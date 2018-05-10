Volcanoes And Investments Can Both Erupt

By Jerry Wagner

I can still feel the heat radiating through the thin soles of my tennis shoes. The surface we were traversing was difficult, and the "rocks" around us were sharp and dangerous, looking like the waves of a tumultuous sea caught and frozen in stop motion. A glow seemed to seep through at the rocky seams that, together with the lanterns placed every 50 feet or so, illuminated the rough footpath we followed.

Behind us, the hills were alive with reddish-orange rivers. They glowed like the silky strands of a spider's web caught in the last rays of a golden sunset.

Ahead of us, a thick fog of steam collected and then soared into the sky. The sound of muffled explosions accompanied the hiss of the melding of fire and water.

When we reached the water's edge, it was as dramatic as anything I have ever witnessed. To my left, a red river of molten rock was pouring like a waterfall into the surf below. When the liquefied rock hit the water of the Pacific, it instantly solidified and then imploded. The island was being created right before my eyes!

My family and I were fortunate to twice witness the beauty of a nighttime visit to the wonder of the 100-year-plus continuous eruption of the Kilauea volcano on the big island of Hawaii. But it has been 35 years since that eruption turned as violent as we have been witnessing this week.

Roads are closed; hundreds of houses have been abandoned. Oozing lava continues to consume the landscape. Cars and even houses have fallen prey to it. In front of the ever-advancing line of bubbling lava that seems to leap from the ground, trees burst into flame and all signs of life retreat. How quickly the beauty can be overcome by the tragic.

Our thoughts and prayers are with those caught in the middle of this natural disaster.

In the financial markets, sudden changes are endemic. Investors can see their gains pile up week after week and then suddenly melt away in short order. Or a week of losses can be seemingly overcome by a day or two of rally.

Reaction to a natural disaster, be it a volcano eruption or a hurricane, can take one of two forms: immediate or wait and see. It's rare for there to be only one correct answer to consider: to do nothing.

In the markets, when a disaster erupts or a rally ensues, action is always a consideration. While panic or rash actions are to be avoided, a considered approach to one's options is always advisable. Although staying the course can sometimes be the best option, at other times, taking some logical course of action is best.

Thinking that the only course of action in the face of a market sell-off is to buy and hold is akin to sitting and waiting for an oncoming flow of lava. It can be fatal to your financial health.

The issue facing investors is like that facing homeowners on the slopes of Kilauea. How do you know when it is time for action versus staying the course?

Fortunately, for those homeowners, there are trained professionals that have the knowledge and power to make the decision for them. They will order an evacuation when the situation calls for it. Most investors are not as fortunate.

However, investors can be in a similar position if they so choose. Using a third-party money manager with the discretionary power to make the investment decisions for you can give you the peace of mind to follow your financial plan in the face of market uncertainties.

Market update

Last week was one of those times when financial markets were roiling. Rather than continuing the rally of the previous week and staging what could have been a historic breakout to new highs, the stock market rally was stopped in its track with more news eruptions. These called into question again the once positive glow and allure of stocks.

Then on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down over 580 points from where it stood Wednesday afternoon, stocks stopped their descent under the fire line of the Dow's 200-day moving average, reversed direction, and moved 690 points higher. The Dow actually gained 330 points for the day. Today, the Dow is rallying yet another 90 points. How quickly everything can change.

As you can see from the following chart, this same scenario has been repeated practically weekly since the market made its last all-time high near the end of January. As the bottom put in February has been repeatedly approached, the market has rallied. And, in the last few weeks, every time we have drawn near the rising 200-day moving average, stocks have once again found support and gained ground.

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

Yet for every supportive effort to maintain the bull market, there has been an equal and opposite action by the bears rebuffing the market advances (see declining line). It's like a volcano, bubbling away under the surface, just waiting to erupt. Will lava scorch the earth running downhill, or will the heat simply cause the smoke to continue to drift upward?

We will see if last Friday's rally can also give us a boost over the declining trend line of the chart. There are plenty of reasons why this should occur.

While earnings season is almost over, the reports so far have been stirring. For the second straight quarter, earnings and revenue surprises have been overwhelmingly positive, in the 70% range. And reported revenue surprises have been even more positive than earnings - usually a very good sign for future growth.

Rising earnings mean that a substantial dent has been made to the overvaluation warning with which we began the year. The coming tax reductions seem to assure the continuation of higher future earnings as well. Company guidance in the reports suggests this too.

Last week, interest rates actually fell and bonds rose in price. To some extent, this reflects some perceived slowing in the economy, but it also shows that the bond market seems to have overreacted to the last rate hike and is now renormalizing.

The higher employment numbers reported Friday, and the resulting lower unemployment rate (under 4% for the first time since the '60s) and unemployment compensation payments, suggests that there will be higher consumer spending rates to boost the economy as the year progresses. Similarly, measures of consumer and business confidence, while not at cycle heights, are still positive.

Other than some of the tweets of late, most eruptions are acts of nature. Even the eruptions in most of the tweets are unpredictable. But the relationships that precede and follow the events that cause so much consternation in the markets occur again and again in history. This creates trading rules that are somewhat predictable and that have stood the test of time.

Beauty need not always be overcome by the tragic. And there is a remedy for the indecision that fear of the uncertainty can bring.

Disclosure: No communication by Dynamic Performance Publishing or our employees to you should be deemed as personalized investment advice. Any investment recommended in this newsletter should be made only after consulting with your investment advisor and only after reviewing the prospectus or financial statements of the company. Dynamic Performance Publishing, its affiliates, and clients may hold positions in the recommended securities. Results are not indicative of holdings for clients of Flexible Plan Investments. Forwarding, copying, or otherwise duplicating this information for the use by anyone other than the intended recipient is expressly forbidden. These results are not representative of those achieved by clients of Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. (NYSE:FPI) due to differences in security selection, timing of trades, transaction fees, and FPI's management fees.