Convergys: Valuation Becoming Attractive

Convergys Corporation (CVG) announced earnings on the 8th of this month after the market closed and numbers were well down compared to the first quarter of 2017. Net income came in just shy of $30 million for the first quarter which was more than $8 million short of the same quarter of 12 months prior. Shares dropped more than 6% yesterday during trading hours which tanked the stock to $21.83 a share.

At this type of valuation, this stock gets interesting for a number of reasons. Th recent drop in the shares has dropped the sales multiple to 0.72, the book multiple to 1.4 and the cash-flow multiple to 9.7. These are typical "value play" type numbers especially when compared to the industry at large and what Convergys' valuations have been over the past 5 years or so on average. Remember, recent weakness is due to "significant volume fluctuations" from Convergys' two largest clients. The company is working hard to streamline this issues and investors should take note that these volume decreases were "expected".

Yes guidance is well down for 2018 and 2019 from typical numbers we saw in 2015 but I'm more looking into the trends here instead of the raw numbers. It is encouraging to see for example earnings expectations from analysts covering this stock remaining flat over the past 2 months. Company guidance was also reiterated by management at the Q1 announcement. Adjusted EPS for example will be heavily impacted by a different tax rate in 2017 so we are solely dealing with fundamental issues here.

When change in a company's financials is afoot, I like to see the long term numbers to see if they are predominately trending upwards and if margins are intact. Here is how Convergys' financials look over the last decade.

Years Of Dividend Increases 6 Years - Pass Free Cash Flow $205 million (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass (Very Important For Dividend Investors - Dividend Currently Is 2%) Revenues $2.8 billion (10-Year Trend Is Flat) - Fail Gross Profit Margins 37.9% - (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Price History of the stock Up 38% in the last 10 years excluding dividends - Pass Healthy balance sheet Equity = $1.38 billion (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Debt To Equity Ratio 24% - Pass Interest Coverage Ratio 10.83% - Pass

The financials of CVG remind me a lot of Hormel Foods (HRL) is that both of these stocks have very strong balance sheets but are struggling to grow. CVG although not being an aristocrat is far cheaper at present though. The only metric over the past decade which CVG is struggling with is its top line growth. However since the asset column has been whittled down over the past decade, the firm is far more profitable today despite posting flat revenues. We can see this in the company's return on assets percentage which presently comes in at 5.1%. Furthermore, I like the fact that when top line sales and operating income fell back in 2010, gross margins remained above 37%. These type of numbers should give investors confidence with the company's predicaments at present.

Furthermore with CVG at these types of valuations, the dividend growth profile is another advantage this stock possesses at present. CVG has now almost tripled the payout in 6 years from $0.15 to what will now become an annualized $0.44 from the company's latest increase. From a cash flow basis, the pay-out ratio came in at less than 18% in 2017. Furthermore the strength of the balance sheet demonstrated by the interest coverage ratio of 10.83% shows that plenty more robust increases should be on the way.

Technically though, we may have a bit to go before this stock would enter ripe buying territory. The weekly stochastics (despite the post earnings sell-off) have still not come down to extreme oversold levels. The RSI momentum indicators are also illustrating that more downside could be ahead of us. The perfect scenario would be sustained downward movement in the shares combined with an uptick in future earnings expectations. Besides the company's low valuation, its balance sheet should be able to get it out of trouble. We will play this one by ear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.