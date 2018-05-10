Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 5/8/18: TEGP, DDR, APPN, SBH, BDGE, CFR, NHF, IFF, DBD

by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 5/8/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are increasing, as companies open trading windows to their insiders after March-quarter financials are released. Insider filings will continue to increase in coming weeks, and stay strong into the second week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Tallgrass Energy Gp (NYSE:TEGP);
  • Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH);
  • Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF);
  • DDR (NYSE:DDR);
  • Cullen Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR);
  • Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE), and;
  • Appian (NASDAQ:APPN).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Intl Flavors (NYSE:IFF), and;
  • Diebold Nixdorf (OTCPK:DBD).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Servicenow (NYSE:NOW);
  • Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI);
  • Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP);
  • Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP);
  • Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN), and;
  • Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN);
  • Schwab Charles (NYSE:SCHW);
  • Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI), and;
  • Athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$38,399,456

2

Baker Bros

DIR,BO

Seattle Genetics

SGEN

B

$24,570,226

3

Weston Graham M

DIR

Cullen Frost Bankers

CFR

B

$4,904,179

4

Abdiel Capital Mgt

BO

Appian

APPN

B

$4,718,549

5

Otto Alexander

DIR,BO

DDR

DDR

B

$4,314,719

6

Dondero James D

BO

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NHF

B

$2,016,791

7

Basswood Capital Mgt

DIR,BO

Bridge Bancorp

BDGE

B

$1,178,452

8

Ball Jeffrey A

DIR

Tallgrass Energy Gp

TEGP

B

$303,900

9

Allender Patrick W

DIR

Diebold Nixdorf

DBD

B

$296,683

10

Brickman Christian

CEO,DIR

Sally Beauty

SBH

B

$292,186

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Medpace

BO

Medpace

MEDP

JS*

$106,470,000

2

Kao Min H

CB,DIR,BO

Garmin

GRMN

AS

$26,869,664

3

Fairfax Financial

O

Intrepid Potash

IPI

S,JS*

$16,474,963

4

Schwab Charles

CB,DIR,BO

Schwab Charles

SCHW

S

$14,307,050

5

Foster Paul L

DIR

Andeavor

ANDV

AS

$7,675,952

6

Wright Emory

VP,OO

Align Tech

ALGN

S

$7,248,953

7

Luddy Frederic B

DIR

Servicenow

NOW

AS

$5,690,253

8

Valentin Gapontsev Tr

BO

Ipg Photonics

IPGP

S

$4,674,500

9

Bush Jonathan

CEO,PR,DIR

Athenahealth

ATHN

AS

$3,875,000

10

Marcus George M

DIR,BO

Marcus & Millichap

MMI

AS

$3,386,010

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

