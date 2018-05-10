Electro Scientific Is Priced For The Worst-Case Scenario

While these boom times can't last, the company is much better placed to deal with any cyclical downturns than in the past.

The stock price of Electro Scientific (ESIO) has already priced in a cyclical downturn:

The reality on the ground is that this cyclical downturn isn't materializing, at least not yet. We give you the following Q4 numbers:

Fourth quarter revenue of $113.4M, up 127% y/y

Fiscal 2018 revenue of $367.9M,

Fourth quarter orders of $111.8M, up 36% y/y.

Fiscal 2018 orders of $451.4M, up 144% y/y.

Backlog of $148.4M, primarily expected to ship in the first half of fiscal 2019.

Fiscal 2018 operating cash flow of $67.4M, leading to total cash and investments balance of $125.0 million.

Non-GAAP EPS was $1.02.

Can the party last?

Nobody disputes these are booming times, but can it last? Well, you might wonder as the company guided Q1 revenues ever so slightly below what they achieved in the just reported Q4 2018 quarter, from the earnings PR:

revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 are expected to be between $97 and $111 million. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share is expected to be $0.75 to $0.95.

The EPS number is really a bit below the $1.02 achieved in Q4. This is part slower revenue growth, and part having some backlog, which is low margin product.

What does the future hold? Well, from the Q4CC:

in some geographies we are seeing utilization has dropped a little bit, and as a result, bookings have waned a little bit... We do believe that in our Q2 – end of Q2 early Q3, we may see us slowing in terms of bookings. But we do believe that towards the end of the year, as new phones get introduced, we should see that pick up again.

Well, these bookings were still up 36% y/y, but management is right, the boom times have been extraordinary until now. They could last another quarter or two but some kind of digestion of added capacity at clients is inevitable, so we're certainly not going to see triple-digit growth rates this year, and we would be happy with any growth at all, as it happens.

But the company has done a lot in order to be well placed for the cyclical soft quarters:

Shallower cycle

New flagship machine

Low CapEx

Services

Rigid HDI

Lower cost

Balance sheet

First off, the market isn't in a bad shape. While the dramatic increases of the last several quarters are unlikely to repeat themselves, there is still good demand out there.

This is because the underlying demand for flexible printed boards, as well as the circuits per board, is increasing dramatically. Here is management (Q4CC):

The cellular phone, the consumer electronics associated with that, which are iPads and notebooks, et cetera, the usage, the number of flexible circuits per phone has grown dramatically. The density and the complexity of the circuits that are currently being used in those cell phones has grown immensely. The geometries and the number of vias per flexible circuit have continued to shrink, which makes the complexity higher, which frankly, creates a larger barrier to entry. And so all of those dynamics, coupled with now new application drivers, 5G, which there's a lot of talk about I think has taken the world relatively by surprise, as it relates to the speed at which this is coming on and a lot of our customers are now being asked to support 5G antenna development, et cetera, et cetera.

Then there is the demand from other sectors like automotive, where flexible boards are also making inroads simply because they are cheaper.

What's more, management argues that they are still winning market share, and they have a new platform out in the summer which should solidify that lead, that is, they are not sitting still.

Investors might also appreciate how the company operates on a very low CapEx model, basically adding capacity involves adding space and headcount.

What should also be appreciated, in our view, is their service business which today runs at 10%-11% of revenue. The machines they sell come with a one-year warranty. After that expires clients usually enter into a service contract or sell time and materials, but usually the former.

Now, given the bonanza in sales the past 12 months, these warranties are beginning to expire basically from now on, so we can expect their service revenue to start rising from here; another force to smooth out the cycle.

Other markets

Before one forgets, they also have solid positions in other markets, like the MLCC tester business which is itself growing at 50%+. The company even has a new solution that can also handle large chips, increasing the TAM.

And then this (Q4CC):

Demand for our semiconductor products, which includes, wafer scribe, mark and trim tools has also been strong for the year, with revenues up nearly 90% and up almost 200% in Q4 as compared to the fourth quarter in 2017. This market has been driven primarily by China's investment in building semiconductor manufacturing capacity.

So it's not only flexible printing board drilling that has been booming, although these semiconductor products will also cool off.

New market

The company is also applying the same capabilities which gave them such a lead in the flexible board drilling business and is applying these in the larger HDI market. From the Q4CC

So we've seen reports to say, 10 that's up to 14% growth in the HDI space. And so, that's a large market that's going relatively rapid. So I think that, from a market perspective. Is what has gotten our interest? From a technical perspective, the things that we have been able to demonstrate in the flexible drilling space are exactly the same traits that are required to win in our view in the HDI space.

They already have a solution, but don't expect to see meaningful revenue until mid 2019 (calendar year). On the other hand, management is optimistic of taking a 10% market share of HDI within three years, based on the similarities of capabilities required.

Then there are the margins:

ESIO Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

This isn't just leverage, they've also cut cost in order to be able to weather a down cycle better. And indeed, from the Q4CC:

Again we guided essentially for relatively flat operating expenses from our fourth quarter into the first quarter, into our June quarter. I think for the balance of the year, we would expect it to continue to remain relatively flat.

With the conclusion that:

One of our key takeaways from this year is that we now have a cost model that will enable us to remain nicely profitable through the expected cycles in our business and deliver exceptional financial results when the market is strong as we’ve done this year.

One might argue that this still has to prove itself out and that's true, of course. But consider the figure below:

ESIO SG&A Expense (TTM) data by YCharts

This shows fairly flat operating expenses while revenues increased dramatically

Valuation

The valuation is a bit of a joke, really. This is a company producing a non-GAAP EPS of $2.78 for the year and $1.02 for Q4 alone. They produce lots of free cash flow and nearly 20% of the market cap is already in cash.

Conclusion

One can only rationalize the share valuation, which is in fairly ridiculous territory, if one expects a really strong cyclical decline that will wipe out much of their earnings.

While we can't exclude that, we see this as rather unlikely, and even if it happens it will be temporary given the underlying demand for flexible boards and their increasing complexity.

Then they have a good presence in other markets, which are booming. They are solidifying their lead in the flexible board business, are likely to experience a serious uptick in service revenue and are placing themselves to enter the HDI market.

Investors also have to take on board that their production market requires very little CapEx, not to mention the amount of free cash flow they have been accumulating of the last several quarters, leading to a kitty of $125M and counting, almost 20% of their market cap.

