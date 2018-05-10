Stock Market Bubbles. Why Can't They Last Forever?

David Stockman and Michael Oliver are returning guests on the radio show this week.

Keynesian economists have assumed the role of God in defying the laws of nature as they pertain to markets. Misguided by Keynesian falsehoods, they promise, or at least create the illusion of, a materialistic paradise on earth by simply increasing debt-based money out of keystrokes of a computer.

No one understands the pathology Keynesian economics better than David Stockman, who served as budget director to President Reagan. He explains why the current stock and bond market bubbles are approaching a dramatic implosion, and why the next stock and bond market crash may end up collapsing the existing monetary system.

As usual, we absorb Michael's information on the direction of key markets based on his momentum and structure model.

David Stockman was formerly a senior managing director of The Blackstone Group. Prior to joining Blackstone, Mr. Stockman was a managing director at Salomon Brothers, Inc. He served as the director of the Office of Management and Budget in the Reagan administration from 1981 to August 1985 and was the youngest Cabinet member of the twentieth century. From 1976 to 1981, Mr. Stockman represented Michigan in the House of Representatives.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980s, he began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA), technically anticipated and captured the Crash. He began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992, Oliver was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year, he shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.