focus on tech stocks and things such as our popular Alpha Rising series on women entrepreneurs with Tracy Byrnes. Our live blogs on tech earnings over the last few weeks brought in record numbers of concurrent readers, and we're excited to expand those into other aspects of coverage.

We're creating more video panels or webinars, which are helping to attract sponsors or advertisers not tied to traffic. So, building up that advertising business, which is not traffic based, has been a key focus for us and we're seeing progress on it. We're also doing live events.

In fact, just this past weekend, we had what we call a teach-in with Jim Cramer and some of our big name RealMoney columnists, as well as PayPal CEO, Dan Schulman, which attracted more than 200 people to an all-day set of panels, speeches and interviews tied to how to invest in today's markets. Those live events are high-margin events, and we want to keep doing more of them on the consumer side, as well as on the institutional side.

On the licensing side of the consumer business, we're exploring more joint ventures in the FinTech and media spaces, including a deal this past quarter with Investopedia to jointly promote a new online crypto course for potential investors, geared towards our strategy of educating investors across our Subscription business. We're talking to Investopedia about many more of these types of deals following the successful cryptocurrency one, including one around Jim and his Actions Alerts PLUS investing style. More on that in coming weeks.

Finally, we're proud to have won a journalism award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers for best coverage of corporate governance issues tied to big banks such as Wells Fargo and Citicorp. We got a lot more work to do. While we're happy with our achievements in the quarter, including the third consecutive quarter of year-over-year deferred revenue growth and the first quarter of deferred revenue growth in the Premium business in more than three years.

We recognize that we still have ways to go to generate the total improved revenue we have promised you we will deliver. The investment in our media business and shift to a paid strategy has resulted in not only better news coverage, but a stronger customer base to build on, as well as to plug into profitable and diverse joint ventures with media partners.

We're confident the pivot to premium subscriptions and the continued growth in our institutional business will ultimately deliver the growth we need to better highlight our dramatic turnaround.

And now, I'd like to open it up to questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We will now take our first question from Mark Argento of Lake Street Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Mark Argento

Hi guys, good morning. Just a few questions. Just wanted to – one was just a clarification question. I wanted to make sure I heard it right. Did you guys say that BoardEx subscriptions are up 26%? Is that the right number?

David Callaway

Correct. Yes.

Mark Argento

So that means total number of subscribers is up 26% year-over-year?

David Callaway

No. Subscription revenue is up 26%, the combination of rate and volume.

Mark Argento

Got it. Okay. Thanks for the clarification there. And could you unpack that for us here in terms of the number of subscriptions, was that roughly half and half?

David Callaway

Yes. 13% of it, I believe, exactly is new business, and the rest is strong renewal rates and uptick in rates. And when we sell these, Mark, we generally do two-year deals with a jump in the second year. So, we're trying – we're increasing the prices as we're bringing in new business, we're also increasing the prices on the retentions.

Mark Argento

Got it. All right. That's helpful. And then you had also mentioned in your prepared remarks that core traffic on the B2C properties is actually up. You guys decided to throttle back some of the lower-margin advertising. Maybe you talked a little bit about kind of what went into that decision?

David Callaway

Well, the core traffic is defined as the traffic that's coming to our website and mobile products. The people that are loyal Street fans, Jim fans, RealMoney fans. And that's continuing to do well. Where we've throttled back is on places where we were disseminating our news with outside of, like, real licensing deals. So, Yahoo! is a prime example. We were sending a lot of news to Yahoo! over the years, over the decades. They were charging us for it. We were making an ROI on it.

As they've had their troubles, their charges have started to go up. Our ROI started to decline. And we looked at it across desktop and mobile and decided that, that was not where we wanted to be focusing our efforts going forward. So, we knew there was going to be some hit, but we made that decision at the end of the year that we would take that strategy and we would focus our resources on growing the Premium funnel. And because we've been able to keep those core users and grow those core users, we're confident that we're going to be able to grow that funnel over the next few quarters, which will result in your better premium and deferred traffic.

Eric Lundberg

We also, Mark, analyzed the traffic that we got from the programmatic-type advertisers, and it really didn't lead to lead generation for the premium products.

David Callaway

Yes. Essentially, they were won-and-done type readers.

Eric Lundberg

They'd read a story. We serve them and add. And while that was used to be marginally profitable, they came to us with a hefty price increase. In our analysis, we decided it wasn't worth it to – for us anymore to continue that.

David Callaway

So, we're not – just to make it clear, we're not off Yahoo!. We're just not focusing a lot of our efforts on stories that do big ticker traffic, yes.

Mark Argento

Understood. And then kind of dovetails into my next question. In terms of the Premium subscription business, the B2C business, obviously, we're seeing subscribers down, revenues down, but yet deferred is up. So, are we seeing some of these new products, these new offerings starting to get some new traction and there's this, kind of, transition period? But – I'm just trying to get my head around what's, kind of, the mechanics going on there?

David Callaway

Well, there's always a transition period, but we launched the Retirement Daily product at the beginning of April and we are above budget on that in terms of subscribers, pleasantly surprised with the first round. So, we're very encouraged on how that is going to work out. As I said, we've shifted some of our free coverage into paid, that cannabis stuff that was very valuable, and we are creating some blueprints for some cannabis product going forward.

We've got ideas on a tech product. Essentially, instead of just slamming a pay wall down on everybody, which is kind of unpopular, we're slowly migrating some of our best stuff into a paid or registration-focused environment, so we can essentially evolve or migrate our readers from free to the paid space.

Mark Argento

Great, thank guys. Appreciate it.

Eric Lundberg

Thanks Mark.

We will now take our next question from Mike Grondahl of Northland Securities. Please go ahead.

Mike Grondahl

Thanks guys and congratulation on the progress. Just looking at that lower-margin advertising revenue that you kind of gave up, could you quantify that a little bit for the quarter? And sort of what you're willing to give up for the rest of the year, just so we can kind of rightsize that going forward?

Eric Lundberg

Yes. So, two things happened. So, we lost probably about 5 million page views a month because of that decision. The other thing that we did was we changed pagination, which has been a blessing for our user experience, and it's also why our core traffic has – time spent on site has improved. Those 5 million page views per quarter are probably $250,000 to $300,000 a quarter in advertising.

David Callaway

And it's important to remember – one of the things I said is that we've taken our sales team, and while we will always have endemic users, the financial, the e-brokers who want to be on TheStreet, we've taken our sales team and we've gotten them focused in selling nontraffic-related advertising. So, we had a pretty good quarter – great quarter year-over-year because we weren't really doing it last year, focusing on selling advertising like Events stuff like I talked about.

Also, the webinars, right. A webinar is a video panel, a special event we'll have on video, which will go out to the site and YouTube and other partners, where we'll discuss a certain strategy for the month. We have something called Trading Strategies every month. And we'll get that sponsored. And it will be like sponsoring a program on CNBC or something, right? So that type of nontraffic advertising revenue is what we're focusing. So, while we do expect what, as Eric said, to kind of take that hit in the traffic advertising, we expect increases in the nontraffic advertising and hope to offset it.

Eric Lundberg

Mike, I think it's fair that Dave's absolutely right. So, on the consumer side of the business, they never had Event revenue per se. Last year was the first foray into that and we had about $350,000 on the B2C side. They've had events on The Deal side. This year, our budget was significantly higher – more than double that. We're already close to 90% of that booked already for the year. So, we expect to be substantially better than that for the year, which is where – Dave's right, where we're focusing our efforts now on the B2C side.

David Callaway

Right. So, to conclude on that, Mike, we don't expect to just sacrifice that revenue. We intend to find it in another spot. And we're making good progress, but we're not there yet.

Eric Lundberg

And some of that, Mike, obviously, is a bit lumpy. So, Dave mentioned we just did our second teach-in. So last year, we did our very first teach-in and it brought us about $175,000. We did it in Q4. We just did our second one this past weekend and it was close to $250,000. So, obviously, we think we can continue to improve those. We saw vast improvement in the lineup that we had. Obviously, the enthusiasm we had in the first and the second were both extremely strong in terms of the audience participation and we think we have ample room on the revenue side to continue to grow those.

Mike Grondahl

Got it. Just turning to RateWatch. How did that kind of compare with your internal expectation? And what's kind of your outlook here? That seems to be pretty strong too.

Eric Lundberg

Suffice it to say that – let me remind you that last year we had a substantial rate increase, right? So, we pushed through, historically, a 5% rate increase at RateWatch is what we ask for. And before interest rates started to show volatility, I'd say the average effective rate increase was more like 2% to 3%. In March of last year, we determined that we are going to ask for a 15% rate increase and we did from March through February of this year. And the effective rate increase that we garnered was closer to 9%.

In the first quarter, our effective rate increase was 12%, even though we only asked for 15% in January and February and 5% in March. So, what's happening there, as I said earlier, is our clients are asking for increases in their frequency of the distribution of the reports, they're asking for additional deposit products to be tracked and they're asking for additional competitors to be tracked, all of which factors into the price we achieve. Long way of saying that we are slightly better than we had expected that business to be. We expect that business to grow and it's growing extremely nicely for us this year.

Mike Grondahl

Great, great. And then lastly, could you talk a little bit about the revenue model, may be subscription kind of pricing or options for like Retirement Daily or cannabis or the potential crypto product?

David Callaway

Yes, there's a couple of ways to do it, right? The first thing to remember is that we charge a subscription price for RealMoney, right? And so RealMoney is the bulk of our paid content. All of the columnists write for it, Jim writes for it. It's kind of the universal file, our news folder for all of our paid content. And then we launch subscription products off of that. So, one of the things we're starting to do first is to bulk up RealMoney.

We've hired the new editor, Daria. She spent 10 years at Bloomberg. She was working for Fast Company magazine for a while. She's very innovative. We have – and we're bulking up some of the contributors to RealMoney. We're also taking some of our most popular free coverage, i.e. the cannabis stuff and maybe some of the tax stuff and we're moving that into the RealMoney paid environment. So, we're going to have or already have a much more robust paid product.

Then we spin some separate products out of that. Retirement Daily is an example of that, where Bob Powell is writing it. So that product, I think, we're charging about $100 for. A tech product, we will probably charge 3 times that, $250. We would have to do some marketing and research. But you could imagine that most of these new products will be priced in the couple of hundred dollars range.

But a lot of the benefit will come from just the RealMoney product being more robust and us being able to drive it from the free site funnel into RealMoney. And then there's Jim's Action Alerts PLUS, which is a separate product on its own. That is Jim's major product and probably a good half of our subscribers. So, we're trying to grow them both in parallel.

Mike Grondahl

Got it. Thanks guys.

We will now take our next question from Kara Anderson of B. Riley FBR. Please go ahead.

Kara Anderson

Hi, good morning. Just one follow-up on the advertising. So, I think you mentioned the 5 million page view reduction as a result of the advertising changes is about $200,000 to $300,000 a quarter. I think we saw an $800,000 decline year-over-year for advertising, can you discuss what that balance was due to?

David Callaway

Sure. As I mentioned, we also changed our pagination. We are probably one of the only few publishers that still paginate the digital site. It was a clunky, poor user experience. So, we eliminated pagination. So, we lost ads on that as well, but our user experience has dramatically improved and time spent on site has improved, as well as our core traffic is improving as a result of that decision.

Kara Anderson

Got it. That's helpful. And then on the operating expense side, I think you're at $15.2 million. Can we think of that as sort of a run rate and then maybe add some quarterly variation around Events?

David Callaway

I would think that's a fair assessment, yes. The wildcard would be not the webinars. The expenses are not great. The wildcard, Kara, would be more on the live events, where we still have a hefty margin. But for $250,000, it's probably a margin of 50%, whereas a webinar is probably closer to 90%.

Kara Anderson

Great. Thank you. That’s is for me.

David Callaway

Okay.

We have no further questions in the queue at this time, so I'd now like to turn the call back to the company for any additional or closing marks.

David Callaway

Okay. Thank you. I think we pretty well explained what's been going on here. We’re busy, we've got a plan, we're focused on it. The deferred revenue growth tells that story. Growing cash tells that story. Institutional side looking as good and strong and even stronger in some cases than we had hoped. And consumer and media side, we've got a strategy. We're making the pivot and its yielding results, which you can see in all of the premium numbers that Eric went over. So, a lot more work to do. We intend to make up for that advertising with the Events business and nontraffic advertising. And we've got a lot more for you all over the coming weeks and months. So, stay tuned, and thank you very much for turning in.

Eric Lundberg

Thank you.

Thank you. This does conclude the first quarter 2018 financial results conference call. We thank you for your participation today. You may now disconnect.

