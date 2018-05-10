Walmart: Winner In The Flipkart Bidding Race?

The only "good" news is the continued decline in Walmart share price, which makes it attractive, as I have first buy orders ready at $80.

After weeks of rumours, it is Walmart (NYSE:WMT) that ended up with its much-desired Indian prize Flipkart Group (FPKT), the country's leading eCommerce business. This deal did not come at a cheap price, as Walmart was reportedly in direct competition with the Seattle Giant, while Flipkart's strategic investors had little reasons to sell the shares, given the value created over time already.

Investors in Walmart have their reservations about the deal, as I cannot blame them. The good news is that shares are now down a cool 20-25% from recent highs, which means that appeal is improving amidst fortified comparable growth numbers.

A Big Price/Prize

Walmart has agreed to buy a 77% stake in Flipkart for about $16 billion, with other minority shareholders remaining Tiger Global, its founder, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) as well as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). The deal gives the company a near-$21 billion valuation. Walmart specifically states that it supports the ambition of the company to become a publicly listed subsidiary going forward.

CEO Doug McMillon stresses the opportunity which India provides, given the size and growth rate of that economy, as Flipkart has rapidly taken leadership in the market after it was only founded back in 2007.

The company reported Gross Merchandise Value of $7.5 billion in the twelve months leading upto March of this year, with revenues amounting to $4.6 billion, as both metrics were up more than 50% year on year. Of course, Walmart has a presence already in India with its 21 cash-and-carry stores. While the company aims to leverage technology from Flipkart to Walmart, and distribution power from its business to Flipkart, both businesses will continue to operate as separate entities going forward.

The structure of the deal seems to suggest that most of the money goes to selling shareholders, as Flipkart itself will receive just a $2 billion equity influx from the deal. The financing costs of the deal mean Walmart's 2019 (fiscal year) earnings will see a $0.25-0.30 per share headwind, as this could more than double to $0.60 per share in 2020 (again, fiscal year) as Flipkart is accelerating growth initiatives. The $0.60 headwind is mostly made up of operating losses, with interest costs seen at $0.15 per share next year.

The deal comes just after Walmart has announced its intention to merge UK subsidiary Asda with J Sainsbury plc (OTCQX:JSNSF) in order to fend off Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) within the UK. Walmart will own 42% of the combination, but furthermore receive 3 billion pounds, or about $4 billion in US dollars.

Investors Are Not Digging It Yet

Investors in Walmart have their doubts about the deal, although it is hard to disentangle the reaction of shareholders after rumours have been going around for weeks that a deal would come to fruition. Shares fell 3% in response to the official deal announcement, which looks relatively minor but works out to $8 billion in actual dollar terms, equal to half of the amount paid for Flipkart!

The reason for that is undoubtedly the headwinds projected to the earnings numbers for 2019 and 2020 in particular. Assuming financing costs of roughly 4%, that works out to nearly $650 million a year, which after a 25% tax rate works out to financing costs of indeed $0.16 per share, as Walmart has nearly 3 billion shares outstanding. With dilution seen at $0.25-0.30 per share in the fiscal 2019 results, it is clear that Flipkart is losing quite a bit of money. In fact, the $0.45 per share anticipated operating loss for fiscal year 2020 works out to $1.35 billion in dollar terms, a huge loss by all means.

What Does It All Mean?

In this marketplace article from February, I concluded to not buy the dip yet in Walmart as investors reacted in shock to the rapid slowdown in eCommerce growth, as investors have hoped that after a huge investment spree, margins were expected to normalise again to 5-6%.

The company posted pretty solid comparable sales growth in excess of 2% for its core US operations in 2017, yet eCommerce growth slowed down to just 23% in the final quarter of 2017, down from the 44% annual growth rate. The anniversary of the Jet.com purchase played a major role in the slowdown in the reported numbers.

In February, I pegged the eCommerce run rate at $12-13 billion in sales, as the near-$5 billion contribution from Flipkart (on a 100% owned basis) increases the run rate to $17-18 billion and adds to the growth rate as well, yet this only amounts to 3-4% of total sales.

To illustrate how large the impact is, Walmart generated $500.3 billion in sales in 2017, on which it reported operating earnings of $20.4 billion, with adjusted earnings coming in at $4.42 per share. The company guided for earnings of $4.75-5.00 per share in the fiscal year of 2019 (this year), as a $0.30 headwind from Flipkart this year and $0.60 per share next year has a real impact on earnings.

Furthermore, leverage will be on the increase as well, as net debt stood at $39.7 billion by the end of 2017 (including capital lease obligations). With EBITDA of $31 billion, the leverage number remained quite solid. The $16 billion investment will push up net debt to $56 billion, or $52 billion if we factor in the UK transaction. Assuming at flattish EBITDA contribution from Flipkart, leverage ratios will jump to 1.8 times.

Appeal Lures

After the fourth-quarter results were not well received in February, following which shares fell from $105 to $95, I was not buying the dip just then, as margins are lower for longer. Furthermore, with earnings power of $4.75-5.00 per share (projected for 2018, or fiscal year of 2019), multiples were not cheap, as they still came in above the market at 19 times earnings.

Trading at $83, the multiple based on the fiscal year 2019 guidance has been reduced to 17 times, yet that is before the dilution incurred from the Flipkart deal. If we include this year's dilution, the multiple comes in at 18 times - still a turn less than the valuation in February.

This is based on 4.1% margins in the calendar year of 2017, as margin progress in 2018 is expected to be very modest, despite the second year in a row in which comparable sales have been moving higher at a reasonable clip, as margins come in far below the 5-6% margins reported over the past decade. The dilution incurred with the Flipkart deal will see margins come under further pressure, and it will take a longer time before the 5% mark could be achieved again. And while Flipkart is a nice business with good growth potential, it adds just about a percent to annual revenues.

The 10% pullback in February still meant that shares were up 35% over the past twelve months, as that was a big move for a company like Walmart, given multiples were still quite elevated on the back of improved organic growth rates. The fall from $95 to $83 ever since has certainly made me more interested, despite the (near-term) dilution as a result of the deal.

Hence, I have my buy orders ready around $80, looking to gradually buy into the shares on further dips on the back of the improved valuations and strategic deal, even if it results in near-term dilution and a build-up in debt, which remains very manageable by all means.

