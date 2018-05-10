Opko Health Shouldn't Be Down - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/9/18)

There is nothing wrong with Constellation Brands.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, May 9.

Bullish Calls

Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK): The stock has been down since they bought BioReference Labs. Cramer thinks it shouldn't be down.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN): Cramer prefers ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW). He also added that Zendesk is becoming a cloud princess and joining the other kings.

Box (NYSE:BOX): Cramer still believes in CEO Aaron Levie and thinks the stock could go higher.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B): The stock is going down on pin action from Molson Coors' bad report. There is nothing wrong with it.

Bearish Calls

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO): They have an inventory build-up and their expenses are going higher. Those are negatives.

Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN): They had a bad quarter and bad guidance. Don't buy.

