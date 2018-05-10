Uniti: Hedging It Softly

Upside on Uniti is capped with potential equity raise and current divergence between Uniti and Windstream makes us hedge some profits.

Uniti Group (UNIT) continues to serve as a stellar example of why options can provide superior risk adjusted rewards for investors than just buying the stock. We first got involved with this company in September 2017. At the time with the stock at $18.45, a little away from where the price stands today, we decided to sell the February $20 puts for $4.10 each and a little later the May $15 puts for around $2.50 each.

In spite of the direct stock purchase receiving more dividends, our option selling, or what we like to call writing insurance policies, came out significantly ahead.

Source: Author's calculations for 100 shares of UNIT

Today, we examine the landscape and tell you why we are a little skittish with where things stand and why we are hedging...again.

Uniti: A Windstream story

While the topic of UNIT holding all the cards in a Windstream (WIN) bankruptcy has been beaten to death more times than the short thesis for Tesla (TSLA) has been elucidated on Seeking Alpha, the fate of UNIT is still tied to WIN to a significant degree. Indeed the quickest way UNIT could get a normal market multiple would be if the risk of a WIN bankruptcy was eliminated. With WIN reporting Q1-2018 results, we decided to check if this was indeed coming to fruition.

The good news was that WIN was able to report a slight, and by slight we mean ultra marginal, increase in OIBDA (operating income before depreciation and amortization).

Source: WIN Q1-2018 supplemental

WIN was able to do this from gaining efficiencies from its acquisitions and through some cost cutting. However, revenue still declined about 4% year on year. What was equally concerning is that every segment showed a revenue decline.

For its 2018 guidance, WIN forecasted a slight improvement in overall revenues but guided for OIBDAR (operating income before depreciation, amortization & rent) which was actually lower than 2017 figure of $2,010.5, suggesting the back half may face margin pressures.

One can see how as WIN is losing customers across the board and that trend shows basically no sign of slowing.

Outside of the enterprise segment which might be an outlier (and one quarter does not a trend make), WIN will have to compromise on margins to keep customers even static.

On the bright side, WIN will produce some free cash flow and that will help pay down some debt, but capex is still incredibly high in relation to cash flow.

Divergence

UNIT stock has recently started moving away from that of WIN and bearing out our thesis that UNIT is NOT WIN. The quality of assets and inability of WIN debt holders to recover a cent without UNIT's network meant that UNIT should outperform WIN and it has.

At the same time, at least by our expectations, things are not improving at WIN. This will at some point weigh in on UNIT's stock price and hence we have decided to hedge our position against this possibility while retaining some more upside. We sold various calls against our position for January 2019 expiration. This allows us to collect potentially another $1.80 of dividends on UNIT stock and reduce our downside risk.

Conclusion

At Wheel Of Fortune we routinely use options to reduce risk and enhance returns and UNIT is probably the most compelling case to demonstrate that strategy. Here we are hedging as we just do not see a runaway upside in this stock and prices above $22 would likely see UNIT actively issuing equity to diversify away from WIN. UNIT's network is vital to WIN but the deterioration in revenues at WIN make it a tad less valuable each quarter.

What could make as awfully wrong? If WIN could rapidly stabilize customers and revenues or do a large sale of its owned fiber network to meaningfully reduce debt, that would create the upside potential in UNIT beyond our expectations. We are not holding our breath for that but instead selling lottery tickets to willing buyers and reducing our risk in the interim.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

