MannKind Reports Q1 Loss Of $30.4 Million

MannKind (MNKD) investors were hoping to see a good quarterly call on May 9th after an earlier press release regarding a deal for Afrerzza in India failed to jumpstart the stock. Unfortunately, what investors got was more wait and see. MannKind reported a loss of $30.4 million on net revenue of just $3.4 million. The loss tallied in at $0.25 per share.

MannKind seized the optics of good year-over-year numbers despite the comparison's flaws. Last year's Q1 was impacted by the company shifting from a contract sales force to a direct hire sales force. This means that Q1 this year had the benefit of being compared to an unusually week Q1 of 2017. That being said, the company did deliver improvement.

MannKind finished Q1 with about $27.2 million in cash, a small cushion above the $25 million that Deerfield demands be on hand at the end of any quarter. Essentially the covenant was a close call, and even closer when you consider that the company tapped the ATM facility to raise $500,000 during the quarter.

Net revenue from Afrezza sales came in at $3.4 million. Full year net Afrezza revenue guidance is between $25 million and $30 million. Essentially MannKind must deliver $21.5 million in the remaining quarters of 2018. The company states that it feels that the marketing will improve and that it will hit its guidance. Thus far in Q2, MannKind is way off of the needed pace. It is my opinion that the street will assess the likelihood of guidance being met by the end of Q2.

The cash situation remains one of the chief concerns. The company raised additional funds early in Q2, but did acknowledge that it will need between $15 million and $25 million during the course of the year. The most likely path for most of that is going to be via dilution. If it's not clear to investors by now, it should be. Partnerships are bringing minimal cash, and that leaves few other viable options.

The company is now saying that the science will be what delivers the needed sales. It seems that if you hang around long enough, things come full circle. When Afrezza was first launching, it was the science that would be the differentiator, then it was the fact that there were no needles, then it was Dame Dash, then Charles Mattocks, then a contract sales force, then a direct hire sales force, then advertising, and now we are back to science.

Management indicates that the second half of the year should be very impressive because of ADA, conferences, and new strategies. That sounded encouraging, but the company seemed to acknowledge that its sales targets were "aggressive".

The bottom line with this quarterly call to me was the fact that the company needs to raise more cash, and the guidance issue. This is what I suspected going into the call, and I still feel the same way after the call. The warrants that can deliver another $26 million do not come into play until Q4, and if the company is tapping the ATM facility in Q3, it may make it hard to get the stock price to where it needs to be to make the warrants a consideration. At this stage, MannKind has tipped its hand that the ATM facility is in play. Heavy use of that could work against what the company and investors are trying to accomplish. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.