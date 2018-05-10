Becton, Dickinson: More Than A Short-Term Bounce On The Cards?

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) printed another intra-day lower low today (9th of May) of $218.73 but rallied hard into the close to finish the trading day at $223.39. BDX's turn-around was definitely helped by the strong 20+ point rally we saw in the S&P500 (NYSE:SPX). BDX has continued its pattern of lower lows since announcing it earnings numbers last week but now because of its up-move today has strong chance of printing a daily swing low. The stock's momentum indicators are heavily oversold and sentiment remains in ultra pessimistic territory. However what was significant today about the rally in equity markets in general was the the NASDAQ Composite (^IXIC) index took out its April highs. If we get more follow through tomorrow, I expect other sectors to also follow through including the healthcare industry and obviously BDX.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

Warren Buffet said the following.

It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

BDX comes to mind when I read that above quote. The stock at present isn't that cheap. However one has to say that BDX has really rewarded shareholders over the past few decades (see below) and it doesn't look like this out-performance is going to end. Its book value multiple of 2.8 looks attractive but its sales multiple of 3.9 and cash-flow multiple of 20.9 look on the high side. Yes there are far cheaper alternatives out there at present but do they have BDX's growth profile. Here is what I would need to see to justify a long position.

Its both the near term growth rates as well as the projected growth going forward which should have investors excited. Both the top line and operating income have been growing much faster over the past three years compared to the last 10. For example revenue grew by 12.7% on average over the past 3 years and by 42% in the most recent quarter. Furthermore operating income 3 year average growth rate is over 4.5% which again is ahead of the 10 year average. Going forward, revenue is set to hit $15.84 billion this year and $17.7 billion the following year. Analysts are also matching company earnings guidance growth of around 12.5% in constant currency for 2018. These type of numbers explain the current valuation.

If we do get this breakout, trading stocks such as BDX will become the norm. This would make for an extremely difficult trading and investing environment as we are going to continue seeing pretty sustained elevated valuations. Obviously a lot of the projected future growth is on the back of the CareFusion & Bard deals which have moved the company in brand new directions. Bears will state that the company's new acquisition strategy increases risk due to many unknowns including management's obvious lack of experience with respect to integration of the purchased company. The CareFusion acquisition may have been a less riskier choice due to product similarity but the Bard purchase brings stronger competition into play and really demonstrates BDX's appetite for growth. Bard's in-demand products should mean that BDX will now be able to go to prospects and offer a turnkey solution at very competitive prices. If the integration runs smoothly, there is a lot to be encouraged by about here.

However the one metric that has kept me from investing in this stock in recent years has been the declining dividend yield. Despite growing the dividend by over 10% annually on average over the past 5 years and having a flawless increasing payout record since 1972, the current yield stands at around the 1.3% mark. The time to get long this stock was back in the back-end of 2012 when the yield almost hit 2.4%.

As the long term chart illustrates above, shares of BDX are now stretched quite a bit above their long term mean ( 200 week moving average of around $163). Taking this into account as well as the present dividend yield, I feel its right to pass on this trade at this present moment in time. Yes we could have another breakout coming in equity markets but a drop down to that long term average would take more than 35% off the market cap of this company. BDX Definitely stays on our watch-list. We will probably get a bounce soon due to depressed sentiment levels but long term - the jury is still out.

