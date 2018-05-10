British Pound: Clinging On To A Hawkish Bank Of England

By Viraj Patel, Foreign Exchange Strategist

Will it be a dovish hold or a 25bp rate hike? Anything is possible at today's Bank of England meeting

GBP: What the BoE says today could set the tone for sterling over summer

What makes today's Bank of England meeting particularly intriguing is that all potential scenarios - from a dovish hold to a 25bp rate hike - are conceivable outcomes. Indeed, this is largely down to what can only be described as sheer confusion over the Bank's post-Brexit policy reaction function. The sharp swing in policy expectations in response to one set of monthly data releases and off-the-cuff comments by Governor Mark Carney - as well as the wild gyrations in GBP markets in recent weeks - should serve as a warning shot to the MPC over the growing policy uncertainty in markets.

A 25bp rate hike today is not a foregone conclusion - and largely depends on which type of MPC shows up today; a risk-averse approach would be to wait-and-see whether the softer 1Q UK GDP data is in fact transitory, though officials could equally opt to 'look through' this and press ahead with a 25bp hike if they remain convinced that their outlook for the jobs market and a fall in inflation will lead to a boost in real household incomes. The risk-averse approach, however, has been the norm in post-crisis monetary policymaking. If this is the case - and we do see the BoE on hold - GBP's initial reaction will be a function of: (i) the MPC vote split and (ii) the language around the soft 1Q activity data. The combo of a third rate hike dissenter and the post-meeting statement referring to a 'transitory' soft patch would lift GBP/USD up to 1.3700 - as odds of an August BoE rate hike rise (currently 50:50). All our GBP scenarios can be found in our preview note GBP & BoE: Carney's Chameleon Act.

USD: Tentative signs that the emerging markets vicious circle may be coming to an end

There are early signs that the vicious circle of higher US rates and a strong US dollar, negative emerging market sentiment, sell-off in EM assets and weakness in EM FX (which then loops to fuel a stronger USD) may well be coming to an end. But there are a few lingering negative idiosyncratic stories that may continue to weigh on investor sentiment towards EM assets overall in the coming weeks (the surprise election outcome in Malaysia joins Turkey and Argentina on the monitoring list). US CPI data today could see a further shake-out in risky assets - especially if we see a print stronger than 2.5% year-on-year consensus, which would likely see the US 10-year yield firmly breach the psychological 3% handle. The US dollar index to consolidate around 93.

EUR: Watching narrative around eurozone CPI in the ECB's economic bulletin today

The ECB is due to release its monthly Economic Bulletin today (1000 CET) - and of particular interest is the central bank's latest update on the eurozone's inflation prospects following the lower-than-expected April core CPI print (that dipped to 0.7% YoY). ECB watchers will be focusing their attention on commentary around the 'super core' inflation estimate - which strips out items in the CPI basket that are most sensitive to changes in the output gap. Chief Economist Peter Praet hinted that soft CPI outturns are transitory - but investors will need to see evidence in data before buying into a higher EUR/USD story. For now, look for stability above 1.18.

HUF & CZK: NBH remains king, while Czech CPI won't alter CNB's hawkish bias

As Petr and Peter note in 'NBH is still the king: Fade the move & receive rates' - we see the latest rise in Bubor as driven by technical issues and don't expect it to last. We also get Czech CPI data today; Jakub Seidler is looking for a 1.8% YoY print (also consensus), but doesn't think a small miss - in particular one caused by volatile food prices - will be a game-changer for our hawkish central bank outlook.

Disclaimer

Copyright and database rights protection exists in this report and it may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior express consent of ING. All rights are reserved. The producing legal entity ING Bank N.V. is authorised by the Dutch Central Bank and supervised by the European Central Bank (ECB), the Dutch Central Bank (DNB) and the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM). ING Bank N.V. is incorporated in the Netherlands (Trade Register no. 33031431 Amsterdam). In the United Kingdom this information is approved and/or communicated by ING Bank N.V., London Branch. ING Bank N.V., London Branch is subject to limited regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). ING Bank N.V., London branch is registered in England (Registration number BR000341) at 8-10 Moorgate, London EC2 6DA. For US Investors: Any person wishing to discuss this report or effect transactions in any security discussed herein should contact ING Financial Markets LLC, which is a member of the NYSE, FINRA and SIPC and part of ING, and which has accepted responsibility for the distribution of this report in the United States under applicable requirements.

The distribution of this publication may be restricted by law or regulation in different jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this publication comes should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions.

This publication has been prepared by the Economic and Financial Analysis Division of ING Bank N.V. ("ING") solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. ING forms part of ING Group (being for this purpose ING Group NV and its subsidiary and affiliated companies). The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Reasonable care has been taken to ensure that this publication is not untrue or misleading when published, but ING does not represent that it is accurate or complete. ING does not accept any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from any use of this publication. Unless otherwise stated, any views, forecasts, or estimates are solely those of the author(s), as of the date of the publication and are subject to change without notice.