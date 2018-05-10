Replacing A High Yielder

The title of this piece is pretty self-explanatory. Due to recent occurrences, I've come into a bit of unexpected cash. After my recent Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) sale, I didn't have any immediate plans to further raise cash. Also, as certain areas of the market have experienced weakness in recent weeks (namely, consumer staples, industrials, and oil dependent transports) my watch list has grown substantially. I'm still in a somewhat cautious mindset from a macro point of view, unwilling to fully commit to this market in terms of my equity exposure, and with this being said, today's moves come as a pleasant surprise when weighing my caution/current cash pile versus my desire to add exposure to beaten down high quality names.

So, what happened? Well, let's start by saying that it's always a good day when you wake up and see one of your holdings up double digits. Usually, this means a huge earnings beat or M&A activity. Today, I saw that my shares of Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) were up more than 15% on news that GPT has agreed to an all cash deal with affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII, which operates under Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) that has a value of $7.6b, or $27.50/share.

I bought GPT fairly recently, back in early February, for $24.01. At the time, I was locking in a 6.01% yield. This morning, I sold my shares at $27.51, having learned my lesson from a variety of failed M&A mergers [most recently, Qualcomm (QCOM/Broadcom (AVGO), where I should have sold QCOM at $68/69 when I was strongly considering it) instead of being greedy and holding out for more. By selling now I left the Q2 dividend on the table, but I didn't think one dividend payment was worth the risk of the 15% gain posted today.

I thought GPT was very undervalued when I purchased shares in February and apparently Blackstone agrees. Honestly, I thought GPT had greater upside than ~15%. This was the lowest priced industrial REIT (in terms of P/AFFO), with potentially the most attractive portfolio in terms of the size, flexibility, and age of its buildings. I was fairly happy to hold GPT throughout weakness, receiving its hefty dividend along the way, while I waited for the market to realize the folly that it had made. However, future expectations aside, I'm not going to complain about the short-term gain I locked in today (the shares were in a retirement account so there were no tax consequences to the sale).

The biggest problem that this situation creates for me, which is admittedly a good problem to have, is what to do with the proceeds from this trade, to hopefully replace the income lost with my GPT sale. This is where you come in!

I've seen other authors pen these suggestion pieces and the comment section usually contains a couple of gems. The high yield space isn't where I dedicate most of my time/attention, usually focusing on companies with higher dividend growth prospects. Typically, when making investments, I try to target stocks with double digit Chowder Numbers (5-year DGR + current dividend yield). Oftentimes, high yielding companies don't have high enough DGR's to meet this requirement. Also, as always, the sustainability of the yield is of the utmost importance (I'm not interested at all in speculative yields and potentially experiencing a dividend cut).

There are three primary directions that I could go from here and while I sort through my watch list, I figured it was worthwhile to pen this piece and see if any commenters add a gem or two to my thought process.

Those three directions go as such:

1) Simply add the cash proceeds from GPT to my cash pile and wait for broader market weakness.

With so many macro threats still hovering on the horizon, this isn't a terrible option. I've felt like we're nearing end cycle for a while now and even though tax reform may have kicked that can down the road a year or two, I'm still fairly convinced that we're much closer to the 9th inning of this market cycle than the 1st. I've turned off the selective re-investment faucet for the most part, yet my portfolio's yield is only 2% or so, meaning that it will take my passive income stream quite some time to boost my cash position from ~13% to ~20% on its own. GPT wasn't a very large position for me, but its weighting was ~0.7%, or ~4 months' worth of dividends. My watch list is long, though many of these names haven't quite hit my price targets. Since I'm under no obligation to make a purchase with the GPT proceeds, I realize that chasing returns/yield is likely not in my best interest.

Holding cash helps to bolster my allocation, but there is a major problem here: it doesn't replace the income lost with my GPT sale. This leads me to the second direction I'm considering.

2) Use the proceeds from my GPT sale to buy another high yielder.

As I said before, GPT was yielding 6% when I purchased it. This is a difficult yield to replace (I only own a few names with higher yields than this). However, because of the M&A premium, GPT's yield at my sale price was 5.45%. This is still a hefty yield, but gives me a few more options when it comes to income replacement. When thinking about potential high yielding investments, I don't need to match income penny for penny. I'd probably consider anything yielding 4% or more to be adequate replacement here, especially if the dividend growth prospects of a slightly lower yielding replacement were much greater than the low single digits I expected to receive annually, over the long-term, from GPT.

3) Or lastly, I could simply ignore the yield that I'd have to replace with GPT, which will be no easy task, and focus instead on value or growth prospects.

This last option wasn't the first that came to mind because I've been pretty stingy when it comes to yield lately; however, there are a handful of lower yielding, high quality names that have experienced significant weakness over the last month or so that I'm taking a close look at. Investing in one of these would likely mean that I sacrifice a bit of my value principles, paying fair value at best, instead of waiting for wider margins of safety like I usually do. It would also mean that I'd be finding some sort of happy medium between options 1 and 2 in terms of replacing lost passive income. By investing in a lower yielding name, I would likely increase my dividend growth potential, relative to GPT or any other high yielder in the market today, so that is a positive aspect of this option.

Nick's Current Watch List

What I thought I'd do to finish this piece is provide readers with a handful of stocks that I'm considering as potential replacements for GPT as a jumping off point for their suggestion lists. This should give you a decent idea of where I'm at and what I'm looking for in a potential investment. With this being said, if you have something you have strong bullish feelings about that isn't on the list, please don't hesitate to include it in the discussion below. I'm always happy to look into unfamiliar names!

A few of the high yielding companies that came to mind immediately were Dominion Energy (D), W.P. Carey (WPC), STAG Industrial (STAG), Main Street Capital (MAIN), Verizon (VZ), and New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ). Not all of these names meet my 10+ Chowder Number threshold, but I know that I might not be able to stick to that prerequisite when it comes to a ~6% yield.

I've never owned shares of D, but I pay them a bill every months and I like the idea of them writing me a check once a quarter. D's yield is hovering right around 5%, but it offers unique dividend growth prospects for a company in this yield range, with management talking about 10% dividend increases for the next couple of years. If D does stick to its dividend growth guidance, we're looking at a potential 7% YoC by 2021. That's an impressive yield on a regulated utility.

I have owned WPC for a while; it's actually my largest individual REIT exposure. I like its diversification across a variety of industries/sectors within its portfolio, as well as the geographic exposure that its portfolio provides. WPC's yield currently sits at 6.3%, so it would more than cover the income lost from GPT. I am a bit concerned about going too overweight WPC. I wouldn't mind spreading out my risk a bit in the REIT sector, though I'm not as interested in adding to retail specific REITS like Reality Income (O) or STORE Capital (STOR) until their yields rise to pay me adequately for the potential risk I face owning them since brick and mortar retail may well be in secular decline.

NRZ is another high yielding REIT. Its yield of 11.15% would be the highest in my portfolio. This isn't a company that I've historically followed closely, yet numerous investors have given it as a suggestion in the past and I think it might be about time for me to take a closer look. Typically I avoid yields this high because of sustainability/dividend growth concerns, though I suppose I wouldn't require any dividend growth from an 11% yield to meet my Chowder Number threshold.

I own shares of Verizon and I wouldn't mind adding to that position. VZ's yield is only 4.9%, but that's close enough. I have a large position in AT&T (T) and although that stock has been beaten down as of late, I'm not interested in adding since I'm already overweight. I've been more bullish on AT&T than Verizon because I like AT&T's content based diversification strategy rather than Verizon's Yahoo centered digital one, though the market doesn't seem to agree and I'm always a fan of hedging my bets by diversifying sector exposure into other, high quality names. Either way you slice it, I have a hard time believing that the duopoly of VZ/T is going anywhere, anytime soon. Consumer data demand is only going to increase and I suspect that VZ/T are in the best spots in terms of transitioning to a 5G network domestically.

STAG seems like an easy replacement for GPT. STAG was more of a pure play industrial REIT that I strongly considered when originally investing in GPT; however, its yield is lower, its buildings are older, and its valuation is higher. With that said, it does have a better track record in terms of shareholder returns and due to recent share price movement, STAG's yield is now higher than GPT's, at ~5.6%. What's more, STAG pays a monthly dividend, which is always nice.

In the consumer staple's space, I've been eye balling Procter and Gamble (PG), The Hershey Company (HSY), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), and J.M Smuckers (SJM) ever since selling them earlier in the recent past. I acknowledge that both of these names are high quality companies, yet I felt like their valuations had risen too high to justify owning relative to their growth. I sold PG for $90.85, Hershey for $100.03, Nestle for $82.43, and Smuckers for 124.22. All four stocks are lower now than they were when I sold and I'm always a fan of buying back things at a discount. The yields on these shares don't quite match GPT's, yet they are reliable and likely offer better dividend growth prospects over the long-term.

Speaking of better dividend growth prospects, there are a handful of lower yielding companies with very high dividend growth prospects on my radar. I'm looking at Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL). These two travel names have sold off lately, in large part due to rising oil prices, and while rising fuel costs will hurt their bottom lines, demand is growing as well and I think that the future is bright for this industry overall. Oil issues aside, I've been impressed with the earnings reports coming out of the cruise line industry this quarter and I wouldn't be surprised if these companies end up being major beneficiaries of the Trump tax reform if individuals do see a take home boost and discretionary spending increases. What's more, the cruise lines really benefit from the "selfie" secular trend that Jim Cramer likes to trumpet. Cramer can be a bit outlandish at times, but I have to agree with him on this trend and what better way to flood one's Instagram account with awesome pictures than a cruise that visits 4-5 interesting vacation destinations in a week or so?

Constellation Brands seems to always hover on my radar, yet always just above areas where I'd want to purchase it. Maybe, I should use these unexpected GPT proceeds to take a leap of faith with Constellation. I wrote about my bullish stance on STZ recently; here's the article link. I still think STZ is expensive, though companies with this sort of growth/dividend growth prospects tend to trade with a premium and just about anyone who's bought shares of STZ over the past 3-4 years is a happy camper today. I wouldn't be surprised if that's the case over the next 3-4 years as well.

3M Co. (MMM), United Technologies (UTX), and Illinois Tool Works (ITW) have all experienced weakness as of late, and while they're still trading above historical averages, they still offer strong dividend growth prospects. I like this sector in general and while many of these companies traded at irrationally high premiums earlier in the year on tax reform/infrastructure exuberance, over the long-term, I think they're well positioned for reliable growth. I'm also underweight industrials in my portfolio overall and I'd like to change this moving forward.

I could also add to the big banks. I own J.P. Morgan (JPM), Citigroup (C), Bank of America (BAC), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). I expect them all to give shareholders rich rewards later in the year once their CCARs are over with. I'm a bit hesitant to own outsized banking positions in a late cycle environment because these names have a history of doing very poorly in recessionary environments, but then again, they should benefit from rising rates and I wholeheartedly expect to see another 6-7 rate increases over the next couple of years.

And lastly, I could go the easy route, adding to some of the largest names in my portfolio; names that I have strong, long-term conviction in: Apple (AAPL), Disney (DIS), or Starbucks (SBUX). Apple is makes up nearly 9% of my portfolio and is trading at all-time highs; yet, it's producing cash flows of epic proportions and just announced 16% dividend increase alongside an enormous buyback. Disney's shares have languished for quite some time now in a range centered around $100/share. However, their top and bottom lines keep growing, meaning that DIS's valuation is cheaper now than it has been in quite some time. And while Starbucks doesn't have a very cheap valuation, it did just announce a deal with Nestle which is allowing it to boost its capital return program from $15b to $20b over the next three years. Valuation aside, those are some generous figures.

Oh, and one more consideration for fun: Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B). I was very impressed with the company's most recent quarter, and while BRK.B doesn't pay any dividends, I do view it has a defensive holding that I wouldn't mind owning more of. It's always hard for me to pull the trigger on new BRK.B shares because of the no-dividend issue, but I've never regretted it after the fact!

So, what do you think? Right now, things are pretty up in the air as far as I'm concerned. I'll continue to watch the market and do my due diligence work. I also look forward to any and all suggestions below. Best wishes all!

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ, AAPL, SBUX, DIS, WPC, BRK.B, MMM, UTX, BAC, C, JPM, MS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.