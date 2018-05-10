Starbucks: Is Nestle The Swiss Savior?

If shares were to fall to levels towards the $50 mark, shares trade at a decent earnings yield, providing appeal combined with a strong brand and capital return plans.

The deal provides real support to the aggressive capital return plans for the coming years, providing real support for the share price.

Starbucks has announced a fairly interesting deal with Nestle, which could be beneficial for both companies if executed well.

Starbucks (SBUX) announced quite a transformative deal with Nestle S.A. (OTCPK:NSRGY) (OTCPK:NSRGF) which could be really beneficial for both companies, if they work together and Nestle delivers on its plans. Proceeds from the deal allow Starbucks to return 25% of its current value to shareholders in the coming two and a half years, providing strong support underneath the shares, although I still find them a little pricey at 21-22 times earnings.

While the company has a strong brand and overseas growth opportunities, reality is that comparable sales growth is lagging a bit and consumers seem to dislike (at least some) global brands. Yet, the same brand remains very strong, of course, as a valuation at $50 provides a decent earnings yield, certainly given the capital return plans.

A Growth Deal

Starbucks has sold rights to sell, market and distribute its Starbucks at-home and away-from-home packaged coffee, as well as other brands which include Teavana, among others. The Swiss giant is willing to pay $7.15 billion to acquire the rights from Starbucks, as the latter will continue to be a licensor and supply roast and ground products.

Of course, Nestle has much greater distribution power to the home channels with its very strong brands Nescafe and Nespresso. For Nestle, this represents a big opportunity to expand in the US, and for Starbucks, this is a great way to improve brand recognition outside of its home market.

The consumer packaged goods business generated $2.4 billion in sales in the fiscal year ending in October 2017, which made it responsible for little over 10% of total sales. The exact earnings contribution is hard to filter out as Starbucks will actually remain a supplier for this coffee, an activity on which it undoubtedly continues to make some money.

The deal presentation by Nestle reveals that annual sales come in at 2 billion Swiss francs, as that currency trades at parity with the US dollar. This is less than the $2.4 billion in sales from the consumer packaged good business, as the deal excludes sales made in coffee shops and ready-to-drink products. Nestle, furthermore, reveals that it paid 15 times pro-forma EBITDA for 2018.

Starbucks itself did mention that the deal should not really have an impact on earnings per share, thanks to the fact that it remains a supplier and that proceeds will be used to buy back shares.

Through the fiscal year of 2020, Starbucks aims to return $20 billion in combined cash dividend and share repurchases. With a strong balance sheet, this deal proceeds and retained future earnings allow for such massive handouts.

What About Earnings Power?

If executed well by Nestle, the deal could be a winner for both companies as Starbucks could use the success amidst slower growth and the fact that the company needed to grow its valuation.

Starbucks has long grown comparable sales at double-digits and in more recent years mid-single-digit percentages, but growth slowed down to just 2% in the most recent (second) quarter. The slower pace of growth makes that comparable sales are now seen at the low end of the 3-5% guidance, even triggering some restructuring charges as well.

The company guides for earnings of $3.32-3.36 per share on a GAAP basis, with adjusted earnings seen at $2.48-2.53 per share. "Normally" GAAP earnings are lower than adjusted earnings, but Starbucks has benefited from the purchase of the joint-venture in East-China which the company bought out. If you look at the non-GAAP accounting, Starbucks has been pretty reasonable in the past. Last year, the difference between both accounting metrics amounted to just 9 cents per share, driven by small tax, restructuring and deal-making charges.

Trading at $57 per share, multiples remain quite elevated nonetheless, at 22-23 times forward earnings. Starbucks ended the second quarter with $2.5 billion in cash and equivalents, and $6.5 billion in debt. If we factor in the proceeds from the Nestle deal, Starbucks will operate with a net cash load of roughly $3 billion, equivalent to roughly $2 per share.

The 1.40 billion shares outstanding trade at $57 per share, valuing Starbucks' equity at $80 billion. With capital returns amounting to $20 billion in the coming two and a half years, the capital returns amount to 25% in the coming 10 quarters, being a pretty substantial yield by all means.

Appeal Lures On Dips

The long-term growth story of Starbucks has been nothing short of amazing, especially in the 1990s and 2000s, although the pullback from $20 in 2006 to just $4 during the crisis was a painful test for long-term holders. Shares subsequently ran higher in a very impressive multi-year move to levels in the mid-$60s by 2015. Ever since, shares have been pretty stagnant, now for a period of roughly three years already. At the same time, Starbucks continued to grow sales (although at a slower pace) while it continued to buy back stock as valuation multiples compressed a bit again.

So while multiples have been coming down, the question is what the right multiple to attach to Starbucks really is. The company has plenty of financial firepower to indeed return $20 billion or 25% of its current market capitalisation in the coming three years, while its business can probably grow at a modest clip thanks to still large overseas growth opportunities.

Given the strong brand and financial strength of the business, I would be willing to pay a small premium to the overall market, as a 20 times multiple seems reasonable, translating into a desired entry point around $50 per share. That has become a bit more unlikely after shares rose little over a dollar to $57 in response/anticipation to a deal with Nestle. This deal could really create a lot of value as Starbucks sees a large influx of cash, and Nestle might be able to grow it quicker in overseas territories.

While $50 might seem far-fetched, I have to note that we have almost seen these levels in the autumn of last year as further disappointments in comparable sales growth numbers, and subsequently perhaps margins, might create a real shock for investors. Furthermore, global sales growth has been underwhelming compared to the achievements at home. Outside of the US, Starbucks seems to have trouble in convincing consumers who often order coffees from local shops and are not that "addicted" to global corporate giants to the same degree as their US counterparts.

Nonetheless, levels of $50 should provide some real appeal even if operations are struggling, amidst the optimistic capital return plans for the coming years. After all, $20 billion in cumulative returns in the coming 2.5 years works out to roughly $15 per share, de-risking the thesis a great deal if you would be able to buy around those levels.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.