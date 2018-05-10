Data Center REITs: Strong Quarter Not Enough To Break Slump

The growth of the hyperscale public cloud providers, including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, continues to be a long-term competitive risk. For now, they have a symbiotic relationship with these REITs.

The boom in demand for data center space has been met by an equal boom in construction activity. AFFO growth has slowed as competition has heated up significantly since 2014.

1Q18 results were solid, but not enough to break out of the recent slump. Strong leasing volumes and firm pricing metrics were the highlights, but results continue to be choppy.

Data Centers, the perennially top-performing REIT sector, have struggled so far in 2018 on the combination of rising interest rates and mediocre fundamental results.

REIT Rankings: Data Centers

In our REIT Rankings series, we introduce readers to one of the fifteen REIT sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives.

Data Center Sector Overview

Data Center REITs comprise roughly 9% of the REIT Indexes (VNQ and IYR). Within our Hoya Capital Data Center index, we track the five data center REITs within the sector, which account for roughly $70 billion in market value: CoreSite (COR), Digital Realty (DLR), Equinix (EQIX), CyrusOne (CONE) and QTS Realty (QTS).

We note the strategic focus of each of the five REITs above. "Quality" is determined by the average value per square foot of the underlying data center portfolio. The value of each data center is largely a function of its position along the internet backbone, the physical fiber optic network that links every connected-device across the world. Properties within the backbone are able to provide higher-value network-based "co-location" and interconnectivity services, which command higher rent-per-MW and generally have higher barriers to entry. Properties on the periphery typically provide more ubiquitous enterprise-based services, including storage and cloud-based software applications, and primarily rent these facilities to wholesale customers who pay lower per-SF rent.

Equinix has the highest "quality" portfolio of network-dense assets (roughly 65%) followed by Digital Realty and CoreSite (each roughly 30%). CyrusOne and QTS focus primarily on lower-valued enterprise assets. We also note that Digital Realty and Equinix have a global data center platform while the other three REITs are primarily US-focused. Finally, we note that unlike the other four REITs, EQIX owns less than 50% of the real estate that it leases and thus has slightly different investment characteristics than the other REITs.

Bull and Bear Thesis for Data Center REITs

Data centers are the home to the cloud: the outsourcing of computing processing and storage capacity from one's own device to a data center. The economics of utilizing cloud computing is highly favorable for most consumers and businesses, which has prompted an insatiable wave of demand for data center space. Double-digit annual growth rates are expected over the next decade in IP traffic, storage needs, and mobile computing demand.

Business spending on cloud infrastructure is still in its infancy, as nearly 75% of global IT spending is still on traditional IT. According to IDC, cloud deployment is expected to steadily accelerate over the next decade, and by 2020, more than 50% of IT spending will be on cloud-based infrastructure. The economics of cloud deployments are expected to remain highly favorable for the foreseeable future. Below we outline the five primary reasons that investors are bullish on the data center REIT sector.

A concern for investors has been the emerging power of large-cap technology firms within the data center space. "Hyperscale" providers including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) rent massive amounts of space from data center REITs, but command significant pricing power relative to smaller, individual private or hybrid cloud leases. While REITs and large-cap technology firms currently have a symbiotic relationship, this may not always be the case. Below we outline the five primary reasons that investors are bearish on the data center sector.

Recent Share Performance

Data Center REITs were among the best-performing real estate sectors in 2017 and 2016, rallying more than 90% from the start of 2016 to the end of 2017. Expectations were sky-high heading into 2018, but the combination of rising interest rates and mediocre leasing and pricing trends has sent the sector down 12% YTD, lagging the broader real estate index.

Digital Realty and CoreSite have been the top-performers in the sector of 2018, but CyrusOne was the top-performer this earnings season after smashing through leasing expectations. Equinix is lower by nearly 9% over the past quarter after disappointing commentary on the recently-purchased Verizon (NYSE:VZ) portfolio. QTS remains lower by more than 35% on the year after announcing a significant restructuring and entering the cross-hairs of activist investor firm Land & Buildings, which has criticized the firm's executive compensation.

Recent Fundamental Performance

After a strong two years of sector-leading performance, expectations remained sky-high heading into this earnings season. 1Q18 results were solid, but not enough to break out of the interest-rate-related slump. Net leasing activity was the highlight led by CyrusOne, as the five REITs reported nearly $130M in volume, a welcome relief after the prior quarter's disappointing $90 million. We were pleasantly surprised by solid pricing, margins, and occupancy metrics, which indicate that pricing power may turn favorable in 2018 as there are signs that incremental demand may be outpacing new supply. We note, however, that leasing and pricing metrics remain very choppy and difficult to compare due to the increased share of activity going towards larger leases to hyperscale providers. Digital Realty continues to provide pricing guidance of "slightly negative" on cash renewals.

Guidance was generally maintained, but all five firms are running significantly ahead of projections through one quarter. Given the negative repercussions to REITs that missed guidance in 2017, we understand the conservatism, but think that these REITs should easily surpass guidance. AFFO per share grew 14% in 2017, slowing from the 20% rate in 2016. 2018 guidance suggests a further slowdown in growth to 8% excluding QTS, which is still among the highest rates of growth within the REIT sector.

Historically, cash rent growth on renewals has averaged less than 3% across the sector. In other words, the performance of these data center REITs has been fueled by external growth while the underlying organic growth metrics have been average at best. Development continues to be the primary means of value-creation for these REITs as internal growth fundamentals remain at roughly inflation-matching levels. The development pipeline remains full at nearly $2 billion, just off the recent peak above 2.3 billion in early 2016.

The furious pace of M&A activity that began in 2016 is expected to continue into 2018. Size and scale have proven to be competitive advantages in the data center space, and these REITs have used acquisitions as a means to stay in front of competitive threats from hyperscale providers. Unlike most other REIT sectors, data centers REITs continue to trade at sizable premiums to Net Asset Value, giving these companies the fuel to grow through acquisitions and consolidations.

Supply/Demand Fundamentals

Despite high levels of construction activity in recent years, REIT executives report that supply/demand conditions appear roughly balanced across most markets. Some markets, however, have seen downward pricing pressure from oversupply while several markets are beginning to see signs of tight supply and strong potential for same-store rent growth.

Supply/demand fundamentals were roughly balanced in 2017, but improving occupancy, pricing, and operating margin metrics indicate that fundamentals may improve in 2018. Digital Realty reported an LTM absorption to current pipeline multiple of 2.4x, an improvement from 1.9x last quarter, and up from 1.7x in 3Q17 and 1.5x in 2Q17. Digital Realty saw steady or decreasing supply in all of its major data center markets.

Digital Realty believes that barriers to entry are beginning to develop in some major markets. These barriers include lack of available land and lack of adequate power supply. Other markets, particularly those in California, are also quite difficult to develop because of tight zoning restrictions, high energy costs, and other costly regulation. From last quarter's Digital Realty earnings call:

Demand is outpacing supply in most major markets… Given the sector's recent history, any prospect of an uptick in speculative new supply bears watching. We expect the demand will continue to outstrip supply, while barriers to entry are beginning to grow in select metros, which we believe bodes well for long-term rent growth"

Notably, Digital Realty significantly raised its 2018 guidance for server shipment from 3.5% to 7.5%, an affirmation that demand continues to be relentless for both the public and hybrid cloud. Earnings results from the hyperscale cloud providers beat expectations across the board, providing a strong macro demand tailwind for the data center sector.

As hyperscale has exploded in size and popularity and their applications have become an increasingly viable option for mid-size and larger businesses, the industry dynamics have shifted. Average lease sizes have increased dramatically and rental rates have reflected this shift towards wholesale pricing. While private cloud solutions have also seen steady growth and integration into a "hybrid cloud" model, the general sentiment is that the runway for growth is far longer for the hyperscale model and these providers are expected to take an increasingly larger share of the pie. This shift culminated in QTS's announcement this quarter that it would focus exclusively on its hyperscale and hybrid cloud businesses, divesting from the retail-level managed services business.

Valuation of Data Center REITs

Before the recent pullback, data center REITs traded at the widest premium of any real estate sector at nearly 30x current Free Cash Flow (aka AFFO, FAD, CAD). After the sell-off, data center REITs trade at a more attractive 20x current FCF, the lowest valuation for these REITs in at least three years. Data centers appear attractive based on our FCF/G metric which incorporates their expected growth rate. Data center REITs trade at an estimated 20-30% premium to NAV. Maintaining this NAV premium is critical to accretively fund their external growth ambitions.

Within the sector, we see the market places a premium on network-dense portfolios. Equinix trades at the richest valuations, followed by CoreSite and Digital Realty. The smaller wholesale Hyperscale providers trade at discounts to the sector.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Two years ago, before the 100% rally in share prices, data center REITs were among the highest yielding REIT sectors. At 3.1%, the sector is now one of the lowest-yielding REIT sectors. Data center REITs, however, pay out just 69% of their free cash flow, leaving them ample capacity to increase dividends or reinvest in growth.

Within the sector, we note the differences in yield for these five REITs. After the recent sell-off, QTS yields 4.8% followed by Digital Realty and CoreSite at 3.8%.

Interest Rate & Equity Sensitivity

Outside of Equinix, which trades more like a technology stock than a REIT, data center REITs are among the more interest-rate sensitive REIT sectors, which is a surprise to many investors. High interest rate sensitivity is a result of the sector's long lease terms and relatively high dividend yields. The low Beta to the S&P 500 (SPY) shows that these REITs are not particularly sensitive to movements in equities.

We separate REITs into three categories: Yield REITs, Growth REITs, and Hybrid REITs. (Click to read more information about our methodology).

Within the sector, we note that there are significant divergences in factor sensitivities. Digital Realty and CoreSite are among the most interest-rate sensitive REITs in any sector. Equinix, on the other hand, is among the least interest-rate sensitive and has one of the lowest correlations to the overall REIT index. Investors seeking bond-like characteristics with higher income yields would be better suited with Digital Realty, while investors seeking growth characteristics and lower income yields would be better suited with Equinix.

Bottom Line: Strong Results Not Enough To End Slump

Data Centers, the perennially top-performing REIT sector, have struggled so far in 2018 on the combination of rising interest rates and mediocre fundamental results. 1Q18 results were solid, but not enough to break out of the recent slump. Strong leasing volumes and firm pricing metrics were the highlights, but results continue to be choppy.

The boom in demand for data center space has been met by an equal boom in construction activity. AFFO growth has slowed as competition has heated up significantly since 2014. Supply/demand fundamentals were roughly balanced in 2017, but improving occupancy, pricing, and operating margin metrics indicate that fundamentals may improve in 2018. The growth of the hyperscale public cloud providers, including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, continues to be a long-term competitive risk. For now, they have a symbiotic relationship with these REITs.

We aggregate our rankings into a single metric below, the Hoya Capital REIT Rank. We assume that the investor is seeking to maximize total return (rather than income yield) and has a medium- to long-term time horizon. Valuation, growth, NAV discounts/premiums, leverage, and long-term operating performance are all considered within the ranking.

We continue to view the sector very favorably after the recent sell-off. We see value in the network-dense portfolios including Equinix, Digital Realty, and CoreSite. QTS also appears attractive after the recent 35% plunge. To see where data center REITs fit into a diversified REIT portfolio, be sure to check out all of our quarterly updates: Apartments, Shopping Center, Hotel, Office, Healthcare, Industrial, Single Family Rental, Cell Tower, Net Lease, Mall, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, and Storage sectors.

