Opko Health Shouldn't Be Down - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/9/18)

Includes: BOX, HAIN, NOW, OPK, STZ.B, TAP, THO, ZEN
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

There is nothing wrong with Constellation Brands.

Cramer still believes in Box.

Don't buy Hain Celestial.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, May 9.

Bullish Calls

Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK): The stock has been down since they bought BioReference Labs. Cramer thinks it shouldn't be down.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN): Cramer prefers ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW). He also added that Zendesk is becoming a cloud princess and joining the other kings.

Box (NYSE:BOX): Cramer still believes in CEO Aaron Levie and thinks the stock could go higher.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B): The stock is going down on pin action from Molson Coors' bad report. There is nothing wrong with it.

Bearish Calls

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO): They have an inventory build-up and their expenses are going higher. Those are negatives.

Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN): They had a bad quarter and bad guidance. Don't buy.

