Roku Starts 2018 With A Bang

Roku remains unprofitable, but could turn the corner to profitability in the second half of 2018.

The company is rapidly expanding its user base (+47% y/y) while also making more platform revenue for each user (+50% y/y).

On May 9th, Roku (ROKU) released results from 1Q18. Those results were impressive, with Roku showing continued growth in all major metrics from active accounts to revenue. Roku beat its earlier outlook for the first quarter in revenue, gross profit, net income, and adjusted EBITDA, and raised the full-year guidance for each category.

Beat and Raise

1Q18 Guidance 1Q18 Results Total Net Revenue $120 to $130 million $136.6 million Total Gross Profit $52 to $58 million $63.1 million Net Income (Loss) ($21) to ($15) million ($6.6) million Adjusted EBITDA ($16) to ($10) million ($0.8) million

Back in February, Roku forecast net revenue of $120 million to $130 million. Seeking Alpha news suggests the Street expected revenue of ~$127 million. Instead, Roku delivered revenue of $136.6 million, easily beating the Street's expectation and the high end of Roku's guidance.

FY18 Guidance (Feb 2018) FY18 Guidance (May 2018) Total Net Revenue $660 to $690 million $685 to $705 million Total Gross Profit $275 to $295 million $290 to $305 million Net Income (Loss) ($55) to ($40) million ($40) to ($25) million Adjusted EBITDA ($25) to ($10) million ($10) to $5 million

Similarly, Roku improved its full-year 2018 guidance in all four categories as well, showing improved strength in the business.

Shift From Player To Platform

1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 Player Revenue $63.7MM $53.7MM $67.3MM $102.8MM $61.5MM Player Gross Margin 17% 6% 8% 9% 16% Platform Revenue $36.4MM $46.0MM $57.5MM $85.4MM $75.1MM Platform Gross Margin 68% 72% 77% 75% 71%

Roku also made more money through platform revenue than player revenue for the first time in its history. This perhaps marks a turning point in Roku's story, as the company shifts from being a company that manufactures over-the-top streaming devices to instead a streaming platform. Platform revenue includes:

The Company earns platform revenue from fees received from advertisers and content publishers and licensing its technology and proprietary operating system to service operators and TV brands. Platform revenue primarily includes fees earned or derived from the sale of digital advertising, revenue sharing with content publishers for new or recurring user subscriptions activated through the Company's platform and revenue share from user purchases of content publishers' media through its platform. The Company also earns revenue from the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls. Licensing revenues from service operators are mostly generated from unit activation or flat fees and ongoing maintenance fees. Licensing revenues from TV brands are generated on a flat fee basis or from per unit licensing fees earned." (Roku 2017 10-K.)

Roku's filings decline to state the split in platform revenue between revenue received for advertisements and revenue received from subscriptions made using the Roku platform.

This shift towards platform revenue is valuable to shareholders. As shown above, player margins are extremely slim. After operating costs, players are a money-losing endeavor, at least with Roku's current pricing strategy. Instead, Roku is merely using players as a way to expand its platform while making minimal gross profits from players themselves.

Further, as Roku's software continues to be packaged on more and more smart TVs, the importance of Roku players will diminish. Back in February, the company noted that "Having grown from zero in 2014, Roku TVs represented approximately one in five smart TV sales in the U.S. in 2017." However, Roku's earnings release today updated that figure, noting that "One in four smart TVs sold in the U.S. were Roku TVs." More and more smart TVs are being sold with Roku software on board, which will grow the possible market for its platform without requiring the company to manufacture, market, and sell low-margin Roku players.

Platform gross margins in 1Q18 were lower than those in any of the previous three quarters, but higher than those one year ago. Conversely, Roku's player gross margins in 1Q18 were higher than those in any of the previous three quarters, but lower than those one year ago. The reason for these opposing seasonal results are unclear, but one might expect higher platform gross margins next quarter and lower player gross margins.

Active User & ARPU Growth

Roku is currently valued at ~$3.3 billion market cap. With TTM revenue of $549 million, and TTM net operating losses of $20 million, growth and margin expansion is built into its current valuation. Thus, it is vital for the company to continue to show growth to validate (and grow) its current valuation.

3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 Active Accounts (mlns) 11.3 13.4 14.2 15.1 16.7 19.3 20.8 Quarter over quarter 19% 6% 6% 11% 16% 8% Year over year 48% 44% 47% ARPU ($) $9.3 $9.3 $10.0 $11.2 $12.7 $13.8 $15.1 Year over year 37% 48% 50% Platform Rev / Active $2.1 $2.8 $2.6 $3.0 $3.4 $4.4 $3.6 Quarter over quarter 30% -8% 19% 13% 29% -18% Year over year 60% 59% 59%

In my view, the two most important metrics for Roku's valuation will be the number of active accounts and the average revenue per user (ARPU). Roku showed strong performance on both metrics.

As shown above, in the past quarter, Roku grew to 20.8 million active users. The company grew its user count by 8% in the past quarter, and by 47% in the past year. As illustrated above, user growth is seasonal, with growth highest around the holidays. Thus, slow first-quarter growth is to be expected, although growth in this quarter was higher than the 6% user growth one year ago.

Roku's ARPU also increased substantially over the past year, rising to $15.07 in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $10.04 one year ago, and $13.78 last quarter (ARPU only includes platform revenue and does not include player revenue). As with Roku's other metrics, quarterly platform revenue per user has shown to be seasonal, declining from the fourth quarter of 2017 to the first quarter of 2018 with the passing of the holiday season.

Results for the first quarter appear very strong. The q/q user growth in the first quarter was stronger than a year ago, and the ARPU growth y/y was higher than in the previous two quarters. However, the quarterly platform revenue per active user declined more between 4Q17 and 1Q18 than it had a year ago - dropping 18% this quarter compared to 8% one year ago.

Looking Ahead

Roku's Outlook 2Q18 FY18 Total Net Revenue $135 to $145 million $685 to $705 million Total Gross Profit $58 to $63 million $290 to $305 million Net Income (Loss) ($19) to ($14) million ($40) to ($25) million Adjusted EBITDA ($12) to ($7) million ($10) to $5 million

Next quarter, Roku has forecast $140 million in revenue compared to $136.6 million in the first quarter.

Reading between the lines a little, I expect that this forecast anticipates growth in platform revenue and a decline in player revenue. In both 1Q18 and 4Q17, player revenue has fallen about 6% year over year. Modeling similar declines in the coming quarter would lead to an expectation of ~$50 million in player revenue - requiring $90 million in platform revenue to hit the midpoint of Roku's projection. That would represent a ~95% y/y increase in platform revenue, slightly lower than the y/y increases of the past three quarters.

In this quarter, Roku posted gross margins of 71% on platform revenue and 16% on player revenue. Repeating those margins with a $50MM/$90MM revenue split would produce a gross profit of ~$72MM, well outside Roku's forecast gross profit. Thus, the company may be projecting declining gross margins. Alternatively, perhaps Roku is simply being conservative in its forecast - in the last two quarters, gross margin guidance (at midpoint) was 3-6% lower than the actual gross margins. Don't be surprised if Roku again exceeds its guidance in the next quarter.

Conclusion

Roku had a great quarter. The company continued to grow its active users, adding 1.5 million more active users and growing 47% over the past year. User engagement is also increasing, with streaming hours up 56% in the past year. Further, while growing users, Roku has also increased its revenue per user, up to $15.07 from $10.04 one year ago.

Roku is in the process of transitioning from a low-margin hardware manufacturer into a high-margin platform company. This was the first quarter in which platform revenue exceeded player revenue, as platform revenue continues to grow rapidly (up 106% y/y) while player revenue declines slowly (down 6% y/y). As this process continues, I expect that Roku will become profitable by the second half of 2018 and will post a profit in 2019.

The management has also been able to put Roku's software onto one of four smart TVs sold in the United States, despite competition from Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). To succeed, Roku will need to continue to fight off Google in the smart TV platform space, as well as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the declining over-the-top box business. Roku is by far the smallest company competing in this market but continues to put up very strong results with growth in active users, revenue per user, and user engagement.

