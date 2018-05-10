Your Daily Pharma Scoop: AcelRx Resubmits, MannKind Finds New Realms, VTVT Up On Mixed Data

Analysis focus: ACRX

If you recall your AcelRx (NASDAQ:ACRX), it got a CRL for DSUVIA lasy year citing safety concerns and drug administration issues. The exact things the FDA said, as reported by the company, were: “The two primary recommendations within the CRL are: first, while the safety database was suitable in number of patients, the collection of additional data was requested on at least 50 patients to assess the safety of DSUVIA dosed at the maximum amount described in the proposed labeling; second, to ensure proper administration of the tablet with the single-dose applicator, the FDA recommended certain changes to the Directions for Use to address use-related errors, including dropped tablets, to be validated through a human factors study.”

Now, at that time, in October, we commented that the company will probably not require an additional trial to get this data from the first request, and the second one is easy to implement. Now, in about 7-8 months, we are here where ACRX can resubmit its NDA including data for the 30mcg version.

In April, the company completed the human factors study for DSUVIA. This was required for the second part of the CRL, to address the issue of effectiveness of the revised directions for use. The study was successful.

The drug received a positive CHMP opinion and should be available in the EU in early 2019. The US NDA should see its PDUFA by end-2018. The USP of DSUVIA is that it is an oral version of an IV drug that was approved in 1996. However, in certain settings, an oral pill is the only (cost) effective way to administer the drug. So, a premium price tag on the oral pill could still make financial sense for patients. This is the segment ACRX is targeting.

The stock went up to near $6 before the PDUFA last year, and although this was a stock we trade with, we still made decent profit. The stock fell below $2, also like we predicted. It is in the $2.5 range right now, and I have no doubt we will see a repeat of last year’s performance as we get to the PDUFA, with the added bonus of an EU approval.

Stocks in News: Analysis of MNKD, CLRB, VTVT

MannKind Q1 Afrezza sales up 184%

Discussion: MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Afrezza sales is up 184% at 3.4mn, however, this seems to be the $3.4mn from previously deferred revenue. This is basically old inventory in various sales channels that has been reduced to zero and recognized as sales. Net loss is still $30.4mn, although there’s some good news in the form of a new distribution deal in India with Cipla targeting the 73mn diabetics in India.

Cellectar Bio's CLR 131 an Orphan Drug

Discussion: Cellectar’s (NASDAQ:CLRB) CLR131 is targeting a rare pediatric soft tissue sacroma called rhabdomyosarcoma. There are various new drugs in development in immuno-oncology that are working towards a treatment besides the standard surgery, radiation, or chemo regimens.

VTv Therapeutics azeliragon study mixed results

Discussion: vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) missed the primary endpoint of this study in mild Alzheimer’s, however it is still up based on data that a sub-population that showed statistically significant benefit. This population had peak azeliragon blood plasma concentration of less than 7.5 ng/mL. The company will submit a revised Statistical Analysis Plan to the FDA pre-specifying a target population, and part B topline efficacy data will be reported in June.

In other news

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) announced a 5.25mn-share stock offering at $58.50-$60 per share. This is a discount of up to 8.4% from its last close before the announcement.

MiMedx (NASDAQ:MDXG) went down after news came out that certain members of its speakers group have been indicted in South Carolina for healthcare fraud and conspiracy related to the "excessive use" of the company's products on VA patients in the state.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) ompleted dosing in a Phase 2b clinical trial assessing lead candidate RTB101, as monotherapy and in combination with Novartis' AFINITOR (everolimus), in reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly. TORC IPOed earlier this year. Topline data from the trial will be available next quarter.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) announced that it has revised its Posimir contract with Sandoz, a subsidiary of Novartis (NYSE:NVS), and is now eligible to receive up to $30M in milestone payments triggered by FDA approval. Sandoz is hereby giving up exclusivity to the product.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) slumped on the news that the FDA has rejected Lipocine's application for TRT med Tlando, citing “four deficiencies: determining the extent of the conversion, if any, of testosterone undecanoate to testosterone in serum blood collection tubes in order to confirm the reliability of testosterone data; the need for an ambulatory blood pressure (NYSE:BP) monitoring study to assess whether TLANDO has a clinically meaningful impact on BP; the need to verify the reliability of Cmax data and the justification for not using Cmax as secondary endpoints and determining the appropriate stopping criteria for patients discontinuing TLANDO therapy.”

Jazz Pharma (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has agreed to pay $57M to DOJ to settle federal claims related to its financial assistance program to Medicare patients receiving medications sold by the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.