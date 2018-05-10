Wages And Employment - What's Happening?

By Troy Tanzy

Co-authored by Dan Rangel

Wage gains have wholly lagged the economic expansionary period the United States has experienced in the nine years following the Great Recession. Traditionally, low unemployment signifies heightened labor demand, and thus, wage increases follow. The current economic expansion, however, is not reflecting the latter part of the equation: rising wages. The national unemployment rate is at 3.9%, reached just once in the last 45 years, in 2000. From October 2009 to April 2018, the unemployment rate has declined more than 60%, the most significant decline in unemployment following a recession since 1949-1953, when it declined from 7.9% to 2.5%. The following chart from the St. Louis Federal Reserve shows the U-3 measure of labor underutilization, also known as the national civilian unemployment rate, since 1948.

There is significant labor demand, with one available job for every unemployed person in the United States (down from 1.9 people per available job during 2008), but there is still no significant wage growth. Average hourly earnings for the last two and a half years have only increased at a rate of 2.6%, according to MarketWatch. One possible explanation for this paradox, called the "traumatized worker theory," has recently emerged from former Fed Vice Chairman Alan Blinder. His theory, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, states that workers are still sore about the days when unemployment was high and are more interested in job security than in seeking out raises in pay. Believing in certain models of the labor market, we would expect that unplanned increases in prices (unexpected inflation) and low labor supply (low unemployment) should push wages up, but this combination may not only bear fruit but poison, too. The concern is about the cliché every financier and economist uses but ultimately ignores when using historical events to predict the current state and future: "This time is different." Low inflation, low unemployment, and historically low short-term interest rates could provide an environment for a new kind of financial disaster, but ultimately, no one knows until after the fact.

The fact is that wages haven't grown as rapidly as unemployment rates have declined. If inflation is ticking up and unemployment remains low, we should expect to see wage growth in the near term. However, the increased consumption and spending that follows wage increases could create more problems for the Fed and the economy.

Sectors: Among the Sector Benchmark ETFs, the average momentum score increased from -2.54 to -1.45. The results for the sectors were mostly positive for the week. Telecom lost the most, down 10 points. Technology increased the most, up by 18 points. The leaders for the sectors were Energy and Utilities. Defensive sectors went down, but cyclical sectors gained. Sensitive sectors as a whole increased by 18. Five out of 11 sectors continue to be in the green. Consumer Staples is still at the bottom of the rankings. The overall increase in sector scores seems to indicate an appetite for risk.

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score increased from -2.72 to -0.18 last week. Most of the factor scores were positive for the week. Value decreased the most, down by 12 points. Small Size increased the most, up by 10. Value and Yield are at the bottom, while Small Size and Growth led. Four of the 11 factors are in the green.

Global: Global Benchmark ETF momentum scores were down for the week. The average score by country decreased from -1.27 to -1.82. This week, the top positions continued to contain developed global areas: the U.K., the eurozone, and EAFE. Latin America lost the most, down by 24 points. The global areas' results were mixed this week. Most of the global areas increased from a range of 1 to 8, but Latin America was hit extremely hard. The bottom of the ranks continued to consist of China, Emerging Markets, and Latin America. This week, eight out of the 11 global areas are in the green, two more than the previous week.

